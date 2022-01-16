Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited

中 國 海 螺 創 業 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 586)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT:

ENTERING INTO AN INVESTMENT AGREEMENT

IN RESPECT OF A NEW ENERGY PRODUCTION BASE PROJECT

IN SOUTHWESTERN REGION

This announcement is made by China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', which together with its subsidiaries are collectively referred to as the ''Group'') on a voluntary basis to provide information on the latest business development of the Group to the shareholders of the Company and potential investors.

BASIC INFORMATION OF THE COOPERATION

In January 2022, with a view to achieve the Group's rapid development in new energy industry, the Company entered into an investment agreement in respect of the investment and construction of an integrated energy storage battery cathode material project with Leshan Municipal People's Government* (樂山市人民政府), Leshan High-tech Industrial Development Zone Management Committee* (樂山高新技術產業開發區管理委員會) (''Leshan Hi-techZone Management Committee'') and Sunway Co., Ltd.* (尚緯股份有限 公司) (''Sunway''). Located in Leshan City, Sichuan Province, Sunway is a national high- tech enterprise and a leading supplier of high-end special cable total solution in the industry. For the purpose of implementing the project, the Company plans to jointly set up a joint venture company with Sunway for carrying out related business including the development and research, production and sales of cathode materials for energy storage battery with an annual production volume of 200,000 tonnes, among which, the planned annual production volume for the first phase of the project would be 40,000 tonnes. The Leshan Hi-tech Zone Management Committee will provide policy support.

THE PURPOSE AND OBJECTIVE OF COOPERATION AND DEVELOPMENT PLAN

With the intent of pursuing win-win cooperation and mutual benefits, the parties to agreement shall fully utilize the advantages in capital, branding and new energy technology, as well as the favourable industrial investment environment of Leshan High-tech Industrial Development Zone, in order to further optimize the Group's industrial layout, expand and