VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT: ENTERING INTO AN INVESTMENT AGREEMENT IN RESPECT OF LITHIUM FERROUS PHOSPHATE CATHODE MATERIAL PROJECT

THE PURPOSE AND OBJECTIVE OF COOPERATION AND DEVELOPMENT PLAN

With the intent of pursuing mutual benefits, combining complementary advantages and achieving mutual development, both parties shall fully utilize the Group's advantages in capital, management and branding, as well as the geographical advantage of Wuhu Economic and Technological Development Zone's excellent investment environment, in order to conduct in-depth research of the industry, consolidate the features of the market and ensure the high quality and high production capacity of products with a high starting point and high standards, and at the same time, accelerate in market expansion and focus on technological research, for the purpose of driving the Group's rapid development in new material sector.

The project will be carried out with one-off planning with its construction to be in phases. It is planned that the first phase of the construction will be consisted of a lithium ferrous phosphate cathode material project, together with ancillary facilities, with annual production volume of 50,000 tonnes, the investment amount of which will be approximately RMB1.0 billion. The construction is expected to commence within this year and complete and put into production by the end of next year. At a later stage, the Group plans to achieve an annual production volume of 500,000 tonnes of highly effective lithium ferrous phosphate cathode material for new energy battery, subject to the actual development of the market and the approval process of the project. It is expected that the project, upon completion, will be a new profit driver of the Group and will substantially enhance the overall strength of the Group.

METHOD OF COOPERATION

The cooperation between both parties is guided by, including but not limited to, ''the 14th Five-Year Plan and Long-Range Objectives through the Year 2035'' and ''the Guiding Opinions in relation to Accelerating the Development of New Energy Storage''. The Wuhu ETDZ Committee will provide policy support in several aspects, including land, gas supply, electricity supply and drainage for the project. Conch Venture New Energy Material, as the company carrying out the project, will take charge of the construction of the production base and accelerate the launch of the project so as to make profits as soon as possible.

REASONS OF ENTERING INTO THE AGREEMENT

Given the ambitious objective of ''Reaching Peak Carbon Dioxide Emissions Before 2030 and Carbon Neutrality by 2060'' set by the central government, development of new energy has become a critical strategy in the next stage of energy reform. As an important component of the new energy sector, the lithium-ion battery industry has a broad market prospect and great development potential in the future with excellent development opportunities. Lithium-ion batteries consist of four main components, namely cathode materials, anode materials, separator and electrolyte. Cathode material directly affects the energy density and performance of the battery and accounts for the highest proportion of the cost among the four major materials.

To further expand the business into a new sector, the Group grasps the development opportunity in new energy vehicle and energy storage industry chain, rapidly enters the upstream and core sector of lithium ferrous phosphate cathode material for new energy