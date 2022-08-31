Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Construction Bank Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    939   CNE1000002H1

CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION

(939)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  09:08 31/08/2022 BST
4.870 HKD   +0.41%
09:36aChina construction bank says mortgage npl ratio at 0.25% at end-…
RE
09:34aChina construction bank says property npl ratio at 2.98% at end-…
RE
09:27aChina Construction Bank says economy faces large downward pressure this year
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK SAYS CHINESE ECONOMY FACES FAIRLY LARGE…

08/31/2022 | 09:22am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK SAYS CHINESE ECONOMY FACES FAIRLY LARGE DOWNWARD PRESSURE THIS YEAR


© Reuters 2022
All news about CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
09:36aChina construction bank says mortgage npl ratio at 0.25% at end-…
RE
09:34aChina construction bank says property npl ratio at 2.98% at end-…
RE
09:27aChina Construction Bank says economy faces large downward pressure this year
RE
09:27aChina construction bank expects consumer loan growth in h2 will…
RE
09:22aChina construction bank says chinese economy faces fairly large…
RE
08/30China Construction Bank posts 5.44% rise in H1 profit
RE
08/29MARKETMIND : Two-year U.S. bond yield dam bursts
RE
08/24Weilong Grape Wine Reveals $13 Million Overdue Bank Loans
MT
08/22Chinese Commercial Banks’ Profits Jump 7.1% in H1
MT
08/18CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : 18 Aug 2022Notification of Board Meeting
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 815 B 118 B 101 B
Net income 2022 317 B 45 863 M 39 316 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,38x
Yield 2022 8,89%
Capitalization 1 079 B 156 B 134 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 375 531
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Construction Bank Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 4,27 CNY
Average target price 6,36 CNY
Spread / Average Target 48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jin Liang Zhang Vice Chairman & President
Liurong Sheng Chief Financial Officer
Guo Li Tian Chairman
Yong Qing Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pan Shi Jin Information Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.19%156 150
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.75%335 516
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.38%273 921
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-9.09%214 291
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.00%167 425
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-6.84%131 038