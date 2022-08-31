Log in
Equities
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Stock Exchange
China Construction Bank Corporation
News
939
CNE1000002H1
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
(939)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange -
09:08 31/08/2022 BST
4.870
HKD
+0.41%
09:36a
China construction bank says mortgage npl ratio at 0.25% at end-…
RE
09:34a
China construction bank says property npl ratio at 2.98% at end-…
RE
09:27a
China Construction Bank says economy faces large downward pressure this year
RE
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK SAYS CHINESE ECONOMY FACES FAIRLY LARGE…
08/31/2022 | 09:22am BST
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK SAYS CHINESE ECONOMY FACES FAIRLY LARGE DOWNWARD PRESSURE THIS YEAR
© Reuters 2022
All news about CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
09:36a
China construction bank says mortgage npl ratio at 0.25% at end-…
RE
09:34a
China construction bank says property npl ratio at 2.98% at end-…
RE
09:27a
China Construction Bank says economy faces large downward pressure this year
RE
09:27a
China construction bank expects consumer loan growth in h2 will…
RE
09:22a
China construction bank says chinese economy faces fairly large…
RE
08/30
China Construction Bank posts 5.44% rise in H1 profit
RE
08/29
MARKETMIND
: Two-year U.S. bond yield dam bursts
RE
08/24
Weilong Grape Wine Reveals $13 Million Overdue Bank Loans
MT
08/22
Chinese Commercial Banks’ Profits Jump 7.1% in H1
MT
08/18
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK
: 18 Aug 2022Notification of Board Meeting
PU
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
05/03
Nomura Adjusts China Construction Bank's Price Target to HK$8.51 From HK$8.5, Keeps at ..
MT
04/08
Nomura Adjusts China Construction Bank's Price Target to HK$8.5 From HK$8.45, Keeps at ..
MT
02/25
Nomura Adjusts China Construction Bank's Price Target to HK$8.45 From HK$7.74, Keeps at..
MT
Financials
CNY
USD
GBP
Sales 2022
815 B
118 B
101 B
Net income 2022
317 B
45 863 M
39 316 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
3,38x
Yield 2022
8,89%
Capitalization
1 079 B
156 B
134 B
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,23x
Nbr of Employees
375 531
Free-Float
99,0%
Chart CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
Technical analysis trends CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
4,27 CNY
Average target price
6,36 CNY
Spread / Average Target
48,8%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Jin Liang Zhang
Vice Chairman & President
Liurong Sheng
Chief Financial Officer
Guo Li Tian
Chairman
Yong Qing Wang
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pan Shi Jin
Information Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
-10.19%
156 150
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-27.75%
335 516
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-23.38%
273 921
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.
-9.09%
214 291
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
-8.00%
167 425
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
-6.84%
131 038
