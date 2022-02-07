China Construction Bank : 07 Feb 2022Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the M...
02/07/2022 | 04:28am EST
FF301
Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities
For the month ended:
31
January 2022
Status: New Submission
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer:
China Construction Bank Corporation
Date Submitted:
07
February 2022
I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Class H
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code
00939
Description
Number of authorised/registered shares
Par value
Authorised/registered share capital
Balance at close of preceding month
240,417,319,880
RMB
1
RMB
240,417,319,880
Increase / decrease (-)
0
RMB
0
Balance at close of the month
240,417,319,880
RMB
1
RMB
240,417,319,880
2. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Class A
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
No
Stock code
601939
Description
Number of authorised/registered shares
Par value
Authorised/registered share capital
Balance at close of preceding month
9,593,657,606
RMB
1
RMB
9,593,657,606
Increase / decrease (-)
0
RMB
0
Balance at close of the month
9,593,657,606
RMB
1
RMB
9,593,657,606
3. Type of shares
Preference shares
Class of shares
Other class (specify in description)
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
No
Stock code
360030
Description
RMB60,000,000,000 (dividend yield of 4.75%, Non-Cumulative) Domestic Preference Shares
("Domestic Preference Shares")
FF301
Number of authorised/registered shares
Par value
Authorised/registered share capital
Balance at close of preceding month
600,000,000
RMB
100
RMB
60,000,000,000
Increase / decrease (-)
0
RMB
0
Balance at close of the month
600,000,000
RMB
100
RMB
60,000,000,000
Total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month: RMB
310,010,977,486
Remarks:
The "authorised/registered share capital" of the Domestic Preference Shares is calculated in accordance with the number of Domestic Preference Shares and the amount of proceeds raised from the issuance of each share, which is RMB100 for each Domestic Preference Share issued.
The "total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month" is calculated based on the aggregate of ordinary share capital and the total proceeds raised from the issuance of Domestic Preference Shares.
FF301
II. Movements in Issued Shares
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Class H
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code
00939
Description
Balance at close of preceding month
240,417,319,880
Increase / decrease (-)
0
Balance at close of the month
240,417,319,880
2. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Class A
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
No
Stock code
601939
Description
Balance at close of preceding month
9,593,657,606
Increase / decrease (-)
0
Balance at close of the month
9,593,657,606
3. Type of shares
Preference shares
Class of shares
Other class (specify in description)
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
No
Stock code
360030
Description
RMB60,000,000,000 (dividend yield of 4.75%, Non-Cumulative) Domestic Preference Shares
Balance at close of preceding month
600,000,000
Increase / decrease (-)
0
Balance at close of the month
600,000,000
FF301
III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares
(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Not applicable
(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed Not applicable
(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
1. Type of shares issuable
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Class A
Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)
No
Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
Description of the Convertibles
Currency
Amount at close of
Movement during the month
Amount at close of the
issuer issued during the
issuer which may be
preceding month
month
month pursuant thereto
issued pursuant thereto
(C)
as at close of the month
1).
Domestic Preference
RMB
60,000,000,000
Converted
0
60,000,000,000
0
11,538,461,538
Shares, convertible
compulsorily upon
occurrence of a trigger
event pursuant to the terms
and conditions with respect
to the Domestic Preference
Shares
Type of convertibles
Preference Shares
Stock code of the Convertibles
(if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)
Subscription/Conversion price
RMB
5.2
General Meeting approval date
15 June 2015
(if applicable)
Total C (Ordinary shares Class A):
0
Remarks:
The "subscription/conversion price" is the initial conversion price of RMB5.20 per share, subject to adjustment.
The "no. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month" is calculated based on the following: The initial conversion price of the Domestic Preference Shares is equal to the average trading price of the ordinary A shares of the Company for the 20 trading days preceding 12 December 2014, the date of announcement of the Board resolution in respect of the issuance plan of the Domestic Preference Shares, namely RMB5.20 per A Share. The number of A Shares issuable upon full conversion of the Domestic Preference Shares is
FF301
equal to the aggregate offer size of Domestic Preference Shares (being RMB100 each Domestic Preference Share) divided by the initial conversion price. Any fractional share arising from the mandatory conversion of the Domestic Preference Shares shall be handled by the Company according to relevant regulatory requirements.
(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes) Not applicable
(E). Other Movements in Issued Share Not applicable
Total increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares Class A during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)
0
