    939   CNE1000002H1

CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION

(939)
  Report
China Construction Bank : 07 Feb 2022Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the M...

02/07/2022 | 04:28am EST
FF301

Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

For the month ended:

31

January 2022

Status: New Submission

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer:

China Construction Bank Corporation

Date Submitted:

07

February 2022

I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Class H

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

00939

Description

Number of authorised/registered shares

Par value

Authorised/registered share capital

Balance at close of preceding month

240,417,319,880

RMB

1

RMB

240,417,319,880

Increase / decrease (-)

0

RMB

0

Balance at close of the month

240,417,319,880

RMB

1

RMB

240,417,319,880

2. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Class A

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

No

Stock code

601939

Description

Number of authorised/registered shares

Par value

Authorised/registered share capital

Balance at close of preceding month

9,593,657,606

RMB

1

RMB

9,593,657,606

Increase / decrease (-)

0

RMB

0

Balance at close of the month

9,593,657,606

RMB

1

RMB

9,593,657,606

3. Type of shares

Preference shares

Class of shares

Other class (specify in description)

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

No

Stock code

360030

Description

RMB60,000,000,000 (dividend yield of 4.75%, Non-Cumulative) Domestic Preference Shares

("Domestic Preference Shares")

Page 1 of 8

v 1.0.1

FF301

Number of authorised/registered shares

Par value

Authorised/registered share capital

Balance at close of preceding month

600,000,000

RMB

100

RMB

60,000,000,000

Increase / decrease (-)

0

RMB

0

Balance at close of the month

600,000,000

RMB

100

RMB

60,000,000,000

Total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month: RMB

310,010,977,486

Remarks:

  1. The "authorised/registered share capital" of the Domestic Preference Shares is calculated in accordance with the number of Domestic Preference Shares and the amount of proceeds raised from the issuance of each share, which is RMB100 for each Domestic Preference Share issued.
  2. The "total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month" is calculated based on the aggregate of ordinary share capital and the total proceeds raised from the issuance of Domestic Preference Shares.

Page 2 of 8

v 1.0.1

FF301

II. Movements in Issued Shares

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Class H

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

00939

Description

Balance at close of preceding month

240,417,319,880

Increase / decrease (-)

0

Balance at close of the month

240,417,319,880

2. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Class A

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

No

Stock code

601939

Description

Balance at close of preceding month

9,593,657,606

Increase / decrease (-)

0

Balance at close of the month

9,593,657,606

3. Type of shares

Preference shares

Class of shares

Other class (specify in description)

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

No

Stock code

360030

Description

RMB60,000,000,000 (dividend yield of 4.75%, Non-Cumulative) Domestic Preference Shares

Balance at close of preceding month

600,000,000

Increase / decrease (-)

0

Balance at close of the month

600,000,000

Page 3 of 8

v 1.0.1

FF301

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares

(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Not applicable

(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed Not applicable

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

1. Type of shares issuable

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Class A

Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)

No

Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

Description of the Convertibles

Currency

Amount at close of

Movement during the month

Amount at close of the

issuer issued during the

issuer which may be

preceding month

month

month pursuant thereto

issued pursuant thereto

(C)

as at close of the month

1).

Domestic Preference

RMB

60,000,000,000

Converted

0

60,000,000,000

0

11,538,461,538

Shares, convertible

compulsorily upon

occurrence of a trigger

event pursuant to the terms

and conditions with respect

to the Domestic Preference

Shares

Type of convertibles

Preference Shares

Stock code of the Convertibles

(if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

Subscription/Conversion price

RMB

5.2

General Meeting approval date

15 June 2015

(if applicable)

Total C (Ordinary shares Class A):

0

Remarks:

  1. The "subscription/conversion price" is the initial conversion price of RMB5.20 per share, subject to adjustment.
  2. The "no. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month" is calculated based on the following: The initial conversion price of the Domestic Preference Shares is equal to the average trading price of the ordinary A shares of the Company for the 20 trading days preceding 12 December 2014, the date of announcement of the Board resolution in respect of the issuance plan of the Domestic Preference Shares, namely RMB5.20 per A Share. The number of A Shares issuable upon full conversion of the Domestic Preference Shares is

Page 4 of 8

v 1.0.1

FF301

equal to the aggregate offer size of Domestic Preference Shares (being RMB100 each Domestic Preference Share) divided by the initial conversion price. Any fractional share arising from the mandatory conversion of the Domestic Preference Shares shall be handled by the Company according to relevant regulatory requirements.

(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes) Not applicable

(E). Other Movements in Issued Share Not applicable

Total increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares Class A during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)

0

Page 5 of 8

v 1.0.1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Construction Bank Corporation published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 09:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
