China Construction Bank : 07 Feb 2022Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the M...

Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

The "total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month" is calculated based on the aggregate of ordinary share capital and the total proceeds raised from the issuance of Domestic Preference Shares.

The "authorised/registered share capital" of the Domestic Preference Shares is calculated in accordance with the number of Domestic Preference Shares and the amount of proceeds raised from the issuance of each share, which is RMB100 for each Domestic Preference Share issued.

Total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month: RMB

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

Class of shares Class A Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1) No

Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of Description of the Convertibles Currency Amount at close of Movement during the month Amount at close of the issuer issued during the issuer which may be preceding month month month pursuant thereto issued pursuant thereto (C) as at close of the month 1). Domestic Preference RMB 60,000,000,000 Converted 0 60,000,000,000 0 11,538,461,538 Shares, convertible compulsorily upon occurrence of a trigger event pursuant to the terms and conditions with respect to the Domestic Preference Shares Type of convertibles Preference Shares Stock code of the Convertibles (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1) Subscription/Conversion price RMB 5.2 General Meeting approval date 15 June 2015 (if applicable) Total C (Ordinary shares Class A): 0

Remarks:

The "subscription/conversion price" is the initial conversion price of RMB5.20 per share, subject to adjustment. The "no. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month" is calculated based on the following: The initial conversion price of the Domestic Preference Shares is equal to the average trading price of the ordinary A shares of the Company for the 20 trading days preceding 12 December 2014, the date of announcement of the Board resolution in respect of the issuance plan of the Domestic Preference Shares, namely RMB5.20 per A Share. The number of A Shares issuable upon full conversion of the Domestic Preference Shares is