MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Construction Bank Corporation    939   CNE1000002H1

CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION

(939)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Construction Bank : 25 Sep 2020Circular, Notice, Proxy Form and Reply Slip for the First Extraordin...

09/25/2020 | 06:10am EDT
Circular, Notice, Proxy Form and Reply Slip for the First Extraordinary General Meeting of 2020
Published time: 2020-09-25
download:

Disclaimer

China Construction Bank Corporation published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 10:09:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 717 B 105 B 105 B
Net income 2020 246 B 36 107 M 36 107 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,45x
Yield 2020 6,70%
Capitalization 1 130 B 166 B 166 B
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,58x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 366 645
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Construction Bank Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 6,81 CNY
Last Close Price 4,46 CNY
Spread / Highest target 97,0%
Spread / Average Target 52,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gui Ping Liu Vice Chairman, President & General Manager
Guo Li Tian Chairman
Yong Qing Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Geng Sheng Zhang Executive Director & Executive Vice President
Carl Walter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-24.81%165 578
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.47%282 391
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-33.00%238 488
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.73%202 220
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-1.38%134 083
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-27.63%124 772
