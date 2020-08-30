China Construction Bank : Announcement on Distribution of Dividends for Offshore Preference Shares

Log in
08/30/2020 | 06:25am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 939)

(USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4606)

Announcement on Distribution of Dividends for Offshore Preference Shares

  1. The Meeting of the Board of Directors Approving the Dividend Distribution Plan for the Offshore Preference Shares
    The Proposal on the Plan of Issuance of Offshore Preference Shares by China Construction Bank Corporation (the "Bank") was considered and approved at the 2014 Annual General Meeting, the 2015 First A Shareholders Class Meeting and the 2015 First H Shareholders Class Meeting of the Bank held on 15 June 2015, which authorized the board of directors of the Bank (the "Board") to decide and handle relevant matters relating to the payment of dividends to holders of the offshore preference shares in accordance with the issuance proposal. The dividend distribution plan for the offshore preference shares was considered and approved at the meeting of the Board of the Bank held on 28 August 2020. Please refer to the Announcement on the Resolutions of the Meeting of the Board of Directors published on the HKEXnews website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews. hk) and the website of the Bank (www.ccb.com).
  1. The Dividend Distribution Plan for the Offshore Preference Shares
    1. Dividend period: from 16 December 2019 (inclusive) to 16 December 2020 (exclusive)
    2. Record date: 15 December 2020
    3. Dividend distribution date: 16 December 2020
    4. Recipients: holders of the offshore preference shares whose names appear on the register of members of the Bank, as maintained by The Bank of New York Mellon (Luxembourg) S.A., after the market close on 15 December 2020.

1

    1. Tax withholding: According to relevant laws, in distribution of offshore preference share dividends, the Bank shall withhold income tax at a rate of 10%, which shall be borne by the Bank pursuant to the terms of offshore preference shares and be accounted in offshore preference share dividends.
    2. Dividend rate and amount to be paid: The initial dividend rate before the first reset date of dividend rate as determined by the terms of offshore preference shares is 4.65% per annum (the dividend rate is after-tax dividend rate, i.e. the actual dividends yield to be received by the holders of offshore preference shares). Based on the principal amount, dividend rate and withholding income tax rate of offshore preference shares, the amount of offshore preference share dividends is determined as follows:
      The Bank will distribute offshore preference share dividends of US$157,583,333.33, of which US$141,825,000 will be actually paid to the holders of the offshore preference shares, and US$15,758,333.33 will be withheld as income tax. The preference share dividends above will amount to approximately RMB1.086 billion.
  2. Measures for Implementation of the Dividend Distribution Plan for the Offshore Preference Shares
    The Bank will distribute offshore preference share dividends to the holders of its offshore preference shares whose name appear on the register of members of the Bank on the record date. The Bank of New York Depository (Nominees) Limited, the depository of Euroclear Bank SA/NV and Clearstream Banking S.A., will be the sole registered holder of the Bank's offshore preference shares on the record date. The Bank shall be deemed as having fulfilled its dividend payment obligations for the offshore preference shares when it makes payment to The Bank of New York Depository (Nominees) Limited or pays at the company's instructions. If the ultimate investors have any question about the subsequent transmission of the dividends to them from the clearing system, they may consult their respective custodians or intermediaries.

Announcement of the captioned matter is hereby given.

By order of the Board

China Construction Bank Corporation

Liu Guiping

Vice Chairman, Executive Director and President

28 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Bank are Mr. Tian Guoli, Mr. Liu Guiping and Mr. Zhang Gengsheng; the non-executive directors of the Bank are Mr. Xu Jiandong, Ms. Feng Bing, Mr. Zhang Qi, Mr. Tian Bo and Mr. Xia Yang; and the independent non-executive directors of the Bank are Ms. Anita Fung Yuen Mei, Sir Malcolm Christopher McCarthy, Mr. Carl Walter, Mr. Kenneth Patrick Chung, Mr. Graeme Wheeler and Mr. Michel Madelain.

2

Disclaimer

China Construction Bank Corporation published this content on 30 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2020 10:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
