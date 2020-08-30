China Construction Bank : Announcement on Distribution of Dividends for Offshore Preference Shares

The Meeting of the Board of Directors Approving the Dividend Distribution Plan for the Offshore Preference Shares

The

(the "

Bank

") was considered and approved at the 2014 Annual General Meeting, the 2015 First A Shareholders Class Meeting and the 2015 First H Shareholders Class Meeting of the Bank held on 15 June 2015, which authorized the board of directors of the Bank (the "

Board

") to decide and handle relevant matters relating to the payment of dividends to holders of the offshore preference shares in accordance with the issuance proposal. The dividend distribution plan for the offshore preference shares was considered and approved at the meeting of the Board of the Bank held on 28 August 2020. Please refer to the Announcement on the Resolutions of the Meeting of the Board of Directors published on the HKEXnews website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews. hk) and the website of the Bank (www.ccb.com).