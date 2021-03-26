China Construction Bank : Announcement on the Appointment of Jin Panshi as Chief Information Officer

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 939)

Announcement on the Appointment of Jin Panshi as Chief Information Officer

On 26 March 2021, the board of directors (the "Board") of China Construction Bank Corporation (the "Bank") considered and approved the resolution regarding the appointment of Mr. Jin Panshi as chief information officer of the Bank. According to relevant regulations, the appointment of Mr. Jin Panshi as chief information officer takes effect after the consideration and approval of the Board. Mr. Jin Panshi takes office as the chief information officer of the Bank from 26 March 2021.

Please refer to the Announcement on the Resolutions of the Meeting of the Board of Directors published by the Bank on 26 March 2021 on the HKEXnews website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited atwww.hkexnews.hkfor the biographical details of Mr. Jin Panshi.

Announcement of the captioned matter is hereby given.

The Board of Directors of

China Construction Bank Corporation

26 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Bank are Mr. Tian Guoli, Mr. Wang Jiang and Mr. Lyu Jiajin; the non-executive directors of the Bank are Mr. Xu Jiandong, Mr. Zhang Qi, Mr. Tian Bo, Mr. Xia Yang, Ms. Shao Min and Ms. Liu Fang; and the independent non-executive directors of the Bank are Ms. Anita Fung Yuen Mei, Sir Malcolm Christopher McCarthy, Mr. Carl Walter, Mr. Kenneth Patrick Chung, Mr. Graeme Wheeler and Mr. Michel Madelain.