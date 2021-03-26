Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Construction Bank Corporation    939   CNE1000002H1

CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION

(939)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Construction Bank : Announcement on the Appointment of Jin Panshi as Chief Information Officer

03/26/2021 | 09:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 939)

Announcement on the Appointment of Jin Panshi as Chief Information Officer

On 26 March 2021, the board of directors (the "Board") of China Construction Bank Corporation (the "Bank") considered and approved the resolution regarding the appointment of Mr. Jin Panshi as chief information officer of the Bank. According to relevant regulations, the appointment of Mr. Jin Panshi as chief information officer takes effect after the consideration and approval of the Board. Mr. Jin Panshi takes office as the chief information officer of the Bank from 26 March 2021.

Please refer to the Announcement on the Resolutions of the Meeting of the Board of Directors published by the Bank on 26 March 2021 on the HKEXnews website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited atwww.hkexnews.hkfor the biographical details of Mr. Jin Panshi.

Announcement of the captioned matter is hereby given.

The Board of Directors of

China Construction Bank Corporation

26 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Bank are Mr. Tian Guoli, Mr. Wang Jiang and Mr. Lyu Jiajin; the non-executive directors of the Bank are Mr. Xu Jiandong, Mr. Zhang Qi, Mr. Tian Bo, Mr. Xia Yang, Ms. Shao Min and Ms. Liu Fang; and the independent non-executive directors of the Bank are Ms. Anita Fung Yuen Mei, Sir Malcolm Christopher McCarthy, Mr. Carl Walter, Mr. Kenneth Patrick Chung, Mr. Graeme Wheeler and Mr. Michel Madelain.

Disclaimer

China Construction Bank Corporation published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 13:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
09:49aCHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK  : Announcement on the Appointment of Jin Panshi as Chie..
PU
09:47aCHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK  : Announcement on the Resolutions of the Meeting of the..
PU
09:47aCHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK  : Announcement on the Appointment of Wang Jiang as Vice..
PU
09:45aCHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK  : Voting Results of the First Extraordinary General Mee..
PU
09:45aCHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK  : Announcement on the Resolutions of the Meeting of the..
PU
05:10aMGM China to Issue $750 Million Worth of Bonds Due 2027
MT
03/24CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK  : 23 Mar 2021Announcement on the Resignation of Cheng Y..
PU
03/24Helenbergh China Files for Singapore Listing of $200 Million Bonds
MT
03/23CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK  : Announcement on the Resignation of Cheng Yuanguo as S..
PU
03/19CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK  : 19 Mar 2021Announcement on Convening of the 2020 Annu..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 725 B 111 B 111 B
Net income 2020 253 B 38 760 M 38 760 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,38x
Yield 2020 5,64%
Capitalization 1 377 B 211 B 211 B
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,90x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 347 156
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Construction Bank Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 6,65 CNY
Last Close Price 5,36 CNY
Spread / Highest target 59,3%
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jiang Wang President
Guo Li Tian Chairman
Yong Qing Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carl Walter Independent Non-Executive Director
Yuen Mei Fung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.15%215 627
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.05%474 113
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION24.25%325 679
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.56%292 766
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.06%205 422
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY30.22%164 124
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ