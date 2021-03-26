China Construction Bank : Announcement on the Appointment of Wang Jiang as Vice Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Appointment of Wang Jiang as Vice Chairman and Executive Director

On 26 March 2021, the first extraordinary general meeting of 2021 of China Construction Bank Corporation (the "Bank") considered and approved the resolution regarding the appointment of Mr. Wang Jiang as executive director of the Bank. According to relevant regulations, the appointment of Mr. Wang Jiang as executive director of the Bank shall take effect after the consideration and approval by the shareholders' general meeting. The board of directors of the Bank considered and approved the resolution regarding the appointment of Mr. Wang Jiang as vice chairman of the Bank on the same day. Mr. Wang Jiang takes offices as vice chairman and executive director of the Bank from 26 March 2021.

Please refer to the Announcement on the Resolutions of the Meeting of the Board of Directors published by the Bank on 5 February 2021 on the HKEXnews website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited atwww.hkexnews.hkfor the biographical details of Mr. Wang Jiang.

The board of directors of the Bank would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Wang Jiang to join the board of directors.

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Bank are Mr. Tian Guoli, Mr. Wang Jiang and Mr. Lyu Jiajin; the non-executive directors of the Bank are Mr. Xu Jiandong, Mr. Zhang Qi, Mr. Tian Bo, Mr. Xia Yang, Ms. Shao Min and Ms. Liu Fang; and the independent non-executive directors of the Bank are Ms. Anita Fung Yuen Mei, Sir Malcolm Christopher McCarthy, Mr. Carl Walter, Mr. Kenneth Patrick Chung, Mr. Graeme Wheeler and Mr. Michel Madelain.