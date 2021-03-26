China Construction Bank : Announcement on the Resolutions of the Meeting of the Board of Supervisors (26 March 2021)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 939)

Announcement on the Resolutions of the Meeting of the Board of Supervisors

(26 March 2021)

The meeting of the board of supervisors (the "Meeting") of China Construction Bank Corporation (the "Bank") was held onsite on 26 March 2021 in Beijing. The Bank issued a written notice of the Meeting on 16 March 2021. The Meeting was chaired by Mr. Wang Yongqing, chairman of the board of supervisors. 8 supervisors were eligible to attend the Meeting and all of them attended the Meeting in person. The Meeting was convened in compliance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Articles of Association of China Construction Bank Corporation and other rules.

The following resolutions were considered and approved at the Meeting:

I. Proposal regarding the 2020 Annual Report and the Summary of the Annual Report Voting results: voted in favour: 8 votes, voted against: 0 vote, abstained from voting: 0 vote. The board of supervisors is of the view that the preparation and review procedures of the Bank's 2020 Annual Report complied with laws, administrative regulations and regulatory requirements. The contents of the report reflected the actual situation of the Bank truthfully, accurately and completely.

II. Proposal regarding the 2020 Profit Distribution Plan Voting results: voted in favour: 8 votes, voted against: 0 vote, abstained from voting: 0 vote.

III. Proposal regarding the Corporate Social Responsibility Report 2020 Voting results: voted in favour: 8 votes, voted against: 0 vote, abstained from voting: 0 vote.

IV. Proposal regarding the 2020 Internal Control Assessment Report Voting results: voted in favour: 8 votes, voted against: 0 vote, abstained from voting: 0 vote.

V. Proposal regarding the 2021 Performance Appraisal Plan for Shareholder Representative Supervisors Voting results: voted in favour: 8 votes, voted against: 0 vote, abstained from voting: 0 vote.

VI. Proposal regarding the 2020 Report of the Board of Supervisors Voting results: voted in favour: 8 votes, voted against: 0 vote, abstained from voting: 0 vote. It was resolved at the Meeting that this proposal be submitted to the 2020 annual general meeting of the Bank for consideration.

VII. Proposal regarding the 2020 Assessment Report on the Performance of Duties of the Board of Directors and its Members Issued by the Board of Supervisors Voting results: voted in favour: 8 votes, voted against: 0 vote, abstained from voting: 0 vote.

VIII.Proposal regarding the 2020 Assessment Report on the Performance of Duties of the

Senior Management and its Members Issued by the Board of Supervisors

Voting results: voted in favour: 8 votes, voted against: 0 vote, abstained from voting: 0 vote.

IX. Proposal regarding the 2020 Self-Assessment Report on the Performance of Duties of the Board of Supervisors and its Members

Voting results: voted in favour: 8 votes, voted against: 0 vote, abstained from voting: 0 vote.

Announcement of the captioned matters is hereby given.

The Board of Supervisors of

China Construction Bank Corporation

26 March 2021

