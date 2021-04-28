Log in
    939   CNE1000002H1

CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION

(939)
China Construction Bank : Proxy Form for the 2020 Annual General Meeting

04/28/2021 | 05:25am EDT
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 939)

PROXY FORM FOR THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 25 JUNE 2021

I/We(Note 1)

of

,

being the registered holder(s) of

H shares(Note 2) of RMB1.00 each in the share

capital of China Construction Bank Corporation (the "Bank") HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING(Note 3) or

of

as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us at the 2020 Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") to be held at No. 25, Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing on 25 June 2021 at 4:30 p.m. for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions of the Meeting contained in the notice of the Meeting and at the Meeting to vote for me/us in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolutions as indicated below(Note 4).

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

FOR(Note 4)

AGAINST(Note 4)

ABSTAIN(Note 4)

1.

2020

report of the Board of Directors

2.

2020

report of the Board of Supervisors

3.

2020

final financial accounts

4.

2020

profit distribution plan

5.

2021

fixed asset investment budget

6.

Election of Mr. Kenneth Patrick Chung to be re-appointed as independent non-

executive director of the Bank

7.

Election of Mr. Leung Kam Chung, Antony as independent non-executive director of

the Bank

8.

Appointment of external auditors for 2021

Dated this

day of 2021

Signature(Note 5):

Notes:

  1. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which this proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Bank registered in your name(s).
  3. If any proxy other than the Chairman is preferred, strike out the words "THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A member may appoint proxies to attend and vote instead of him/her. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO
    THIS PROXY FORM MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.
  4. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE RESOLUTIONS, TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE RESOLUTIONS, TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED "AGAINST". IF YOU WISH TO ABSTAIN FROM VOTING, TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOX MARKED "ABSTAIN". Failure to complete any or all the boxes will entitle your proxy to cast his/her votes at his/her discretion. Unless instructed otherwise, he/she may also vote or abstain from voting in his/her discretion on any other business (including supplemental proposals) which may properly come before the meeting. The shares abstained will be counted in the calculation of the required majority.
  5. This proxy form must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either executed under its common seal or under the hand of its legal representative, director(s) or duly authorised attorney(s) to sign the same.
  6. In the case of joint holders of any share, any one of such joint holders may vote at the Meeting. If more than one of such joint holders is present at the Meeting, personally or by proxy, the vote of the joint holder whose name stands first in the Register of Members and who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holder(s).
  7. To be valid, this proxy form together with the power of attorney (if any) or other authority under which it is signed (if any) must be deposited to the Bank's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong before 4:30 p.m. on 24 June 2021.
  8. The proxy need not be a shareholder of the Bank but must attend the Meeting in person to represent you.
  9. Completion and delivery of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Meeting if you so wish. In such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

Disclaimer

China Construction Bank Corporation published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 09:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
