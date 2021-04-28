Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Construction Bank Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    939   CNE1000002H1

CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION

(939)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Construction Bank : Reply Slip for the 2020 Annual General Meeting

04/28/2021 | 05:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 939)

REPLY SLIP FOR THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

To: China Construction Bank Corporation (the "Bank")

I/We(Note 1)

of

,

being the registered holder of(Note 2)

H shares

in the share capital of the Bank hereby inform the Bank that I/we intend to attend the 2020 Annual General Meeting in person or by proxy to be held at 4:30 p.m. on 25 June 2021 at No. 25, Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing.

Signature:

Date:2021

Notes:

  1. Please insert the full name(s) and address(es) of the shareholder(s) as it is recorded in the register of members of the Bank in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s).
  3. Please duly complete and sign this reply slip, and deliver it to the H share registrar of the Bank, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, on or before 5 June 2021.

Address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited:

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,

183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai,

Hong Kong

Facsimile: (852) 2865 0990

Disclaimer

China Construction Bank Corporation published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 09:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
05:23aCHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK  : Reply Slip for the 2020 Annual General Meeting
PU
04/26China Urges Five Major Banks to Boost Loans to SMEs by Over 30%
MT
04/26ANALYSIS : China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly
RE
04/26Most Chinese Banks Safe From Risks as of Q4 2020, Central Bank Finds
MT
04/22China Construction Bank Files for Singapore Listing of Renminbi Bonds Worth $..
MT
04/20CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK  : 20 Apr 2021Announcement on the Appointment of Chief F..
PU
04/20CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK  : Announcement on the Appointment of Chief Financial Of..
PU
04/20CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK  : Announcement on the Change of Chief Risk Officer
PU
04/19Xiamen Port Sells Almost $185 Million of Renminbi Bonds in China
MT
04/19CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK  : Nomura Adjusts China Construction Bank's Price Target..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 788 B 121 B 121 B
Net income 2021 287 B 44 227 M 44 227 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,73x
Yield 2021 6,51%
Capitalization 1 342 B 207 B 207 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,70x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 373 814
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Construction Bank Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 7,00 CNY
Last Close Price 5,30 CNY
Spread / Highest target 61,2%
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jiang Wang Vice Chairman & President
Yi Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Guo Li Tian Chairman
Yong Qing Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pan Shi Jin Chief Information officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.81%207 027
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.03%458 606
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.57%342 558
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.77%276 842
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.48%202 708
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY49.40%186 723
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ