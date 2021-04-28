China Construction Bank : Reply Slip for the 2020 Annual General Meeting

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 939)
REPLY SLIP FOR THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
To: China Construction Bank Corporation (the "Bank")
I/We(Note 1)
|
of
|
|
|
|
,
|
being the registered holder of(Note 2)
|
|
H shares
in the share capital of the Bank hereby inform the Bank that I/we intend to attend the 2020 Annual General Meeting in person or by proxy to be held at 4:30 p.m. on 25 June 2021 at No. 25, Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing.
Signature:
Date:2021
Notes:
-
Please insert the full name(s) and address(es) of the shareholder(s) as it is recorded in the register of members of the Bank in BLOCK CAPITALS.
-
Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s).
-
Please duly complete and sign this reply slip, and deliver it to the H share registrar of the Bank, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, on or before 5 June 2021.
Address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited:
17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,
183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai,
Hong Kong
Facsimile: (852) 2865 0990
Disclaimer
China Construction Bank Corporation published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 09:22:02 UTC.