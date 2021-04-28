China Construction Bank : Reply Slip for the 2020 Annual General Meeting

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 939)

REPLY SLIP FOR THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

To: China Construction Bank Corporation (the "Bank")

I/We(Note 1)

of , being the registered holder of(Note 2) H shares

in the share capital of the Bank hereby inform the Bank that I/we intend to attend the 2020 Annual General Meeting in person or by proxy to be held at 4:30 p.m. on 25 June 2021 at No. 25, Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing.

Signature:

Date:2021

Notes:

Please insert the full name(s) and address(es) of the shareholder(s) as it is recorded in the register of members of the Bank in BLOCK CAPITALS . Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). Please duly complete and sign this reply slip, and deliver it to the H share registrar of the Bank, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, on or before 5 June 2021.

Address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited:

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,

183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai,

Hong Kong

Facsimile: (852) 2865 0990