Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Construction Bank Corporation    939   CNE1000002H1

CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION

(939)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/28
5.65 HKD   -0.53%
02:27aChina Construction Bank posts 10.7% profit fall, biggest since 2005
RE
08/29BlackRock Gets Go-Ahead for a Mutual-Fund Business in China
DJ
08/28China Bank Regulator Fines Two Big State Lenders
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Construction Bank posts 10.7% profit fall, biggest since 2005

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/30/2020 | 02:27am EDT
Sign of China Construction Bank is seen at a branch in Beijing

China Construction Bank Corp (CCB), the country's second-largest lender by assets, on Sunday posted a 10.7% fall in first-half profit, the biggest January-June decline since its market debut in 2005.

Net profit fell to 137.6 billion yuan from 154.19 billion yuan for the same period a year earlier, the lender's filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange showed.

That implies a net profit of 56.8 billion yuan for the second quarter, down 26.5% from 77.27 billion yuan a year earlier, the biggest quarterly fall since the fourth quarter of 2008, Reuters calculations show.

The results highlight the impact of the pandemic and the slowing local economy on Chinese banks after they bucked the global trend in the first quarter by posting higher profits and steady bad loans.

CCB's nonperforming loan ratio was 1.49% at the end of June versus 1.42% at the end of March.

Bad loans at the bank totalled 245.5 billion yuan at end-June, up from 226 billion yuan at end-March.

Its net interest margin, a key measure of profitability, was 2.14% at end-June, down from 2.19% three months prior.

China's top banking watchdog has asked state lenders to fully recognise bad loans on their balance sheets and increase their buffers for covering souring debt in the first half, weighing on their profits.

Chinese commercial banks overall posted a 9.4% drop in first-half net profit to 1 trillion yuan, according to data from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

By the end of the June quarter, the average nonperforming loan ratio for commercial banks was at 1.94%, commission data showed, the highest since 2009.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Cheng Leng in Beijing,and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Himani Sarkar, Sam Holmes and William Mallard)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION -0.53% 5.65 End-of-day quote.-16.05%
SHANGHAI A INDEX 1.61% 3567.5837 End-of-day quote.9.86%
SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES INDEX -0.03% 250.7327 End-of-day quote.-2.37%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.8565 End-of-day quote.-1.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
02:27aChina Construction Bank posts 10.7% profit fall, biggest since 2005
RE
08/29BlackRock Gets Go-Ahead for a Mutual-Fund Business in China
DJ
08/28China Bank Regulator Fines Two Big State Lenders
DJ
08/26CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION : half-yearly earnings release
08/23Chinese banks to post first first-half profit drop in over a decade amid pand..
RE
08/23Chinese banks to post first first-half profit drop in over a decade amid pand..
RE
08/22China approves BlackRock, Temasek and CCB joint wealth venture
RE
08/21TAKE FIVE : Going virtual in Jackson Hole
RE
08/18CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : 18 Aug 2020Announcement Notification of Board Meeting
PU
08/18Yuan ends at nearly 7-mth high, recovers value lost after virus outbreak in C..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 723 B 105 B 105 B
Net income 2020 269 B 39 196 M 39 196 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,67x
Yield 2020 6,57%
Capitalization 1 263 B 184 B 184 B
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,75x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 347 156
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Construction Bank Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 7,04 CNY
Last Close Price 5,00 CNY
Spread / Highest target 75,5%
Spread / Average Target 40,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gui Ping Liu Vice Chairman, President & General Manager
Guo Li Tian Chairman
Yong Qing Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Geng Sheng Zhang Executive Director & Executive Vice President
Carl Walter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.05%183 941
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.28%313 202
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-25.00%246 750
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.33%227 866
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.2.32%138 279
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.12%128 929
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group