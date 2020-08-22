Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Construction Bank Corporation    939   CNE1000002H1

CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION

(939)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/21
5.79 HKD   +0.70%
10:43aChina approves BlackRock, Temasek and CCB joint wealth venture
RE
08/21TAKE FIVE : Going virtual in Jackson Hole
RE
08/18CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : 18 Aug 2020Announcement Notification of Board Meeting
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China approves BlackRock, Temasek and CCB joint wealth venture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/22/2020 | 10:43am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above its building in New York

China has approved a wealth management joint venture between U.S. asset manager BlackRock Inc, Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Pte) Ltd and China Construction Bank Corp (CCB), as China gradually opens up its financial sector to international firms.

The announcement, which confirms what people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters in December, was announced on the website of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) on Saturday.

The article gave no further details about the venture or what services it would be offering.

The deal comes as China's government looks to open up its financial market to foreign firms, offering potentially rich rewards for international fund managers and others in the broader financial sector.

Top global financial players have long sought to increase their presence in the relatively fast-growing Chinese economy, and in October last year China scrapped some restrictions on foreign banks' operations in the country.

Two months later France-based Amundi, Europe's largest asset manager, and Bank of China Wealth Management won approval from Chinese regulators to set up a joint venture, while banks including UBS and JPMorgan Chase have won approval to set up majority-owned China ventures.

But the Chinese industry remains dominated by domestic state firms and China has yet to open up some more sensitive areas of its financial industry.

A spokesperson for the CBIRC also said in an interview published on the watchdog's website on Saturday that American insurer Chubb had been allowed to increase its stake in Huatai Insurance Group Co Ltd to 46.2%, becoming the biggest shareholder of the Chinese firm.

(Reporting by Leng Cheng and Yew Lun Tian; Editing by David Holmes)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMUNDI -0.23% 63.8 Real-time Quote.-8.73%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.38% 2.61 End-of-day quote.-21.62%
BLACKROCK, INC. 0.12% 584.04 Delayed Quote.16.18%
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION 0.70% 5.79 End-of-day quote.-13.97%
CHUBB LIMITED -1.23% 121.92 Delayed Quote.-21.68%
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD. 1.82% 21.22 End-of-day quote.4.48%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.05% 97.32 Delayed Quote.-30.15%
UBS GROUP AG 0.00% 10.94 Delayed Quote.-10.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
10:43aChina approves BlackRock, Temasek and CCB joint wealth venture
RE
08/21TAKE FIVE : Going virtual in Jackson Hole
RE
08/18CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : 18 Aug 2020Announcement Notification of Board Meeting
PU
08/18Yuan ends at nearly 7-mth high, recovers value lost after virus outbreak in C..
RE
08/06CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : Announcement on the Approval of Issuance of the Domest..
PU
07/24China stocks slump as Sino-U.S. tensions escalate
RE
07/24China shares drop as Washington and Beijing clash over consulates
RE
07/21CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : 21 Jul 2020Announcement on the Appointment of Mr. Lyu ..
PU
07/21CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : 21 Jul 2020Announcement on the Resolutions of the Meet..
PU
07/09EXCLUSIVE : Chinese banks prepare contingency plans over threat of U.S. sanction..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 723 B 104 B 104 B
Net income 2020 269 B 38 895 M 38 895 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,82x
Yield 2020 6,36%
Capitalization 59 667 M 8 624 M 8 625 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,08x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 347 156
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Construction Bank Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 7,05 CNY
Last Close Price 5,17 CNY
Spread / Highest target 69,9%
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gui Ping Liu Vice Chairman, President & General Manager
Guo Li Tian Chairman
Yong Qing Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Geng Sheng Zhang Executive Director & Executive Vice President
Carl Walter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.97%188 230
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.15%296 592
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.17%246 850
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.07%216 429
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.51%135 831
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.62%129 598
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group