Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Construction Bank Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    939   CNE1000002H1

CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION

(939)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:53 2022-07-24 pm EDT
5.000 HKD   +0.60%
12:07aChinese Commercial Banks’ Forex Settlement Surplus Widens in June
MT
07/24China to Set Up Fund to Support 12 Property Developers
MT
07/24China plans to set up real estate fund worth up to $44 billion - REDD
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China plans to set up real estate fund worth up to $44 billion - REDD

07/24/2022 | 10:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Evergrande Center in Shanghai

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China is planning to set up a real estate fund that could be worth up to 300 billion yuan ($44.39 billion) to support more than a dozen property developers, including embattled China Evergrande Group, financial information provider REDD reported on Monday, citing sources.

The fund has secured 50 billion yuan from China Construction Bank and a 30 billion yuan relending facility from the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the report said, adding the fund can be upsized to between 200 to 300 billion yuan.

Regulators and local governments will select the developers eligible for support from the fund, REDD said, adding that the fund can be used to buy financial products issued by the developers or finance state buyers' acquisitions of their projects.

Beijing is also considering a national policy for issuance of special bonds for shantytown redevelopment, the report said.

($1 = 6.7576 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.36% 2.77 Delayed Quote.-1.78%
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION 0.60% 5 Delayed Quote.-7.96%
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION 0.36% 5.6 End-of-day quote.-4.44%
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 8.55% 1.65 Delayed Quote.3.77%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.10% 6.7555 Delayed Quote.6.26%
All news about CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
12:07aChinese Commercial Banks’ Forex Settlement Surplus Widens in June
MT
07/24China to Set Up Fund to Support 12 Property Developers
MT
07/24China plans to set up real estate fund worth up to $44 billion - REDD
RE
07/22Suning.com Founder’s Son Loses $255 Million Case in Hong Kong
MT
07/21China's Small, Medium-Sized Banks Dispose Nearly $88 Billion Bad Loans in H1
MT
07/18Lenovo Eyes Debt Offering to Purchase 4.75% Bonds Ahead of 2023 Maturity
MT
07/14AgBank, Others Warn of Risks as Home Buyers Refuse to Pay Mortgages
MT
07/14China property protests threaten to dent $220 billion of banks' mortgage loans
RE
07/13Chinese Banks Fined $164 Million in H1; ICBC Books Largest Penalty
MT
07/12Temasek expects to slow investments as global economic outlook worsens
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 827 B 123 B 123 B
Net income 2022 317 B 46 893 M 46 893 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,38x
Yield 2022 8,89%
Capitalization 1 082 B 160 B 160 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,31x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 375 531
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Construction Bank Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 4,28 CNY
Average target price 6,42 CNY
Spread / Average Target 50,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jin Liang Zhang Vice Chairman & President
Guo Li Tian Chairman
Yong Qing Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pan Shi Jin Information Controller
Kenneth Patrick Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.96%160 198
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.53%336 545
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.86%268 617
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.05%221 334
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.03%163 742
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-7.58%134 798