CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION

(939)
  Report
Chinese banks to post first first-half profit drop in over a decade amid pandemic pain

08/23/2020 | 07:54pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man rides an electric bike past the CBIRC building in Beijing

Some of China's largest banks are set to post their first drop in first-half profits since the global financial crisis, hit by a surge in bad debt and higher loan-loss provisions due to the coronavirus pandemic, analysts and official data indicate.

The big five state banks including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), China Construction Bank (CCB), and Bank of China (BoC) kick off their earnings season on Aug. 28.

"Banks had it easy in the past, but now many signs indicate they're under great pressure," said Hong Hao, head of research at BoCom International. "The pandemic has hit small businesses hard ... the balance sheets won't be pretty."

Chinese commercial banks overall posted a 9.4% fall in first half net profit, while the six biggest posted a 12% profit fall from a year ago, according to China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) data.

China's cabinet said in June that authorities would push financial institutions to sacrifice 1.5 trillion yuan ($212 billion) in profit this year to support companies of all kinds by lowering lending rates and fees, and deferring loan payments.

The banking regulator has asked some state lenders to fully recognise bad loans on balance sheets and increase buffers for covering souring debt in the first half of the year, which will weigh on profits, two bankers from one of the lenders told Reuters.

In a rare move, some leading brokerages in China cancelled their forecasts for first-half bank earnings. One analyst, speaking to Reuters, cited uncertainties about "profits each bank may sacrifice for the real economy".

Some smaller banks are also being pushed by the regulator to take measures such as slashing bankers' salaries to shore up their balance sheets and face the "tough days", bankers have said previously.

Graphic: China banks' earnings revisions -

In recent state media interviews, CBIRC chairman Guo Shuqing urged banks to set aside more cash as loan-loss buffers, and come up with "realistic" profit plans.

China's banking industry is expected to dispose of 3.4 trillion yuan ($490 billion) of bad loans in 2020 to contain financial risks in an economy weakened by COVID-19, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on Aug 13.

The CBIRC and the banks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

China's economy returned to growth in the second quarter after a deep virus-induced slump at the start of the year, but analysts say the recovery remains fragile. Regulators have been urging lenders to offer cheap loans and lend more to small businesses in order to support employment and growth.

"It's highly likely that banks will keep implementing some of the fiscal and monetary stimulus policies to counter the impact of COVID-19 in the second half of 2020," said Zhang Chi, rating director of Fitch Bohua, the rating agency's China unit.

"Lower interest rates, fee cuts, a lending push and loan payment forbearance measures will continue to squeeze the net interest margin of lenders."

By Cheng Leng, Zhang Yan and Sumeet Chatterjee

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.38% 2.6 End-of-day quote.-21.92%
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION -0.35% 5.77 End-of-day quote.-14.26%
CHINA ZHESHANG BANK CO., LTD -0.26% 3.84 End-of-day quote.-5.65%
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.00% 4.61 End-of-day quote.-23.17%
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD. 0.13% 15.87 End-of-day quote.-19.85%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.10% 6.9008 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
Financials
Sales 2020 723 B 104 B 104 B
Net income 2020 269 B 38 885 M 38 885 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,82x
Yield 2020 6,36%
Capitalization 1 303 B 188 B 188 B
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,80x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 347 156
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Construction Bank Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 7,05 CNY
Last Close Price 5,17 CNY
Spread / Highest target 69,9%
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gui Ping Liu Vice Chairman, President & General Manager
Guo Li Tian Chairman
Yong Qing Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Geng Sheng Zhang Executive Director & Executive Vice President
Carl Walter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.97%188 230
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.19%296 592
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.17%246 850
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.07%216 429
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-0.21%135 831
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.62%129 598
