Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Construction Bank Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    939   CNE1000002H1

CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION

(939)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  01:53:49 2023-05-17 am EDT
5.350 HKD   -0.19%
01:59aHong Kong banks hike deposit rates as cash conditions tighten
RE
05/16Staff Salaries at China's Listed Banks Jump 5.8% in 2022
MT
05/12China self-regulatory body probes debt businesses at major state banks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Hong Kong banks hike deposit rates as cash conditions tighten

05/17/2023 | 01:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logos of Dah Sing Bank are displayed outside its branch at the financial Central district in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Banks in Hong Kong are rushing to raise deposit rates and attract retail money as a spurt in loan demand and investment outflows led to an abrupt tightening of cash conditions.

The scramble to lure retail money marks a change for the city's banks, most of which have kept deposit rates on hold this year even as the U.S. Federal Reserve pushed rates up aggressively.

Nearly a dozen Hong Kong banks, as Dah Sing Bank, China Citic Bank International and China Construction Bank (Asia), have raised deposit rates over the past two weeks. Some of them are offering 3.9-4% per year on three-month deposits, a level last seen in late 2022.

Analysts said the trigger was the sharp fall in banking system liquidity. The aggregate balance at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has fallen to its lowest since 2008, as the central bank intervened to defend its currency peg.

"As the aggregate balance has fallen to HK$45 billion, banks now expect that interbank rates will only go up as the demand for the Hong Kong dollar is rising as the economy improves," said Samuel Tse, an economist at DBS Bank.

Hong Kong's main policy rates are tethered to those in the United States by the currency's peg to the dollar, but the city's interbank rates were pinned to lows by weak loan demand and investment inflows into Chinese stocks and bonds.

The spread between Hong Kong and U.S. rates hit its widest in two decades in April, as banks cut their deposit rates and investors borrowed the cheap Hong Kong dollar for carry trades.

But banks are now seeing interbank rates rise as loan demand picks up and international appetite for Chinese assets cools. The one-month Hong Kong Interbank offer rate (Hibor) climbed 165 basis points in just a month to around 4.45%.

The city's economy grew 2.7% in the first quarter aided by a recovery in inbound tourism and domestic demand. It was the first quarter of growth after four consecutive ones of contraction. The number of mortgage loan approvals in Hong Kong also rebounded strongly in the months of February and March.

To be sure, banks can borrow against the HK$1.2 trillion ($152.89 billion) they hold of exchange fund bills, which are debt securities issued by the HKMA, to get quick cash from the monetary authority's discount window.

But raising money from retail depositors is the cheaper option. The HKMA discount rate for repurchase transactions follows the city's base rate, and is around 5.5%.

($1 = 7.8489 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Georgina Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Georgina Lee


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / HONGKONG-DOLLAR (AUD/HKD) -0.24% 5.2034 Delayed Quote.-2.00%
BRITISH POUND / HONGKONG-DOLLAR (GBP/HKD) -0.12% 9.769 Delayed Quote.3.36%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.10% 1.2466 Delayed Quote.2.94%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / HONGKONG-DOLLAR (CAD/HKD) -0.08% 5.81024 Delayed Quote.0.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.05% 0.741 Delayed Quote.-0.06%
CHINA CITIC BANK CO., LTD. 0.00% 4.32 Delayed Quote.24.57%
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION -0.19% 5.35 Delayed Quote.9.61%
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION 0.45% 6.65 End-of-day quote.18.12%
CITIC LIMITED 0.99% 10.18 Delayed Quote.22.33%
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED -0.09% 21.8 End-of-day quote.9.49%
DAH SING BANKING GROUP LIMITED -1.13% 6.15 Delayed Quote.11.07%
DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.42% 20.8 Delayed Quote.16.70%
EURO / HONGKONG-DOLLAR (EUR/HKD) -0.09% 8.5062 Delayed Quote.1.85%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.06% 1.0854 Delayed Quote.1.41%
INDIAN RUPEE / HONGKONG-DOLLAR (INR/HKD) -0.13% 0.095174 Delayed Quote.1.09%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.11% 0.012146 Delayed Quote.0.66%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.05% 0.6231 Delayed Quote.-2.41%
TOPIX INDEX 0.28% 2133.15 Delayed Quote.11.80%
US DOLLAR / HONGKONG-DOLLAR (USD/HKD) -0.03% 7.8363 Delayed Quote.0.42%
All news about CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
01:59aHong Kong banks hike deposit rates as cash conditions tighten
RE
05/16Staff Salaries at China's Listed Banks Jump 5.8% in 2022
MT
05/12China self-regulatory body probes debt businesses at major state banks
RE
05/10China appoints Li Yunze as party chief of new financial regulatory body - regulator
RE
05/03China Longyuan Power Issues 1.5 Billion Yuan Ultra-Short-Term Bonds
MT
05/02Nomura Adjusts China Construction Bank's Price Target to HK$6.66 From HK$6.85, Keeps at..
MT
05/01China Longyuan Power Issues 1.5 Billion Yuan of 26-Day Bonds
MT
05/01Sinofert Unit Borrows 1.49 Billion Yuan
MT
04/30China's Banking Sector Assets Jump 11% in Q1; Insurance Assets Rise 10.5%
MT
04/28China's top banks post shrinking margins in Q1
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 813 B 117 B 117 B
Net income 2023 336 B 48 224 M 48 224 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 3,59x
Yield 2023 8,52%
Capitalization 1 211 B 174 B 174 B
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 376 682
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Construction Bank Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 4,77 CNY
Average target price 5,87 CNY
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jin Liang Zhang Vice Chairman & President
Liu Rong Sheng Chief Financial Officer
Guo Li Tian Chairman
Yong Qing Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pan Shi Jin Information Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.61%173 551
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.84%395 181
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.95%244 343
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.39%220 347
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED15.49%161 679
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC17.45%150 959
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer