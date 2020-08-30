Log in
China Construction Bank Corporation    601939

CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION

(601939)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 08/28
6.21 CNY   +0.98%
China Construction Bank : posts 10.7% H1 profit fall

08/30/2020 | 03:59am EDT

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) , the country's second-largest lender by assets, posted on Sunday a 10.7% fall in first-half profit, the biggest profit decline during Jan-June period since its market debut in 2005.

Net profit fell to 137.6 billion yuan ($20.04 billion) for the January-June period, from 154.19 billion yuan a year earlier, the lender's filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange showed.

That implies a net profit of 56.8 billion yuan for the second quarter, down 26.5% from 77.27 billion yuan a year ago, the biggest quarterly fall since the fourth quarter of 2008, Reuters calculations show. ($1 = 6.8647 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Zhang Yan, Cheng Leng in Beijingand Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Sam Holmes)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION 0.98% 6.21 End-of-day quote.-14.11%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.8565 Delayed Quote.-1.48%
Financials
Sales 2020 723 B 105 B 105 B
Net income 2020 269 B 39 196 M 39 196 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,67x
Yield 2020 6,57%
Capitalization 1 263 B 184 B 184 B
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,75x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 347 156
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Construction Bank Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 7,04 CNY
Last Close Price 5,00 CNY
Spread / Highest target 75,5%
Spread / Average Target 40,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gui Ping Liu Vice Chairman, President & General Manager
Guo Li Tian Chairman
Yong Qing Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Geng Sheng Zhang Executive Director & Executive Vice President
Carl Walter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.11%183 941
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.28%313 202
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-25.00%246 750
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.33%227 866
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.05%183 941
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.2.32%138 279
