China Construction Bank : posts 10.7% H1 profit fall

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank
Corp (CCB) , the country's second-largest
lender by assets, posted on Sunday a 10.7% fall in first-half
profit, the biggest profit decline during Jan-June period since
its market debut in 2005.
Net profit fell to 137.6 billion yuan ($20.04 billion) for
the January-June period, from 154.19 billion yuan a year
earlier, the lender's filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange
showed.
That implies a net profit of 56.8 billion yuan for the
second quarter, down 26.5% from 77.27 billion yuan a year ago,
the biggest quarterly fall since the fourth quarter of 2008,
Reuters calculations show.
($1 = 6.8647 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Cheng Leng in Beijingand Engen Tham
in Shanghai; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Sam Holmes)