China Container Terminal : The Board of Directors announced Consolidated Financial Statements of 2021

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/02/23 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:N/A 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2021/01/01~2021/12/31 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):3,084,137 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):546,070 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):351,833 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):220,484 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):221,566 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):222,485 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):1.63 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):10,970,282 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):7,692,383 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):3,277,590 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:No