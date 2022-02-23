China Container Terminal : The Board of Directors announced Consolidated Financial Statements of 2021

|
Statement
|
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2022/02/23
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:N/A
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):3,084,137
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):546,070
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):351,833
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):220,484
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):221,566
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):222,485
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):1.63
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):10,970,282
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):7,692,383
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):3,277,590
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:No