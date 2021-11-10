Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  China Container Terminal Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2613   TW0002613007

CHINA CONTAINER TERMINAL CORPORATION

(2613)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

The Board of Directors announced Consolidated Financial Statements of 2021 Q3

11/10/2021 | 03:35am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CHINA CONTAINER TERMINAL CORP
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/10 Time of announcement 16:07:30
Subject 
 The Board of Directors announced Consolidated
Financial Statements of 2021 Q3
Date of events 2021/11/10 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2021/11/10
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:N/A
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
 2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,288,028
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):376,437
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):236,777
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):148,485
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):115,843
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):115,427
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.85
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):10,993,331
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):7,826,926
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):3,164,770
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:No

Disclaimer

China Container Terminal Corp. published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 08:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
