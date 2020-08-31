China Creative Global : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA CREATIVE GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

中創環球控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1678)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Creative Global Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces

that Ms. Hui Sai Ha ("Ms. Hui") has tendered her resignation as an executive Director of the Company with effect from 31 August 2020, as she would like to devote more time in her personal business commitments. Ms. Hui has been appointed as a consultant for the Group's overseas business.

Ms. Hui has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter that needs to be brought to the attention of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited or the shareholders of the Company in relation to her resignation.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Ms. Hui for her valuable contributions to the Group during her tenure of office.

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Fanglin, Mr. Shen Jianzhong, Mr. Zheng Hebin, Mr. Chen Jiang and Mr. Xu Qiang; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Dai Jianping and Mr. Huang Songqing.

