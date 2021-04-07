Log in
CHINA DATANG CORPORATION RENEWABLE POWER CO., LIMITED

(1798)
China Datang Renewable Power : ANNOUNCEMENT - PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF RENEWABLE CORPORATE BONDS

04/07/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF RENEWABLE CORPORATE BONDS

The announcement is made by China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited* (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to (i) the circular and the revised notice of the first extraordinary general meeting in 2020 of the Company dated 17 April 2020; and (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 11 May 2020 on the poll results of the first extraordinary general meeting in 2020 and change of director and chairman of the board, in relation to, among others, the public issuance of renewable corporate bonds in the PRC.

The Company has completed the public issuance of its renewable corporate bonds (first tranche) of 2021 (the "Corporate Bonds") and received the proceeds therefrom on 2 April 2021. The final issue size of the Corporate Bonds is RMB2 billion, with a basic term of 3 years. The par value is RMB100 and the issuing interest rate is 3.84%. The interest starts to accrue on 6 April 2021.

CSC Financial Co., Ltd. acts as the lead underwriter, and CITIC Securities Company Limited, Huatai United Securities Co., Ltd. and Ping An Securities Limited act as the joint lead underwriters for the Corporate Bonds. CSC Financial Co., Ltd. acts as bond trustee and bookrunner. The Corporate Bonds have been publicly issued to professional investors. The proceeds (after deducting issuance expenses) from the Corporate Bonds are proposed to be used for repayment of interest-bearing debts.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or invitation, or solicitation or inducement of an offer, to subscribe for or purchase any of the Corporate Bonds or other securities of the Company, nor is this announcement calculated to invite offers for any securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited*

Jia Hong

Joint Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC, 7 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Liu Guangming and Mr. Meng Lingbin; the non-executive directors are Mr. Kou Wei, Mr. Hu Shengmu, Mr. Li Yi and Mr. Liu Baojun; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Liu Chaoan, Mr. Lo Mun Lam, Raymond and Mr. Yu Shunkun.

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 11:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 9 287 M 1 419 M 1 419 M
Net income 2020 1 251 M 191 M 191 M
Net Debt 2020 50 170 M 7 668 M 7 668 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,97x
Yield 2020 2,46%
Capitalization 9 396 M 1 431 M 1 436 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,41x
EV / Sales 2021 7,33x
Nbr of Employees 3 070
Free-Float 32,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guang Ming Liu General Manager & Executive Director
Ke Wen Zhou Vice Chairman & President
Song Chen Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accountant
Quan Cheng Liu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wei Kou Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA DATANG CORPORATION RENEWABLE POWER CO., LIMITED25.41%1 431
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.,LTD.9.34%72 856
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-17.41%21 423
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.26.01%15 469
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-1.91%7 357
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP10.11%5 603
