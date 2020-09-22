Log in
CHINA DAYE NON-FERROUS METALS MINING LIMITED

SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Daye Non Ferrous Metals Mining : Interim Report 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 04:50am EDT

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Stock Code : 00661

Interim Report

2020

MINERAL RESOURCES

5

1

2 4

3

HUBEI MINES

HUBEI MINES

XINJIANG MINE

Daye City

Yangxin County

Wuqia County

1

Tonglvshan Mine

3

Fengshan Mine

5

Sareke Copper Mine

2

Tongshankou Mine

4

Chimashan Mine

CONTENTS

Corporate Information

2

Management Discussion and Analysis

3

Corporate Governance and Other Information

12

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Proﬁt or Loss and

Other Comprehensive Income

17

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

18

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

20

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

21

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

23

Deﬁnitions

48

CORPORATE INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Executive Directors:

Wang Yan (Chairman)

Long Zhong Sheng

(Chief Executive Officer)

Yu Liming

Chen Zhimiao

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Wang Guoqi

Wang Qihong

Liu Jishun

AUDIT COMMITTEE/ REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Wang Guoqi (Chairman)

Wang Qihong

Liu Jishun

NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Wang Yan (Chairman)

Wang Guoqi

Wang Qihong

Liu Jishun

PRINCIPAL BANKERS

Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong)

Limited

Bank of Communications Co., Limited

REGISTERED OFFICE

Clarendon House

2 Church Street

Hamilton HM 11

Bermuda

HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS

Suite No. 10B, 16/F, Tower 3

China Hong Kong City

China Ferry Terminal

33 Canton Road

Kowloon

Hong Kong

PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR

MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited 4th floor North Cedar House

41 Cedar Avenue

Hamilton HM 12 Bermuda

COMPANY SECRETARY

Wong Yat Tung

LEGAL ADVISERS

As to Hong Kong law:

Paul Hastings

As to Bermuda law:

Conyers Dill & Pearman

AUDITOR

SHINEWING (HK) CPA Limited

HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR

Tricor Investor Services Limited

Level 54

Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

STOCK CODE

00661

2 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

BUSINESS REVIEW

In the first half of 2020, the Group focused on work objectives throughout the year, striving to enhance the quality of its business development by aligning with the market expectations and implementing comprehensive in-depth reforms.

In the first half of 2020, the Group produced a total of approximately 9,645 tonnes of mined copper, representing a year-on-year decrease of 26.84%; approximately 240,930 tonnes of copper cathode, representing a year-on-year decrease of 10.54%; approximately 286.58 tonnes of precious metal (including approximately

2.76 tonnes of gold, approximately 268.81 tonnes of silver, approximately 7 kg of platinum, approximately 90 kg of palladium and approximately 14.91 tonnes of tellurium), representing a year-on-year decrease of 56.15%; approximately 539,276 tonnes of chemical products (including approximately 537,846 tonnes of sulfuric acid, approximately 1,199 tonnes of copper sulfate, approximately 157 tonnes of nickel sulfate (metal content) and approximately 74 tonnes of crude selenium (metal content)), representing a year-on-year decrease of 9.47 %; approximately 71,700 tonnes of iron concentrate, representing a year-on-year decrease of 16.14%; and approximately 31 tonnes of molybdenum concentrate, representing a year-on-year decrease of 21.58%.

Rebound of Copper Price

Since the second quarter of the year, driven by contraction of overseas raw material supply and strong domestic consumption due to economic recovery, copper price has steadily rebounded from the low point of US$4,371/tonne on 19 March 2020 to the high point of US$6,633/tonne on 13 July 2020, recording a strong V-shaped rebound. Meanwhile, price of sulphuric acid rose along with volatility, with selling price rising compared with beginning of the year. As a professional organisation predicts, with the gradual investment of "new infrastructure" in the PRC, copper price will continue to rise due to strong consumption, and the copper industry will usher in a new round of rapid growth.

Narrowing Decline in Operation Indicators

In recent years, we have carried out alignment with market expectations and in- depth reforms, resulting in significant improvement in scale of production and sales, labour productivity, technical and economic indicators as well as operating quality as compared with those before the alignment. Two sets of idle small-plate electrolyzers in the smelting plant have been transformed into large-plate electrolyzers, achieving monthly increase in output of approximately 600 tonnes of cathode copper. During late February to early March this year, we carried out alternate overhaul for the two sulfuric acid systems, thus creating favourable conditions for later full-load production and increased Ausmelt furnace life from 18 months to 26 months. Till now, the daily output of mined copper has reached 894 tonnes, laying foundation for achieving the annual objectives and targets. Meanwhile, the assessment and appointment for our reform of duties and ranks have also been completed with emerging internal vitality.

Interim Report 2020

3

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Gradual Realisation of Project Implementation

The 400,000-tonnes project has now fully entered the construction stage, and all tasks are advancing in full swing; the Tongshankou non-metal resource development project has been launched, and currently work such as the geological survey and construction, tendering for the main equipment together with the "preparatory works (三通一平)" and demolition of the gravel processing plant have been completed. The Tongshankou Mine's open-pit southern boundary optimisation project has completed 320,000 tonnes of topsoil stripping.

Double-lined Battles against Epidemic and Flood

Despite the unexpected epidemic which has brought a great impact to the Company's production and operation, all work of the Company processed orderly and its production and operation have gradually stabilised, while the metallurgical industry chain remained in order amid the fight against the epidemic. During the most critical period of the epidemic from February to March, we have carefully organised production of the smelting plant, ensuring that front-line production personnel were on their posts and thus achieving a daily output of 734 tonnes of mined copper with a capacity utilisation rate of 84.3%, and a daily output of 1,167 tonnes of cathode copper with a capacity utilisation rate of 83.8%. Solving of sluggish sales and bottleneck of inventory of sulfuric acid achieved sales of sulfuric acid of 162,000 tonnes. Relevant departments actively communicated and coordinated with government departments, ports and shipping companies, thus ensuring the smooth logistics and transportation of more than 500,000 tonnes of raw materials, pharmaceuticals and products. In the face of flood prevention and flood control, the Company immediately set up a rescue team to timely deal with two major pipings in the Yangtze River levee, thus effectively ensuring the safety of the tailing ponds along the river during the flood.

OUTLOOK

The Company will unswervingly keep a close eye on the production target. Under the premises of ensuring safety, we will increase daily as well as monthly production to recover the losses resulted from the epidemic, and will strive to stabilise and increase the output of the smelting plant. We shall further strengthen the effort to tackle key problems in the life span of the Ausmelt furnace, and will increase the utilisation rate of the smelting system under operation to ensure achieving an annual output of 300,000 tonnes while striving for reaching 305,000 tonnes of mined blister copper. We shall manage to balance the anode plates to improve the efficiency of electric current, and shall ensure to reach an annual output of 510,000 tonnes of copper cathode through the transformation and utilisation of idle production capacity of small plates.

We will earnestly implement the measures formulated at the beginning of the year, especially the tasks that lagged behind the progress in the first half of the year, to ensure that various measures will be proceeded on time; we will further strengthen cost control, while all departments of the Company shall keep a close eye on the target of annual cost control, strengthen supervision and control of key cost and expense indicators and cost deviation analysis, and will promote deep integration of professional linear management and cost control to ensure achieving the cost control target that the annual cash unit cost of major products decreases by 3% year-on-year while non-tax and other administrative expenses decrease by 5% year-on-year.

4 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

We will attach great importance to risk management, and will realise effective prevention of internal and external risks of the Company through continuously improved risk management and control systems as well as risk management techniques and methods. We shall prevent and control the risk of capital chain disruption to ensure that there will be no debt default event. We will earnestly carry out post-investment project pilot evaluation, enhance audit supervision, strengthen review of investment budget and project completion progress, and improve the accuracy of project final accounts and the standardisation of asset transfer.

In the first half of the year, the Company remained stable in its safety and environmental protection. However, as various risks during this year are far greater than those in previous years, we must maintain the bottom line of safety and environmental protection to guarantee the stable reform and development of the Company. We shall carry out intensive three-year safety rectification actions to thoroughly solve the key and difficult problems of production safety; we shall fully assess systemic risks of tailings ponds to strictly prevent tailings pond accidents, and shall strengthen enhancement of safety skills for high-risk industries, so as to effectively eliminate the "three violations" behaviors; we shall establish a link mechanism for ecological and environmental protection management, complete the establishment of green mine standards and the safety and environmental protection grade evaluation of tailings ponds; we shall revise and improve relevant systems according to new state policies and new requirements to pay close attention to and correct the shortcomings of the system.

Interim Report 2020

5

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

EXPLORATION, DEVELOPMENT AND MINING PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES

Description of activities

The following table sets out the various exploration, development and mining production activities of the Group conducted at each of our mines during the six months ended 30 June 2020:

Mines

Exploration activities

Development activities

Mining production activities

Tonglvshan Mine

Horizontal drilling reached 2,474.8m/

27 holes, and pit drilling reached

555m/4,329m3.

The total completed drilling volume of middle

Mining volume: 353,566 tonnes

portion and mining preparation work for

Ore processing volume: 445,601

the development of the -545m and -605m

tonnes

middle portion of No. III and IV ore bodies of

Tonglvshan Mine was 5,163m3 from January

to June 2020.

Fengshan Mine

Horizontal drilling reached 491m/6

holes, and pit drilling reached

1,174.8m/7,983.7m3.

The total completed drilling volume of middle

Mining volume: 327,589 tonnes

portion for the development of the -440m

Ore processing volume: 332,845

middle portion of Fengshan Copper Mine

tonnes

was 5,265 m3 from January to June 2020.

The total completed drilling volume of ramps

and middle portion for the development of

the -440m to -550m of the south edge of

Fengshan Copper Mine was 2,496m3 from

January to June 2020.

Tongshankou Mine

Horizontal drilling reached 919.7m/

No development activities were conducted in

Mining volume: 630,372 tonnes

16 holes. No pit drilling were conducted.

the first half of the year.

Ore processing volume: 629,949

tonnes

Chimashan Mine

No exploration works were conducted.

Sareke Copper Mine

Due to the impact of the COVID-19

pandemic, works and production

gradually resumed in June except for

exploration activities.

N/A

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, works and production gradually resumed in June except for investing activities.

Production suspended

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, works and production gradually resumed in June. In the first of the year, 114,700 tonnes of raw ore was processed, and 1,246 tonnes of copper concentrate containing copper was produced.

6 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Infrastructure projects, subcontracting arrangements and purchases of equipment

During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the new contracts entered into and commitments undertaken by the Group in relation to exploration, development and mining production activities were as follows:

Infrastructure

Subcontracting

Purchases of

Mines

projects

arrangements

equipment

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Tonglvshan Mine

2,688

-

-

2,688

Fengshan Mine

620

-

1,753

2,373

Tongshankou Mine

-

-

6,400

6,400

Chimashan Mine

-

-

-

-

Sareke Copper Mine

-

-

4,964

4,964

Others

-

-

50

50

Total

3,308

-

13,167

16,475

Expenditures incurred

During the six months

ended 30 June 2020, the Group incurred

expenditures

o f a p p r o x i m a t e l y R M B524,751,000 ( s i x m o n t h s e n d e d 30 J u n e 2019: RMB1,021,820,000) on exploration, development and mining production activities, details of which are set out below:

Six months ended 30 June

Operating

Capital

2020

2019

Mines

expenses

expenditures

Total

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Tonglvshan Mine

204,992

19,410

224,402

522,103

Fengshan Mine

85,262

1,851

87,113

137,173

Tongshankou Mine

130,361

13,329

143,690

244,568

Chimashan Mine

2,955

0

2,955

2,585

Sareke Copper Mine

66,591

0

66,591

115,391

Total

490,161

34,590

524,751

1,021,820

Interim Report 2020

7

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Exploration, development and mining production activities expenditures Unit: RMB'000

Tonglvshan

Fengshan

Tongshankou

Chimashan

Sareke

Mine

Mine

Mine

Mine

Copper Mine

Exploration activities

Drilling and analysis

-

-

-

-

-

Others

-

-

-

-

-

Sub-total

-

-

-

-

-

Development activities

(including mine construction)

Purchase of assets and equipment

4,049

1,412

1,598

-

-

Civil work for construction of

tunnels and roads

15,361

439

8,440

-

-

Staff cost

-

-

-

-

-

Others

-

-

3,291

-

-

Sub-total

19,410

1,851

13,329

-

-

Mining production activities

(including ore processing)

Auxiliary material

17,253

5,147

10,795

-

12,161

Power supply

18,983

7,644

12,743

-

2,478

Staff cost

60,250

34,520

27,857

1,474

5,622

Depreciation

59,132

14,236

51,318

-

36,130

Taxes, resource compensation

7,632

4,714

7,062

252

1,637

Sub-contracting service

11,899

3,090

5,438

-

-

Others (administrative expenses,

selling expenses,

non-operating expenditures)

29,843

15,911

15,148

1,229

8,563

Sub-total

204,992

85,262

130,361

2,955

66,591

Total

224,402

87,113

143,690

2,955

66,591

8 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

FINANCIAL REVIEW

The Group's revenue decreased by 30.62% to RMB12,055,577,000 during the period over the same period last year of RMB17,377,369,000. The decrease in revenue was mainly attributable to the epidemic effect causing poor production and sales of the main products of the Company.

Gross profit for the six months ended 30 June 2020 amounted to RMB278,347,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB442,340,000), representing a decrease of 37.07% from the previous period. The decrease was mainly due to cessation of production of mines of the subsidiary of the Company and the price of sulfuric acid product dropped sharply during the epidemic period from February to March.

Finance costs for the six months ended 30 June 2020 amounted to RMB179,542,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB255,266,000), representing a decrease of 29.66% from the previous period. The decrease was mainly due to the reduced interest-bearing debt scale and a portion of preferential loans sought by the Company during the epidemic period.

DETAILS OF MATERIAL ACQUISITION AND DISPOSAL

On 8 January 2020, Yangxin Hongsheng Copper Industry Company Limited* (陽新弘 盛銅業有限公司), a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Joint venture company"), and State Land and Resources Branch Bureau of Xingang (Logistics) Industrial Park, Yangxin County State Land Bureau* (陽新縣國土資源局新港（物流）工 業園區國土分局) ("Xingang Land and Resources Bureau") entered into the Transfer Contract, pursuant to which Xingang Land and Resources Bureau has agreed to sell, and the Joint venture company has agreed to purchase, the land use rights of a piece of land parcel located to the north of Haizhou Avenue and the west of Hejin Provincial Road at Yangxin County, Huangshi, Hubei Province, the PRC, with a total site area of approximately 281,356 square metres for a consideration of RMB62,440,000. Please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 8 January 2020 for details.

On 24 June 2020, the Joint venture company and Xingang Land and Resources Bureau entered into the Second Transfer Contract, pursuant to which Xingang Land and Resources Bureau has agreed to sell, and the Joint venture company has agreed to purchase, the land use rights of a piece of land parcel located to Tanjiafan Village, Weiyuankou Town at Yangxin County, Huangshi, Hubei Province, the PRC, adjacent to the land parcel described in the announcement dated 8 January 2020, with a total site area of approximately 258,456 square metres for a consideration of RMB57,820,000. Please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 24 June 2020 for details.

Interim Report 2020

9

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

PERFORMANCE AND PROSPECTS OF KEY INVESTMENT

Currently the key investment project of the Company is the joint venture's 400,000- ton high-purity copper cathode clean production project, which has adopted the cutting-edge "flash smelting + flash conversion" process to produce copper anode, and the permanent stainless steel cathode plate electrolysis process to produce copper cathode. Completion of the project will enable the production capacity of the Company's copper cathode to reach 1 million tonnes, with output value of the copper industry exceeding 100 billion, forming a scale competitive advantage; it will also be a new benchmark for green manufacturing in the industry, and will realise a win-win for the economy and the environment, supporting the Company's continuous rapid and quality development. With a total investment of RMB5.7 billion in the project, of which RMB2.4 billion is expected to be invested in 2020 and RMB2.3 billion in 2021, the project is planned to be completed by the end of 2021 and achieved expected production in 2022.

FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT AND TREASURY POLICY

The Group adopts a conservative approach for cash management and investment on uncommitted funds. We place cash and cash equivalents (which are mostly held in RMB) in short-term deposits with authorized institutions in Hong Kong and the PRC. During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group's receipts and payments were mainly denominated in RMB.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE, LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL RESOURCES

As at 30 June 2020, the Group had restricted and pledged bank deposits, and cash and bank balances of RMB2,761,728,000 (31 December 2019: RMB1,546,660,000), of which the majority were denominated in Renminbi, with a current ratio of 1.03 (31 December 2019: 1.01), based on the current assets of RMB8,475,645,000 (31 December 2019: RMB8,324,527,000) and current liabilities of RMB8,196,180,000 (31 December 2019: RMB8,247,770,000). The Group's gearing ratio was 336.36% (31 December 2019: 380.75%) based on the net debts (which includes bank and other borrowings, promissory notes and lease liabilities less restricted and pledged bank deposits, and cash and bank balances) of RMB7,973,890,000 (31 December 2019: RMB9,077,575,000) divided by equity attributable to owners of the Company of RMB2,370,611,000 (31 December 2019: RMB2,384,125,000). The decrease in gearing ratio was mainly due to the decrease in net debts.

As at 30 June 2020, the Group had bank and other borrowings of RMB5,627,246,000 (31 December 2019: RMB5,567,350,000) and RMB3,937,249,000 (31 December 2019: RMB3,898,781,000) which will be due within one year and after one year respectively. The majority of the Group's bank and other borrowings were denominated in RMB. The majority of the Group's bank and other borrowings bear interest at fixed rates. The Group did not use derivative financial instruments to hedge its interest rate risk during the period. The Group believes its current assets, funds and future revenue will be sufficient to finance the future expansion and working capital requirements of the Group.

10 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION POLICY

As at 30 June 2020, the Group had a total of 5,627 employees (30 June 2019: 5,652). The Group's total staff costs for the six months ended 30 June 2020 was approximately RMB295,166,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB322,070,000). The remuneration packages consist of basic salary, retirement benefits scheme contributions, medical insurance and other benefits considered as appropriate. Remuneration packages are generally structured with reference to market terms, individual qualification and performance of the employee. They are periodically reviewed based on individual merit and other market factors.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EXPOSURE

The Group operates in the PRC with most of the transactions settled in RMB except for certain purchases from the international market that are conducted in United States dollar ("US$") and certain borrowings that are denominated in US$.

Foreign exchange risk arises when future commercial transactions or recognised assets or liabilities are denominated in a currency that is not the entities' functional currency. The Group is exposed to foreign exchange risk primarily with respect to US$.

The Group manages its foreign exchange risk by performing regular reviews of the Group's net foreign exchange exposures and may enter into derivative financial instruments, when necessary, to manage its foreign exchange exposure. During the period, certain currency forward contracts, currency exchange swap contracts and currency option contracts had been entered into by the Group.

MATERIAL ACQUISITION AND DISPOSAL OF SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES

The Group did not make any material acquisition or disposal of subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures during the six months ended 30 June 2020.

CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

As at 30 June 2020, the Group had no contingent liabilities.

CHARGES ON ASSETS

As at 30 June 2020, other deposits which amounted to RMB101,619,000 (31 December 2019: RMB111,228,000) were held in futures exchanges and certain financial institutions as security for the commodity derivative contracts and other financing were secured by bank deposits and balances amounting to RMB44,776,000 (31 December 2019: RMB44,776,000).

Interim Report 2020 11

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OTHER INFORMATION

PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF LISTED SECURITIES

During the six months ended 30 June 2020, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries had redeemed, purchased or sold any of the Company's listed securities.

INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board has resolved not to declare any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (six months ended 30 June 2019: Nil).

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Composition of the Board

As at 30 June 2020, the Board comprised four executive Directors and three independent non-executive Directors, as follows:

Date of first

appointment

Name of Director

to the Board

Executive Directors

Wang Yan (Chairman)

23

April 2019

Long Zhong Sheng (Chief Executive Officer)

22

March 2012

Yu Liming

19

June 2018

Chen Zhimiao

21

June 2019

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Wang Guoqi

13

January 2006

Wang Qihong

13

January 2006

Liu Jishun

31

July 2014

12 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OTHER INFORMATION

DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN SECURITIES

As at 30 June 2020, the interests and short positions of the Directors and chief executive of the Company in the shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) as recorded in the register required to be kept pursuant to Section 352 of the SFO, or as otherwise notified to the Company or the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules, were as follows:

Long Positions in the Shares of the Company

Approximate

percentage of

total shares in

issue as at

Nature of

Number of

30 June 2020

Name of Director

Capacity

interest

shares

(%) (Note 2)

Wang Qihong

Beneficial owner

Personal

594,000

0.00

Interest of spouse

Personal

1,000,000

0.01

(Note 1)

Wang Guoqi

Beneficial owner

Personal

600,000

0.00

Notes:

  1. Mr. Wang Qihong is deemed to be interested in 1,000,000 shares through the interests of his spouse, Ms. Geng Shuang, pursuant to Part XV of the SFO.
  2. The percentage of shareholding is calculated based on 17,895,579,706 issued shares of the Company as at 30 June 2020.

Save as disclosed above, as at 30 June 2020, none of the Directors, chief executive of the Company, their respective spouse or children under the age of 18 had any interests or short positions in any shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) as recorded in the register to be kept under section 352 of the SFO or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code.

Interim Report 2020 13

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OTHER INFORMATION

SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN SECURITIES

As at 30 June 2020, so far as is known to the Directors, the following persons (other than the Directors and chief executive of the Company) had interests or short positions in the shares or underlying shares of the Company as recorded in the register required to be kept under section 336 of the SFO:

Long Positions in the Shares/Underlying Shares of the Company

Approximate

percentage of

total shares

in issue as at

Number of shares/

30 June 2020

Name of shareholder

Capacity

underlying shares

(%) (Note 4)

China Times Development

Beneficial owner

11,962,999,080

66.85

Limited

Daye Nonferrous Metals

Interest in a controlled

11,962,999,080

66.85

Group Holding Co., Ltd.

corporation

(Note 1)

China Nonferrous Metal Mining

Interest in a controlled

11,962,999,080

66.85

(Group) Co., Ltd.

corporation

(Note 2)

China Cinda (HK) Asset

Beneficial owner

936,953,542

5.24

Management Co., Limited

China Cinda Asset

Interest in a controlled

936,953,542

5.24

Management Co., Limited

corporation

(Note 3)

Notes:

  1. These shares were held by China Times Development Limited, the entire issued share capital of which was beneficially owned by Daye Nonferrous Metals Group Holding Co., Ltd.
  2. These Shares were held by China Times Development Limited, 57.99% of the share capital in Daye Nonferrous Metals Group Holding Co., Ltd. were beneficially owned by China Nonferrous Metal Mining (Group) Co., Ltd.
  3. These shares were held by China Cinda (HK) Asset Management Co., Limited, the entire issued share capital of which was beneficially owned by China Cinda Asset Management Co., Limited.
  4. These percentages are calculated based on 17,895,579,706 issued shares of the Company as at 30 June 2020.

14 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OTHER INFORMATION

Save as disclosed above, as at 30 June 2020, the Directors are not aware of any other persons (other than the Directors and chief executives of the Company) who had interests or short positions in the shares and underlying shares of the Company as recorded in the register required to be kept under section 336 of the SFO.

EQUITY

As at 30 June 2020, the total number of issued and fully paid ordinary shares of the Company was 17,895,579,706 with nominal value of HK$0.05 each, amounting to a total issued share capital of approximately HK$894,779,000.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Company has established an audit committee (the "Audit Committee") with specific written terms of reference for the purpose of reviewing and providing supervision over the Group's financial reporting process and internal controls. The Audit Committee currently comprises three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Wang Guoqi, Mr. Wang Qihong and Mr. Liu Jishun. The Audit Committee has reviewed the interim report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS

The Company has adopted the Model Code as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules as its own code of conduct regarding securities transactions by the Directors. All Directors have confirmed, following specific enquiries made by the Company, that they had complied with the required standard set out in the Model Code during the six months ended 30 June 2020.

Interim Report 2020 15

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OTHER INFORMATION

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE COMPLIANCE

The Company had complied with the code provisions set out in the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules (the "CG Code") throughout the six months ended 30 June 2020, save for the deviation as summarised below:

Pursuant to code provision A.4.1 of the CG Code, non-executive Directors of a listed issuer should be appointed for a specific term, subject to re-election. All independent non-executive Directors were not appointed for a specific term in their respective letter of appointment. However, they are still subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at least once every three years (after he was elected or re-elected) at the annual general meetings of the Company pursuant to the relevant provisions of the Company's Bye-laws, which achieves the same effect as having the non-executive Directors being appointed for a specific term.

EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

SHINEWING (HK) CPA Limited has been appointed as the auditor of the Company with effect from 28 August 2020 to fill the casual vacancy following the resignation of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu with effect from 18 August 2020 and to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

16 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

Six months ended 30 June

Notes

2020

2019

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue

4, 5

12,055,577

17,377,369

Cost of sales and services rendered

(11,777,230)

(16,935,029)

Gross profit

278,347

442,340

Other income

6

27,323

34,265

Selling expenses

(26,872)

(22,789)

Administrative expenses

(148,146)

(154,974)

Other operating expenses

(4,995)

(8,026)

Other gains and losses

7

43,556

(4,801)

Impairment losses under expected credit loss

(37,853)

model, net

8

(20,139)

Finance costs

9

(179,542)

(255,266)

(Loss)/profit before tax

(48,182)

10,610

Income tax expense

10

(2,287)

(6,709)

(Loss)/profit and total comprehensive

(50,469)

(expense)/income for the period

11

3,901

(Loss)/profit and total comprehensive

(expense)/income for the period

attributable to:

(13,514)

Owners of the Company

1,281

Non-controlling interests

(36,955)

2,620

(50,469)

3,901

(Loss)/earnings per share

13

RMB(0.08)fen

- Basic

RMB0.01fen

- Diluted

RMB(0.08)fen

RMB0.01fen

Interim Report 2020 17

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 30 June 2020

At

At

30 June

31 December

Notes

2020

2019

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

(unaudited)

(audited)

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

6,566,837

Property, plant and equipment

14

6,789,956

Right-of-use assets

884,058

824,883

Exploration and evaluation assets

8,074

8,074

Intangible assets

630,871

659,513

Investment in joint ventures

-

-

Deferred tax assets

15

73,154

71,324

Other deposits

18

79,244

76,311

Restricted bank deposits

20

44,776

44,776

8,287,014

8,474,837

CURRENT ASSETS

4,431,930

Inventories

16

4,869,157

Trade and bills receivables

17

408,153

1,009,800

Other deposits

18

101,619

111,228

Prepayments and other receivables

19

412,725

172,029

Derivative financial instruments

24

404,266

220,429

Structured bank deposits

-

440,000

Restricted and pledged bank deposits

20

79,533

-

Cash and bank balances

20

2,637,419

1,501,884

8,475,645

8,324,527

CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,507,007

Trade and bills payables

21

1,808,990

Other payables and accrued expenses

22

740,668

758,085

Contract liabilities

242,079

43,781

Bank and other borrowings

23

5,627,246

5,567,350

Lease liabilities

4,605

4,495

Derivative financial instruments

24

38,125

24,053

Early retirement obligations

36,450

38,820

Current income tax liabilities

-

2,196

8,196,180

8,247,770

NET CURRENT ASSETS

279,465

76,757

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

8,566,479

8,551,594

18 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 30 June 2020

At

At

30 June

31 December

Notes

2020

2019

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

(unaudited)

(audited)

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

727,893

Share capital

727,893

Share premium and reserves

1,642,718

1,656,232

Equity attributable to owners of

2,370,611

the Company

2,384,125

Non-controlling interests

488,482

485,437

TOTAL EQUITY

2,859,093

2,869,562

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

276,333

Other payables

22

278,333

Bank and other borrowings

23

3,937,249

3,898,781

Lease liabilities

134,362

142,570

Promissory note

1,032,156

1,011,039

Provisions for mine rehabilitation,

53,110

restoration and dismantling

51,332

Deferred income

161,150

176,087

Early retirement obligations

113,026

123,890

5,707,386

5,682,032

8,566,479

8,551,594

Interim Report 2020 19

Limited Mining Metals Ferrous-Non Daye China 20

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Non-

Share

Other

Share

Contributed

Capital

Statutory

Translation

Accumulated

controlling

Total

capital

reserve

premium

surplus

reserve

reserves

reserve

losses

Total

interests

equity

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

Six months ended 30 June 2020

(unaudited)

727,893

1,554,303

124,592

4,373,075

(4,184,848)

114,038

5,876

(330,804)

2,384,125

485,437

2,869,562

At 1 January 2020 (audited)

Profit and total comprehensive

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(13,514)

(13,514)

(36,955)

(50,469)

income for the period

Appropriation of maintenance and

-

-

-

-

-

26,947

-

(26,947)

-

-

-

production funds

Utilisation of maintenance and

-

-

-

-

-

(18,192)

-

18,192

-

-

-

production funds

Capital injection from a

non-controlling shareholder of

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

40,000

40,000

a subsidiary

At 30 June 2020 (unaudited)

727,893

1,554,303

124,592

4,373,075

(4,184,848)

122,793

5,876

(353,073)

2,370,611

488,482

2,859,093

Six months ended 30 June 2019

(unaudited)

At 1 January 2019 (audited)

727,893

1,554,303

124,592

4,373,075

(4,184,848)

115,451

5,876

(478,881)

2,237,461

178,553

2,416,014

Profit and total comprehensive

income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,281

1,281

2,620

3,901

Appropriation of maintenance and

production funds

-

-

-

-

-

30,968

-

(30,968)

-

-

-

Utilisation of maintenance and

production funds

-

-

-

-

-

(28,582)

-

28,582

-

-

-

At 30 June 2019 (unaudited)

727,893

1,554,303

124,592

4,373,075

(4,184,848)

117,837

5,876

(479,986)

2,238,742

181,173

2,419,915

2020 June 30 ended months six the For

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED EQUITY IN CHANGES OF

STATEMENT

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

NET CASH GENERATED FROM

955,155

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

419,507

NET CASH GENERATED FROM (USED IN) INVESTING

ACTIVITIES

13,050

Interest received

15,812

Payments for property, plant and equipment

(62,197)

(130,792)

Payments for exploration and evaluation assets

-

(27,745)

Payments for intangible assets

-

(13,704)

Payments for right-of-use assets

(71,068)

-

Decrease in short-term advances to Daye Nonferrous

Metals Group Holding Co., Ltd ("Daye Group")

5,628

1,143,670

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and

5,638

equipment

84

Repayments from joint ventures

-

28,775

Advances to fellow subsidiaries

-

(562)

Decrease in structure bank deposits

440,000

-

Placement of restricted and pledged bank deposits

(158,674)

(288,881)

Withdrawal of restricted and pledged bank deposits

79,141

12,500

Receipts of government grants

3,030

7,700

254,548

746,857

Interim Report 2020 21

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

NET CASH FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

3,599,977

Proceeds from new bank borrowings

4,590,802

Repayments of bank borrowings

(3,560,070)

(3,676,038)

Repayments of other loans

(500)

(500)

Loans from Daye Group

84,782

7,202

Repayment of loans from Daye Group

-

(11,878)

Advance from a fellow subsidiary

227,161

234,003

Repayments to a fellow subsidiary

(215,117)

(426,820)

Loans from Nonferrous Mining Group Finance

Co., Ltd* ("Finance Company")

150,000

100,000

Repayment of loans from Finance Company

(150,000)

(250,000)

Proceeds from gold loans

795,000

885,659

Repayments of gold loans

(890,001)

(1,585,915)

Advance from joint ventures

-

77

Repayment to Daye Group

-

(955)

Capital injection from non-controlling Shareholders

40,000

-

of a subsidiary

Finance costs paid

(155,420)

(234,578)

Other financing cash flows

-

3,896

(74,188)

(365,045)

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND

1,135,515

CASH EQUIVALENTS

801,319

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

1,501,884

861,616

Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on the

20

balance of cash held in foreign currencies

861

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period,

represented by:

2,637,419

Cash and bank balances

1,663,796

  • A non-banking financial institution.

22 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

1. GENERAL INFORMATION

China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as the "Group") was incorporated in Bermuda as an exempted company with limited liability and its shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange").

The principal activity of the Company is investment holding. The Company's subsidiaries are principally involved in mining and processing of mineral ores and selling/trading of metal products. In the opinion of the directors of the Company (the "Directors"), the ultimate holding company of the Company is China Nonferrous Metal Mining (Group) Co., Ltd., a state-owned enterprise established in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC").

The condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in Renminbi ("RMB"), which is also the functional currency of the Company.

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION

The condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 ("HKAS 34") Interim Financial Reporting issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") as well as with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.

3. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis, except for certain financial instruments that are measured at fair value as disclosed in Note 26, as appropriate.

The accounting policies used in the condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Interim Report 2020 23

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

3. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES - CONTINUED

In the current interim period, the Group has applied, for the first time, the Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRS") and the following amendments to HKFRSs issued by the HKICPA which are effective for the Group's financial year beginning 1 January 2020:

Amendments to HKFRS 3

Definition of a Business

Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8

Definition of Material

Amendments to HKFRS 9, HKAS 39 and

Interest Rate Benchmark Reform

HKFRS 7

The application of the Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in HKFRS and the amendments to HKFRSs in the current period has had no material impact on the Group's financial performance and positions for the current and prior periods and/or on the disclosures set out in these condensed consolidated financial statements.

4. REVENUE FROM GOODS AND SERVICES

Disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers for the period is as follows:

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Sales of goods

12,044,499

17,355,593

Rendering of services

11,078

21,776

12,055,577

17,377,369

Timing of revenue recognition:

12,044,499

A point in time

17,355,593

Over time

11,078

21,776

12,055,577

17,377,369

24 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

5. SEGMENT INFORMATION

Information reported to the chief executive officer of the Company, being the chief operating decision maker ("CODM"), for the purposes of resources allocation and assessment of segment performance focuses on types of goods or services delivered or provided. The CODM of the Company reviews revenue by respective products and services and the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group prepared in accordance with HKFRSs as a whole. However, no further discrete financial information is available. Accordingly, no operating segment information is presented other than entity-wide disclosures.

The following is an analysis of the Group's disaggregation of revenue by major product and service categories:

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Sales of goods:

9,463,595

Copper cathodes

12,224,896

Other copper products

167,942

521,904

Gold and other gold products

1,084,667

2,032,100

Silver and other silver products

1,182,102

2,275,475

Sulphuric acid and sulphuric concentrate

8,549

119,361

Iron ores

55,316

62,127

Others

82,328

119,730

12,044,499

17,355,593

Rendering of services:

6,948

Copper processing

15,701

Others

4,130

6,075

11,078

21,776

Total revenue

12,055,577

17,377,369

Interim Report 2020 25

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

5. SEGMENT INFORMATION - CONTINUED

Geographical information

The Group operates in three principal geographical areas - the PRC, Hong Kong and The Republic of Mongolia ("Mongolia").

The Group's information about its non-current assets (excluding deferred tax assets and financial instruments) by location of assets are detailed below:

At

At

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

(unaudited)

(audited)

PRC

8,168,837

8,358,420

Hong Kong

196

243

Mongolia

51

74

8,169,084

8,358,737

The Group's revenue from external customers by location of customers are detailed below:

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

PRC

11,563,019

16,448,326

Hong Kong

51,069

413,157

Others

441,489

515,886

12,055,577

17,377,369

26 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

6. OTHER INCOME

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Interest income from banks

8,606

2,186

Interest income from Daye Group

-

13,622

Interest income from Finance Company

4,444

2,658

Interest income from a joint venture

1,152

2,784

Government grants

1,994

288

Deferred income released

10,787

10,619

Rental income

340

2,108

27,323

34,265

7. OTHER GAINS AND LOSSES

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Fair value changes from:

-

Commodity derivatives contracts

(223)

Currency forward contracts

(224)

(1,301)

Currency option contracts

16,584

37,308

Gold forward contracts

269,699

97,426

Currency exchange swap contracts

(7,402)

4,461

Gold loans designated as financial liabilities

at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL")

(271,575)

(118,729)

Gain/(loss) on disposal of property, plant and

2,541

equipment, net

(2)

Exchange losses, net

33,933

(23,741)

43,556

(4,801)

Interim Report 2020 27

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

8. IMPAIRMENT LOSSES UNDER EXPECTED CREDIT LOSS MODEL, NET

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Impairment losses under expected credit

loss model, net, on:

37,638

Trade receivables measured at amortised cost

-

Other receivables

215

20,139

37,853

20,139

9. FINANCE COSTS

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Interest on bank and other borrowings

129,714

211,594

Interest on loans from Daye Group

12,521

7,595

Interest on loans from Finance Company

6,621

6,374

Interest on loans from and amounts due to

6,026

a fellow subsidiary

9,015

Interest on promissory note

21,116

21,000

Unwind interest of provisions for mine

741

rehabilitation, restoration and dismantling

652

Unwind interest of early retirement obligations

2,490

3,990

Interest on lease liabilities

3,603

3,708

Total borrowing costs

182,832

263,928

Less: Borrowing costs capitalised in the cost of

(3,290)

qualifying assets

(8,662)

179,542

255,266

28 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

10. INCOME TAX EXPENSE

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Current tax:

4,117

PRC Enterprise Income Tax

14

Deferred tax (Note 15)

(1,830)

6,695

2,287

6,709

11. (LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

(Loss)/profit for the period has been arrived at after charging:

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Employee benefits expense (including directors'

remuneration):

271,061

Salaries, wages and welfare

256,562

Retirement benefit schemes contributions

24,105

65,508

Total staff costs (note (i))

295,166

322,070

Cost of sale and services rendered:

11,761,829

Cost of inventories recognised as an expense

16,906,941

Impairment loss of inventories

5,618

-

Direct operating expense arising from

9,783

services provided

28,088

11,777,230

16,935,029

Depreciation of property, plant and

313,063

equipment (note (ii))

314,639

Amortisation of intangible assets (note (ii))

28,642

26,824

Depreciation of right-of-use assets (note (ii))

14,204

14,409

Interim Report 2020 29

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

11. (LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD - CONTINUED

Notes:

  1. During the current interim period, staff costs of RMB246,028,000 (unaudited) (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB299,272,000 (unaudited)) was capitalised to inventories.
  2. During the current interim period, depreciation of property, plant and equipment of RMB306,604,000 (unaudited) (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB308,007,000 (unaudited)), and amortisation/depreciation of intangible assets and right-of-use assets totaling RMB21,619,000 (unaudited) (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB18,086,000 (unaudited)) was capitalised to inventories.

12. DIVIDENDS

No dividend was paid or proposed for ordinary shareholders of the Company during both the current and prior interim period, nor has any dividend been proposed since the end of the reporting period and up to the date of this report.

13. (LOSS)/EARNINGS PER SHARE

The calculation of the basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the Company is based on the following data:

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(Loss)/earnings

(Loss)/earnings for the period attributable to

owners of the Company for the purpose of

(13,514)

basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share

1,281

Number of ordinary shares

' 000

' 000

Number of ordinary shares for the purpose of

17,895,580

basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share

17,895,580

The computation of diluted (loss)/earnings per share for both periods does not assume the conversion of the promissory note as the issue price is determined by reference to the market price of the shares of the Company.

30 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

14. MOVEMENTS IN PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

During the current interim period, the Group paid approximately RMB62,197,000 (unaudited) (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB130,792,000 (unaudited)) for construction costs for copper mines and for acquisition of plant and machinery.

In addition, during the current interim period, the Group disposed of certain plant and machinery, and motor vehicles with an aggregate carrying amount of RMB1,968,000 (unaudited) (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB86,000 (unaudited)) for cash proceeds of RMB5,638,000 (unaudited) (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB84,000 (unaudited)), resulting in a gain on disposal of RMB3,006,000 (unaudited) (six months ended 30 June 2019: loss on disposal RMB2,000 (unaudited)).

15. DEFERRED TAX

For the purpose of presentation in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position, certain deferred tax assets and liabilities have been offset. The following is the analysis of the deferred tax balances for financial reporting purposes:

At

At

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Deferred tax assets

73,154

71,324

Interim Report 2020 31

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

15. DEFERRED TAX - CONTINUED

The following are the major deferred tax assets and liabilities recognised and movements thereon during the current and prior interim periods:

Deferred tax assets

Provision

for mine

Early

Write-down

rehabilitation,

Accrued

restoration

retirement

Impairment

of

Tax

expenses

and dismantling

obligations

losses

inventories

losses

Others

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

At 1 January 2019

(audited)

22,568

11,352

47,059

60,238

10,342

401

2,785

154,745

(Charged)/credited to

profit or loss

(909)

163

(6,428)

35

-

-

(211)

(7,350)

At 30 June 2019

(unaudited)

21,659

11,515

40,631

60,273

10,342

401

2,574

147,395

At 1 January 2020

17,366

11,678

35

60,404

10,797

137

2,605

103,022

(audited)

(Charged)/credited to

(218)

168

-

28

1,404

-

(348)

1,034

profit or loss

At 30 June 2020

17,148

11,846

35

60,432

12,201

137

2,257

104,056

(unaudited)

Deferred tax liabilities

Mining rights

RMB' 000

At 1 January 2019 (audited)

(33,007)

Credited to profit or loss

655

At 30 June 2019 (unaudited)

(32,352)

At 1 January 2020 (audited)

(31,698)

Credited to profit or loss

796

At 30 June 2020 (unaudited)

(30,902)

32 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

16. INVENTORIES

At

At

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Raw materials

849,516

741,259

Work in progress

1,628,717

1,261,243

Finished goods

469,334

375,995

Goods in transit

1,484,363

2,490,660

4,431,930

4,869,157

17. TRADE AND BILLS RECEIVABLES

At

At

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Trade receivables

228,074

259,610

Less: Allowance for credit losses

(48,343)

(10,705)

179,731

248,905

Bills receivables, at amortised cost:

66,903

On hand

149,241

Endorsed to suppliers

2,769

56,420

Discounted to banks

158,750

555,234

228,422

760,895

Total trade and bills receivables

408,153

1,009,800

Interim Report 2020 33

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

17. TRADE AND BILLS RECEIVABLES - CONTINUED

The majority of sales are made under contractual arrangements whereby a significant portion of transaction price is received before delivery or promptly after delivery. Bills receivables are matured within one year.

The following is an ageing analysis of trade receivables, presented based on the date of delivery of goods which approximated the respective dates on which revenue was recognised, net of allowance for credit losses.

At

At

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Within 1 year

166,369

240,489

More than 1 year, but less than 2 years

9,727

7,177

More than 2 years, but less than 3 years

3,496

365

Over 3 years

139

874

179,731

248,905

Included in the Group's trade and bills receivables are balances with the following related parties:

At

At

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Trade receivables:

117,797

Fellow subsidiaries

99,737

Daye Group

-

1

Bills receivables:

-

Daye Group

370,000

The above balances with related parties are unsecured, interest-free and are repayable according to the relevant sales contracts. The bills receivables from Daye Group are matured within one year.

34 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

18. OTHER DEPOSITS

At

At

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Classified under non-current assets:

Deposits for acquisition of property, plant

43,187

and equipment

42,989

Deposits for environment rehabilitation

28,308

(Note (a))

28,008

Deposits for land restoration (Note (b))

7,749

5,314

79,244

76,311

Classified under current assets:

101,619

Margin deposits (Note (c))

111,228

Notes:

  1. The deposits for environment rehabilitation represent estimated environment restoration costs placed with the PRC government.
  2. The deposits are held in a designated saving account in Finance Company as required by the PRC government which represent estimated land restoration costs for mining area of a copper mine held by the Group.
  3. The balances represent deposits in margin accounts held in Shanghai Futures Exchange, other futures exchanges and certain financial institutions as security for the commodity derivative contracts.

Interim Report 2020 35

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

19. PREPAYMENTS AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

At

At

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Prepayments for inventories

319,563

40,851

Value-added tax recoverable

9,062

5,795

Short-term advances to Daye Group (Note (a))

-

5,628

Loans to a joint venture (Note (b))

127,270

119,836

Amounts due from joint ventures of the Group

11,740

(Note (c))

11,680

Amounts due from fellow subsidiaries (Note (c))

104

20

Insurance claim receivable

-

35,693

Receivable from brokers

11,992

19,229

Other receivables

50,103

50,192

529,834

288,924

Less: Allowance for credit losses on

(117,109)

other receivables

(116,895)

412,725

172,029

Notes:

  1. The short-term advances to Daye Group as at 31 December 2019 carried fixed interest rate at 3.92% per annum and repayable on demand.
  2. The loans to a joint venture are unsecured, carry fixed interest rates ranging from 4.35% to 4.60% (31 December 2019: 4.35% to 4.60%) per annum and repayable within one year.
  3. The amounts due from joint ventures and fellow subsidiaries are unsecured, interest-free and repayable on demand.

36 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

20. RESTRICTED AND PLEDGED BANK DEPOSITS, AND CASH AND BANK BALANCES

Restricted and pledged bank deposits

At

At

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Classified under non-current assets:

44,776

Bank deposits (Note (a))

44,776

Classified under current assets:

79,533

Restricted bank balances (Note (b))

-

Notes:

  1. The bank deposits are placed with Finance Company and are pledged as security for the Group's other loans from a third party financing company, which are not repayable within one year (Note 23). These deposits bear interest at a rate of 3.58% (31 December 2019: 3.58%) per annum.
  2. The bank balances are mainly held in designated bank accounts as security for the letters of credit.

Cash and bank balances

A s a t 30 J u n e 2020, t h e b a l a n c e s i n c l u d e d s a v i n g d e p o s i t s o f RMB1,255,250,000 (unaudited) (31 December 2019: RMB600,678,000) placed with Finance Company, which bear interest at rates ranging from 0.53% to 1.50% (31 December 2019: 0.53% to 1.50%) per annum.

Interim Report 2020 37

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

21. TRADE AND BILLS PAYABLES

At

At

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Trade payables

1,507,007

1,780,050

Bills payables

-

28,940

1,507,007

1,808,990

The following is an ageing analysis of trade payables, presented based on the invoice date:

At

At

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Within 1 year

1,476,383

1,759,310

More than 1 year, but less than 2 years

15,718

8,212

More than 2 years, but less than 3 years

6,863

2,549

Over 3 years

8,043

9,979

1,507,007

1,780,050

Included in the Group's trade and bills payables as at 30 June 2020 were payables to fellow subsidiaries of RMB23,383,000 (unaudited) (31 December 2019: RMB16,945,000). The payables to fellow subsidiaries are unsecured, interest-free and repayable according to respective purchase contracts.

38 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

22. OTHER PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES

Included in the Group's other payables under current liabilities as at 30 June 2020 were payables to Daye Group and a joint venture of the Group of RMB31,596,000 (unaudited) (31 December 2019: RMB29,880,000) and RMB15,051,000 (unaudited) (31 December 2019: RMB15,044,000), respectively. The above payables to Daye Group and a joint venture of the Group are unsecured, interest-free and repayable on demand.

Also included in the Group's other payables and accrued expenses under current liabilities and other payables under non-current liabilities as at 30 June 2020 totalling were payables for purchase of property, plant and equipment from fellow subsidiaries of RMB513,057,000 (unaudited) (31 December 2019: RMB466,314,000) in relation to the construction work conducted by these fellow subsidiaries. The above payables are unsecured and repayable in accordance with the terms of the relevant construction contracts, and except for the payables to a fellow subsidiary of RMB276,333,000 (unaudited) (31 December 2019: RMB278,333,000) which bear interest at 4.35% (31 December 2019: 4.35%) per annum, the remaining payables are interest-free.

Interim Report 2020 39

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

23. BANK AND OTHER BORROWINGS

At

At

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Bank borrowings:

158,750

Secured

555,234

Unsecured

6,464,269

6,081,757

Other borrowings:

273,570

Loans from Daye Group, unsecured*

192,421

Loans from Finance Company, unsecured*

268,150

268,350

Loans from a fellow subsidiary, unsecured*

21,112

6,233

Gold loans

1,872,689

1,855,393

Other loans secured by bank deposits

505,955

(Note 20(a))

506,743

9,564,495

9,466,131

Bank borrowings carrying amounts repayable:

3,564,800

Within 1 year

4,046,233

More than 1 year, but not exceeding 2 years

2,661,219

2,387,967

More than 2 years, but not exceeding 5 years

397,000

201,033

More than 5 years

-

1,758

6,623,019

6,636,991

Other borrowings carrying amounts repayable:

2,062,446

Within 1 year

1,521,117

More than 1 year, but not exceeding 2 years

384,030

618,069

More than 2 years, but not exceeding 5 years

495,000

649,809

More than 5 years

-

40,145

2,941,476

2,829,140

Less: Amounts due within 1 year shown

(5,627,246)

under current liabilities

(5,567,350)

Amounts shown under non-current liabilities

3,937,249

3,898,781

  • The loans from Daye Group bear interests ranging from 1.20% to 6.15% (31 December 2019: 1.20% to 6.15%) per annum and are repayable in various maturity dates up to 24 December 2025. The loans from Finance Company bear interests ranging from 3.915% to 5.225% (31 December 2019: 3.915% to 5.225%) per annum and are repayable in various maturity dates up to 17 September 2021. The loans from a fellow subsidiary include (i) a loan bore a three-year interest rate quoted by People's Bank of China per annum and is repayable on 11 January 2022 and (ii) an interest-free loan and is repayable on demand.

40 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

24. DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Current assets

Current liabilities

At

At

At

At

30 June

31 December

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

2020

2019

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

(unaudited)

(audited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Carried at fair value:

108,257

26,582

- Copper futures contracts

25,776

2,527

- Gold futures contracts

32,162

4,086

6,093

-

- Gold forward contracts

251,745

172,464

-

-

- Silver futures contracts

1,940

955

-

132

- Currency forward contracts

-

224

-

-

- Currency option contracts

10,162

9,522

5,450

21,394

- Currency exchange swap contract

-

7,402

-

-

404,266

220,429

38,125

24,053

The Group uses commodity derivative contracts as an economic hedge of its commodity price risk and its exposure to variability in fair value changes attributable to price fluctuation risk associated with certain copper, gold and silver products. Commodity derivative contracts utilised by the Group include standardised copper futures contracts in Shanghai Futures Exchange and other futures exchanges. Besides, the Group also entered into currency forward, currency exchange swap contracts and currency option contracts with certain banks to hedge certain of its currency risk arising from certain of its bank loans denominated in United States dollar. The Group did not formally designate or document the hedging transactions with respect to the commodity derivative contracts, foreign currency forward contracts and currency option contracts. Therefore, those transactions were not designated for hedge accounting.

Details of fair value measurement are disclosed in Note 26 to the condensed consolidated financial statements.

Interim Report 2020 41

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

25. CAPITAL COMMITMENTS

At

At

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Capital expenditure contracted but not

provided for in respect of:

238,855

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

265,139

26. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Fair value of the Group's financial instruments that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

At 30 June 2020 (unaudited)

Financial assets

-

142,359

-

142,359

Commodity futures contracts

Other derivative financial instruments

-

261,907

-

261,907

Financial liabilities

-

32,675

-

32,675

Commodity futures contracts

Other derivative financial instruments

-

5,450

-

5,450

Gold loans

-

1,870,505

-

1,870,505

At 31 December 2019 (audited)

Financial assets

Commodity futures contracts

-

30,817

-

30,817

Other derivative financial instruments

-

189,612

-

189,612

Structured bank deposits

-

440,000

-

440,000

Financial liabilities

Commodity futures contracts

-

2,659

-

2,659

Other derivative financial instruments

-

21,394

-

21,394

Gold loans

-

1,855,393

-

1,855,393

42 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

26. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS - CONTINUED

Fair value of the Group's financial instruments that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis - continued

The following table gives information about how the fair values of these financial assets and financial liabilities are determined (in particular, the valuation technique(s) and inputs used).

Fair value

At

At

30 June

31 December

Fair value

Valuation

2020

2019

hierarchy

technique

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Copper futures contracts:

Assets

108,257

25,776

Level 2

Note 1

Liabilities

26,581

2,527

Level 2

Note 1

Gold futures contracts:

Assets

32,162

4,086

Level 2

Note 1

Liabilities

6,093

-

Level 2

Note 1

Gold forward contracts:

Assets

251,745

172,464

Level 2

Note 2

Silver futures contracts:

Assets

1,940

955

Level 2

Note 1

Liabilities

-

132

Level 2

Note 1

Currency forward contracts:

Assets

-

224

Level 2

Note 2

Currency exchange swap

-

contracts:

Assets

7,402

Level 2

Note 2

Currency option contracts:

Assets

10,162

9,522

Level 2

Note 2

Liabilities

5,450

21,394

Level 2

Note 2

Gold loans:

Liabilities

1,870,505

1,855,393

Level 2

Note 3

Structured bank deposits:

Assets

-

440,000

Level 2

Note 4

Interim Report 2020 43

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

26. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS - CONTINUED

Fair value of the Group's financial instruments that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis - continued

Notes:

  1. Calculating by reference to the quoted prices in active markets.
  2. Discounted cash flows, future cash flows are estimated based on forward exchange rates/prices and contracted forward rates/prices, discounted at a rate that reflects the credit risk of various counterparties.
  3. Discounted cash flows, future cash flows are estimated based on gold forward prices that are discounted at a rate that reflects the credit risk of various counterparties.
  4. Discounted cash flows, future cash flows are estimated based on forward exchange rates, discounted at a rate that reflects the credit risk of various counterparties.

There were no transfers between Level 1 and 2 for the current and prior interim periods.

Fair value of the Group's financial instruments that are not measured at fair value on a recurring basis

The Directors consider that the carrying amounts of financial assets and financial liabilities recorded at amortised cost recognised in the condensed consolidated financial statements approximate to their fair values.

44 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

27. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Transactions and balances with PRC government-related entities

The Company is ultimately controlled by the PRC government and the Group operates in an economic environment currently predominated by entities controlled, jointly controlled or significantly influenced by the PRC government ("government-related entities").

Transactions with China Non-ferrous Metal Mining (Group) Co., Ltd. Group

Other than the transactions and balances with related parties disclosed elsewhere in these condensed consolidated financial statements, the Group also had the following significant transactions with related parties during the current and prior interim periods.

Six months ended 30 June

Notes

Related parties

2020

2019

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Income:

185,159

Sales of non-ferrous metals

(i)

Daye Group

570,236

(i)

Fellow subsidiaries

1,126,643

1,783,585

Sales of other materials

(i)

Daye Group

33

63

(i)

Fellow subsidiaries

15,223

41,952

Rendering of services

(i)

Daye Group

-

-

(i)

Fellow subsidiaries

3,219

251

Interest income

(ii)

Finance Company

4,444

2,658

(ii)

A joint venture

1,152

2,784

(v)

Daye Group

-

13,622

Rental income for leasing

(i)

Daye Group

-

-

of assets

(i)

Fellow subsidiaries

-

1,069

Rental income for leasing

(i)

Fellow subsidiaries

-

699

of lands

Interim Report 2020 45

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

27. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS - CONTINUED

Transactions and balances with PRC government-related entities - continued

Transactions with China Non-ferrous Metal Mining (Group) Co., Ltd. Group - continued

Six months ended 30 June

Notes

Related parties

2020

2019

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Expenses:

-

Transportation fees

(i)

An associate of

1,059

Daye Group

Utilities fees

(i)

Fellow subsidiaries

151,686

108,153

Purchases of non-ferrous metals

(i)

Daye Group

-

241,118

(i)

Fellow subsidiaries

351,827

531,262

Purchase of other products

(i)

Fellow subsidiaries

12,980

20,563

Other service expense

(i)

Fellow subsidiaries

38,104

24,722

Interest expense for financial

(iii)

Daye Group

12,521

7,595

liabilities at amortised cost

(iii)

Finance Company

6,621

6,374

(iii)

A fellow subsidiary

6,026

9,015

(iv)

Immediate holding

21,116

21,000

company

Interest expense on lease liabilities

(vi)

Daye Group

3,603

3,708

Capital expenditures:

30,459

Construction contract fees

(i)

Fellow subsidiaries

60,614

Other service fees

(i)

Fellow subsidiaries

1,083

2,227

46 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

27. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS - CONTINUED

Transactions and balances with PRC government-related entities - continued

Transactions with China Non-ferrous Metal Mining (Group) Co., Ltd. Group - continued

Notes:

  1. These transactions were conducted in accordance with terms of the relevant agreements, of which the transaction price was determined based on the government-prescribed price or by reference to market price.
  2. The interest income arose from the deposits placed with Finance Company and loans to a joint venture. Further details of the balances at the end of the reporting period are set out in Notes 20 and 19, respectively.
  3. The interest expense arose from unsecured loans from and/or amounts due to Daye Group, Finance Company and a fellow subsidiary. Further details of the balances at the end of the reporting period are set out in Notes 23 and 22, respectively.
  4. The interest expense arose from promissory note from the immediate holding company.
  5. The interest income arose from short-term advances to Daye Group.
  6. The Group leases certain lands from Daye Group. As at 30 June 2020, the related right-of-use assets amounted to RMB140,539,000 (31 December 2019: RMB144,143,000), and the related lease liabilities amounted to RMB138,967,000 (31 December 2019: RMB147,065,000). During the current interim period, lease payments of RMB5,850,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB5,850,000) payable to Daye Group was settled through the current account balances of Daye Group.

Transactions with other PRC government-related entities

The Group has entered into various transactions, amongst others, including deposit placements, borrowings, and other bank facilities, with certain banks and financial institutions which are PRC government-related entities in its ordinary course of business. In view of the nature of these transactions, the Directors are of the opinion that separate disclosures would not be meaningful.

Compensation of key management personnel of the Group

The key management personnel of the Group includes the directors (which are also top executives of the Company).

Interim Report 2020 47

DEFINITIONS

In this report, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms and expressions have the meaning set forth below:

"associate(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Company"

China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited (Stock code:

661), a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability,

the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock

Exchange

"Director(s)"

directors of the Company

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock

Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, which for the purpose of this

report, excludes Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administration

of the People's Republic of China and Taiwan

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"SFO"

Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of

Hong Kong

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of the share(s) of the Company

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"%"

per cent

48 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited

