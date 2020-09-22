China Daye Non Ferrous Metals Mining : Interim Report 2020 0 09/22/2020 | 04:50am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) Stock Code : 00661 Interim Report 2020 MINERAL RESOURCES 5 1 2 4 3 HUBEI MINES HUBEI MINES XINJIANG MINE Daye City Yangxin County Wuqia County 1 Tonglvshan Mine 3 Fengshan Mine 5 Sareke Copper Mine 2 Tongshankou Mine 4 Chimashan Mine CONTENTS Corporate Information 2 Management Discussion and Analysis 3 Corporate Governance and Other Information 12 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Proﬁt or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 17 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 18 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 20 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 21 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 23 Deﬁnitions 48 CORPORATE INFORMATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS Executive Directors: Wang Yan (Chairman) Long Zhong Sheng (Chief Executive Officer) Yu Liming Chen Zhimiao Independent Non-executive Directors: Wang Guoqi Wang Qihong Liu Jishun AUDIT COMMITTEE/ REMUNERATION COMMITTEE Wang Guoqi (Chairman) Wang Qihong Liu Jishun NOMINATION COMMITTEE Wang Yan (Chairman) Wang Guoqi Wang Qihong Liu Jishun PRINCIPAL BANKERS Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited Bank of Communications Co., Limited REGISTERED OFFICE Clarendon House 2 Church Street Hamilton HM 11 Bermuda HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS Suite No. 10B, 16/F, Tower 3 China Hong Kong City China Ferry Terminal 33 Canton Road Kowloon Hong Kong PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited 4th floor North Cedar House 41 Cedar Avenue Hamilton HM 12 Bermuda COMPANY SECRETARY Wong Yat Tung LEGAL ADVISERS As to Hong Kong law: Paul Hastings As to Bermuda law: Conyers Dill & Pearman AUDITOR SHINEWING (HK) CPA Limited HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR Tricor Investor Services Limited Level 54 Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong STOCK CODE 00661 2 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS BUSINESS REVIEW In the first half of 2020, the Group focused on work objectives throughout the year, striving to enhance the quality of its business development by aligning with the market expectations and implementing comprehensive in-depth reforms. In the first half of 2020, the Group produced a total of approximately 9,645 tonnes of mined copper, representing a year-on-year decrease of 26.84%; approximately 240,930 tonnes of copper cathode, representing a year-on-year decrease of 10.54%; approximately 286.58 tonnes of precious metal (including approximately 2.76 tonnes of gold, approximately 268.81 tonnes of silver, approximately 7 kg of platinum, approximately 90 kg of palladium and approximately 14.91 tonnes of tellurium), representing a year-on-year decrease of 56.15%; approximately 539,276 tonnes of chemical products (including approximately 537,846 tonnes of sulfuric acid, approximately 1,199 tonnes of copper sulfate, approximately 157 tonnes of nickel sulfate (metal content) and approximately 74 tonnes of crude selenium (metal content)), representing a year-on-year decrease of 9.47 %; approximately 71,700 tonnes of iron concentrate, representing a year-on-year decrease of 16.14%; and approximately 31 tonnes of molybdenum concentrate, representing a year-on-year decrease of 21.58%. Rebound of Copper Price Since the second quarter of the year, driven by contraction of overseas raw material supply and strong domestic consumption due to economic recovery, copper price has steadily rebounded from the low point of US$4,371/tonne on 19 March 2020 to the high point of US$6,633/tonne on 13 July 2020, recording a strong V-shaped rebound. Meanwhile, price of sulphuric acid rose along with volatility, with selling price rising compared with beginning of the year. As a professional organisation predicts, with the gradual investment of "new infrastructure" in the PRC, copper price will continue to rise due to strong consumption, and the copper industry will usher in a new round of rapid growth. Narrowing Decline in Operation Indicators In recent years, we have carried out alignment with market expectations and in- depth reforms, resulting in significant improvement in scale of production and sales, labour productivity, technical and economic indicators as well as operating quality as compared with those before the alignment. Two sets of idle small-plate electrolyzers in the smelting plant have been transformed into large-plate electrolyzers, achieving monthly increase in output of approximately 600 tonnes of cathode copper. During late February to early March this year, we carried out alternate overhaul for the two sulfuric acid systems, thus creating favourable conditions for later full-load production and increased Ausmelt furnace life from 18 months to 26 months. Till now, the daily output of mined copper has reached 894 tonnes, laying foundation for achieving the annual objectives and targets. Meanwhile, the assessment and appointment for our reform of duties and ranks have also been completed with emerging internal vitality. Interim Report 2020 3 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Gradual Realisation of Project Implementation The 400,000-tonnes project has now fully entered the construction stage, and all tasks are advancing in full swing; the Tongshankou non-metal resource development project has been launched, and currently work such as the geological survey and construction, tendering for the main equipment together with the "preparatory works (三通一平)" and demolition of the gravel processing plant have been completed. The Tongshankou Mine's open-pit southern boundary optimisation project has completed 320,000 tonnes of topsoil stripping. Double-lined Battles against Epidemic and Flood Despite the unexpected epidemic which has brought a great impact to the Company's production and operation, all work of the Company processed orderly and its production and operation have gradually stabilised, while the metallurgical industry chain remained in order amid the fight against the epidemic. During the most critical period of the epidemic from February to March, we have carefully organised production of the smelting plant, ensuring that front-line production personnel were on their posts and thus achieving a daily output of 734 tonnes of mined copper with a capacity utilisation rate of 84.3%, and a daily output of 1,167 tonnes of cathode copper with a capacity utilisation rate of 83.8%. Solving of sluggish sales and bottleneck of inventory of sulfuric acid achieved sales of sulfuric acid of 162,000 tonnes. Relevant departments actively communicated and coordinated with government departments, ports and shipping companies, thus ensuring the smooth logistics and transportation of more than 500,000 tonnes of raw materials, pharmaceuticals and products. In the face of flood prevention and flood control, the Company immediately set up a rescue team to timely deal with two major pipings in the Yangtze River levee, thus effectively ensuring the safety of the tailing ponds along the river during the flood. OUTLOOK The Company will unswervingly keep a close eye on the production target. Under the premises of ensuring safety, we will increase daily as well as monthly production to recover the losses resulted from the epidemic, and will strive to stabilise and increase the output of the smelting plant. We shall further strengthen the effort to tackle key problems in the life span of the Ausmelt furnace, and will increase the utilisation rate of the smelting system under operation to ensure achieving an annual output of 300,000 tonnes while striving for reaching 305,000 tonnes of mined blister copper. We shall manage to balance the anode plates to improve the efficiency of electric current, and shall ensure to reach an annual output of 510,000 tonnes of copper cathode through the transformation and utilisation of idle production capacity of small plates. We will earnestly implement the measures formulated at the beginning of the year, especially the tasks that lagged behind the progress in the first half of the year, to ensure that various measures will be proceeded on time; we will further strengthen cost control, while all departments of the Company shall keep a close eye on the target of annual cost control, strengthen supervision and control of key cost and expense indicators and cost deviation analysis, and will promote deep integration of professional linear management and cost control to ensure achieving the cost control target that the annual cash unit cost of major products decreases by 3% year-on-year while non-tax and other administrative expenses decrease by 5% year-on-year. 4 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS We will attach great importance to risk management, and will realise effective prevention of internal and external risks of the Company through continuously improved risk management and control systems as well as risk management techniques and methods. We shall prevent and control the risk of capital chain disruption to ensure that there will be no debt default event. We will earnestly carry out post-investment project pilot evaluation, enhance audit supervision, strengthen review of investment budget and project completion progress, and improve the accuracy of project final accounts and the standardisation of asset transfer. In the first half of the year, the Company remained stable in its safety and environmental protection. However, as various risks during this year are far greater than those in previous years, we must maintain the bottom line of safety and environmental protection to guarantee the stable reform and development of the Company. We shall carry out intensive three-year safety rectification actions to thoroughly solve the key and difficult problems of production safety; we shall fully assess systemic risks of tailings ponds to strictly prevent tailings pond accidents, and shall strengthen enhancement of safety skills for high-risk industries, so as to effectively eliminate the "three violations" behaviors; we shall establish a link mechanism for ecological and environmental protection management, complete the establishment of green mine standards and the safety and environmental protection grade evaluation of tailings ponds; we shall revise and improve relevant systems according to new state policies and new requirements to pay close attention to and correct the shortcomings of the system. Interim Report 2020 5 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS EXPLORATION, DEVELOPMENT AND MINING PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES Description of activities The following table sets out the various exploration, development and mining production activities of the Group conducted at each of our mines during the six months ended 30 June 2020: Mines Exploration activities Development activities Mining production activities Tonglvshan Mine Horizontal drilling reached 2,474.8m/ 27 holes, and pit drilling reached 555m/4,329m3. The total completed drilling volume of middle Mining volume: 353,566 tonnes portion and mining preparation work for Ore processing volume: 445,601 the development of the -545m and -605m tonnes middle portion of No. III and IV ore bodies of Tonglvshan Mine was 5,163m3 from January to June 2020. Fengshan Mine Horizontal drilling reached 491m/6 holes, and pit drilling reached 1,174.8m/7,983.7m3. The total completed drilling volume of middle Mining volume: 327,589 tonnes portion for the development of the -440m Ore processing volume: 332,845 middle portion of Fengshan Copper Mine tonnes was 5,265 m3 from January to June 2020. The total completed drilling volume of ramps and middle portion for the development of the -440m to -550m of the south edge of Fengshan Copper Mine was 2,496m3 from January to June 2020. Tongshankou Mine Horizontal drilling reached 919.7m/ No development activities were conducted in Mining volume: 630,372 tonnes 16 holes. No pit drilling were conducted. the first half of the year. Ore processing volume: 629,949 tonnes Chimashan Mine No exploration works were conducted. Sareke Copper Mine Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, works and production gradually resumed in June except for exploration activities. N/A Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, works and production gradually resumed in June except for investing activities. Production suspended Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, works and production gradually resumed in June. In the first of the year, 114,700 tonnes of raw ore was processed, and 1,246 tonnes of copper concentrate containing copper was produced. 6 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Infrastructure projects, subcontracting arrangements and purchases of equipment During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the new contracts entered into and commitments undertaken by the Group in relation to exploration, development and mining production activities were as follows: Infrastructure Subcontracting Purchases of Mines projects arrangements equipment Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Tonglvshan Mine 2,688 - - 2,688 Fengshan Mine 620 - 1,753 2,373 Tongshankou Mine - - 6,400 6,400 Chimashan Mine - - - - Sareke Copper Mine - - 4,964 4,964 Others - - 50 50 Total 3,308 - 13,167 16,475 Expenditures incurred During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group incurred expenditures o f a p p r o x i m a t e l y R M B524,751,000 ( s i x m o n t h s e n d e d 30 J u n e 2019: RMB1,021,820,000) on exploration, development and mining production activities, details of which are set out below: Six months ended 30 June Operating Capital 2020 2019 Mines expenses expenditures Total Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Tonglvshan Mine 204,992 19,410 224,402 522,103 Fengshan Mine 85,262 1,851 87,113 137,173 Tongshankou Mine 130,361 13,329 143,690 244,568 Chimashan Mine 2,955 0 2,955 2,585 Sareke Copper Mine 66,591 0 66,591 115,391 Total 490,161 34,590 524,751 1,021,820 Interim Report 2020 7 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Exploration, development and mining production activities expenditures Unit: RMB'000 Tonglvshan Fengshan Tongshankou Chimashan Sareke Mine Mine Mine Mine Copper Mine Exploration activities Drilling and analysis - - - - - Others - - - - - Sub-total - - - - - Development activities (including mine construction) Purchase of assets and equipment 4,049 1,412 1,598 - - Civil work for construction of tunnels and roads 15,361 439 8,440 - - Staff cost - - - - - Others - - 3,291 - - Sub-total 19,410 1,851 13,329 - - Mining production activities (including ore processing) Auxiliary material 17,253 5,147 10,795 - 12,161 Power supply 18,983 7,644 12,743 - 2,478 Staff cost 60,250 34,520 27,857 1,474 5,622 Depreciation 59,132 14,236 51,318 - 36,130 Taxes, resource compensation 7,632 4,714 7,062 252 1,637 Sub-contracting service 11,899 3,090 5,438 - - Others (administrative expenses, selling expenses, non-operating expenditures) 29,843 15,911 15,148 1,229 8,563 Sub-total 204,992 85,262 130,361 2,955 66,591 Total 224,402 87,113 143,690 2,955 66,591 8 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FINANCIAL REVIEW The Group's revenue decreased by 30.62% to RMB12,055,577,000 during the period over the same period last year of RMB17,377,369,000. The decrease in revenue was mainly attributable to the epidemic effect causing poor production and sales of the main products of the Company. Gross profit for the six months ended 30 June 2020 amounted to RMB278,347,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB442,340,000), representing a decrease of 37.07% from the previous period. The decrease was mainly due to cessation of production of mines of the subsidiary of the Company and the price of sulfuric acid product dropped sharply during the epidemic period from February to March. Finance costs for the six months ended 30 June 2020 amounted to RMB179,542,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB255,266,000), representing a decrease of 29.66% from the previous period. The decrease was mainly due to the reduced interest-bearing debt scale and a portion of preferential loans sought by the Company during the epidemic period. DETAILS OF MATERIAL ACQUISITION AND DISPOSAL On 8 January 2020, Yangxin Hongsheng Copper Industry Company Limited* (陽新弘 盛銅業有限公司), a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Joint venture company"), and State Land and Resources Branch Bureau of Xingang (Logistics) Industrial Park, Yangxin County State Land Bureau* (陽新縣國土資源局新港（物流）工 業園區國土分局) ("Xingang Land and Resources Bureau") entered into the Transfer Contract, pursuant to which Xingang Land and Resources Bureau has agreed to sell, and the Joint venture company has agreed to purchase, the land use rights of a piece of land parcel located to the north of Haizhou Avenue and the west of Hejin Provincial Road at Yangxin County, Huangshi, Hubei Province, the PRC, with a total site area of approximately 281,356 square metres for a consideration of RMB62,440,000. Please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 8 January 2020 for details. On 24 June 2020, the Joint venture company and Xingang Land and Resources Bureau entered into the Second Transfer Contract, pursuant to which Xingang Land and Resources Bureau has agreed to sell, and the Joint venture company has agreed to purchase, the land use rights of a piece of land parcel located to Tanjiafan Village, Weiyuankou Town at Yangxin County, Huangshi, Hubei Province, the PRC, adjacent to the land parcel described in the announcement dated 8 January 2020, with a total site area of approximately 258,456 square metres for a consideration of RMB57,820,000. Please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 24 June 2020 for details. Interim Report 2020 9 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS PERFORMANCE AND PROSPECTS OF KEY INVESTMENT Currently the key investment project of the Company is the joint venture's 400,000- ton high-purity copper cathode clean production project, which has adopted the cutting-edge "flash smelting + flash conversion" process to produce copper anode, and the permanent stainless steel cathode plate electrolysis process to produce copper cathode. Completion of the project will enable the production capacity of the Company's copper cathode to reach 1 million tonnes, with output value of the copper industry exceeding 100 billion, forming a scale competitive advantage; it will also be a new benchmark for green manufacturing in the industry, and will realise a win-win for the economy and the environment, supporting the Company's continuous rapid and quality development. With a total investment of RMB5.7 billion in the project, of which RMB2.4 billion is expected to be invested in 2020 and RMB2.3 billion in 2021, the project is planned to be completed by the end of 2021 and achieved expected production in 2022. FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT AND TREASURY POLICY The Group adopts a conservative approach for cash management and investment on uncommitted funds. We place cash and cash equivalents (which are mostly held in RMB) in short-term deposits with authorized institutions in Hong Kong and the PRC. During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group's receipts and payments were mainly denominated in RMB. CAPITAL STRUCTURE, LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL RESOURCES As at 30 June 2020, the Group had restricted and pledged bank deposits, and cash and bank balances of RMB2,761,728,000 (31 December 2019: RMB1,546,660,000), of which the majority were denominated in Renminbi, with a current ratio of 1.03 (31 December 2019: 1.01), based on the current assets of RMB8,475,645,000 (31 December 2019: RMB8,324,527,000) and current liabilities of RMB8,196,180,000 (31 December 2019: RMB8,247,770,000). The Group's gearing ratio was 336.36% (31 December 2019: 380.75%) based on the net debts (which includes bank and other borrowings, promissory notes and lease liabilities less restricted and pledged bank deposits, and cash and bank balances) of RMB7,973,890,000 (31 December 2019: RMB9,077,575,000) divided by equity attributable to owners of the Company of RMB2,370,611,000 (31 December 2019: RMB2,384,125,000). The decrease in gearing ratio was mainly due to the decrease in net debts. As at 30 June 2020, the Group had bank and other borrowings of RMB5,627,246,000 (31 December 2019: RMB5,567,350,000) and RMB3,937,249,000 (31 December 2019: RMB3,898,781,000) which will be due within one year and after one year respectively. The majority of the Group's bank and other borrowings were denominated in RMB. The majority of the Group's bank and other borrowings bear interest at fixed rates. The Group did not use derivative financial instruments to hedge its interest rate risk during the period. The Group believes its current assets, funds and future revenue will be sufficient to finance the future expansion and working capital requirements of the Group. 10 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION POLICY As at 30 June 2020, the Group had a total of 5,627 employees (30 June 2019: 5,652). The Group's total staff costs for the six months ended 30 June 2020 was approximately RMB295,166,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB322,070,000). The remuneration packages consist of basic salary, retirement benefits scheme contributions, medical insurance and other benefits considered as appropriate. Remuneration packages are generally structured with reference to market terms, individual qualification and performance of the employee. They are periodically reviewed based on individual merit and other market factors. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EXPOSURE The Group operates in the PRC with most of the transactions settled in RMB except for certain purchases from the international market that are conducted in United States dollar ("US$") and certain borrowings that are denominated in US$. Foreign exchange risk arises when future commercial transactions or recognised assets or liabilities are denominated in a currency that is not the entities' functional currency. The Group is exposed to foreign exchange risk primarily with respect to US$. The Group manages its foreign exchange risk by performing regular reviews of the Group's net foreign exchange exposures and may enter into derivative financial instruments, when necessary, to manage its foreign exchange exposure. During the period, certain currency forward contracts, currency exchange swap contracts and currency option contracts had been entered into by the Group. MATERIAL ACQUISITION AND DISPOSAL OF SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES The Group did not make any material acquisition or disposal of subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures during the six months ended 30 June 2020. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES As at 30 June 2020, the Group had no contingent liabilities. CHARGES ON ASSETS As at 30 June 2020, other deposits which amounted to RMB101,619,000 (31 December 2019: RMB111,228,000) were held in futures exchanges and certain financial institutions as security for the commodity derivative contracts and other financing were secured by bank deposits and balances amounting to RMB44,776,000 (31 December 2019: RMB44,776,000). Interim Report 2020 11 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OTHER INFORMATION PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF LISTED SECURITIES During the six months ended 30 June 2020, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries had redeemed, purchased or sold any of the Company's listed securities. INTERIM DIVIDEND The Board has resolved not to declare any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (six months ended 30 June 2019: Nil). BOARD OF DIRECTORS Composition of the Board As at 30 June 2020, the Board comprised four executive Directors and three independent non-executive Directors, as follows: Date of first appointment Name of Director to the Board Executive Directors Wang Yan (Chairman) 23 April 2019 Long Zhong Sheng (Chief Executive Officer) 22 March 2012 Yu Liming 19 June 2018 Chen Zhimiao 21 June 2019 Independent Non-Executive Directors Wang Guoqi 13 January 2006 Wang Qihong 13 January 2006 Liu Jishun 31 July 2014 12 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OTHER INFORMATION DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN SECURITIES As at 30 June 2020, the interests and short positions of the Directors and chief executive of the Company in the shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) as recorded in the register required to be kept pursuant to Section 352 of the SFO, or as otherwise notified to the Company or the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules, were as follows: Long Positions in the Shares of the Company Approximate percentage of total shares in issue as at Nature of Number of 30 June 2020 Name of Director Capacity interest shares (%) (Note 2) Wang Qihong Beneficial owner Personal 594,000 0.00 Interest of spouse Personal 1,000,000 0.01 (Note 1) Wang Guoqi Beneficial owner Personal 600,000 0.00 Notes: Mr. Wang Qihong is deemed to be interested in 1,000,000 shares through the interests of his spouse, Ms. Geng Shuang, pursuant to Part XV of the SFO. The percentage of shareholding is calculated based on 17,895,579,706 issued shares of the Company as at 30 June 2020. Save as disclosed above, as at 30 June 2020, none of the Directors, chief executive of the Company, their respective spouse or children under the age of 18 had any interests or short positions in any shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) as recorded in the register to be kept under section 352 of the SFO or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code. Interim Report 2020 13 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OTHER INFORMATION SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN SECURITIES As at 30 June 2020, so far as is known to the Directors, the following persons (other than the Directors and chief executive of the Company) had interests or short positions in the shares or underlying shares of the Company as recorded in the register required to be kept under section 336 of the SFO: Long Positions in the Shares/Underlying Shares of the Company Approximate percentage of total shares in issue as at Number of shares/ 30 June 2020 Name of shareholder Capacity underlying shares (%) (Note 4) China Times Development Beneficial owner 11,962,999,080 66.85 Limited Daye Nonferrous Metals Interest in a controlled 11,962,999,080 66.85 Group Holding Co., Ltd. corporation (Note 1) China Nonferrous Metal Mining Interest in a controlled 11,962,999,080 66.85 (Group) Co., Ltd. corporation (Note 2) China Cinda (HK) Asset Beneficial owner 936,953,542 5.24 Management Co., Limited China Cinda Asset Interest in a controlled 936,953,542 5.24 Management Co., Limited corporation (Note 3) Notes: These shares were held by China Times Development Limited, the entire issued share capital of which was beneficially owned by Daye Nonferrous Metals Group Holding Co., Ltd. These Shares were held by China Times Development Limited, 57.99% of the share capital in Daye Nonferrous Metals Group Holding Co., Ltd. were beneficially owned by China Nonferrous Metal Mining (Group) Co., Ltd. These shares were held by China Cinda (HK) Asset Management Co., Limited, the entire issued share capital of which was beneficially owned by China Cinda Asset Management Co., Limited. These percentages are calculated based on 17,895,579,706 issued shares of the Company as at 30 June 2020. 14 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OTHER INFORMATION Save as disclosed above, as at 30 June 2020, the Directors are not aware of any other persons (other than the Directors and chief executives of the Company) who had interests or short positions in the shares and underlying shares of the Company as recorded in the register required to be kept under section 336 of the SFO. EQUITY As at 30 June 2020, the total number of issued and fully paid ordinary shares of the Company was 17,895,579,706 with nominal value of HK$0.05 each, amounting to a total issued share capital of approximately HK$894,779,000. AUDIT COMMITTEE The Company has established an audit committee (the "Audit Committee") with specific written terms of reference for the purpose of reviewing and providing supervision over the Group's financial reporting process and internal controls. The Audit Committee currently comprises three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Wang Guoqi, Mr. Wang Qihong and Mr. Liu Jishun. The Audit Committee has reviewed the interim report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020. MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS The Company has adopted the Model Code as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules as its own code of conduct regarding securities transactions by the Directors. All Directors have confirmed, following specific enquiries made by the Company, that they had complied with the required standard set out in the Model Code during the six months ended 30 June 2020. Interim Report 2020 15 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OTHER INFORMATION CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE COMPLIANCE The Company had complied with the code provisions set out in the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules (the "CG Code") throughout the six months ended 30 June 2020, save for the deviation as summarised below: Pursuant to code provision A.4.1 of the CG Code, non-executive Directors of a listed issuer should be appointed for a specific term, subject to re-election. All independent non-executive Directors were not appointed for a specific term in their respective letter of appointment. However, they are still subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at least once every three years (after he was elected or re-elected) at the annual general meetings of the Company pursuant to the relevant provisions of the Company's Bye-laws, which achieves the same effect as having the non-executive Directors being appointed for a specific term. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD SHINEWING (HK) CPA Limited has been appointed as the auditor of the Company with effect from 28 August 2020 to fill the casual vacancy following the resignation of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu with effect from 18 August 2020 and to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company. 16 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months ended 30 June Notes 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue 4, 5 12,055,577 17,377,369 Cost of sales and services rendered (11,777,230) (16,935,029) Gross profit 278,347 442,340 Other income 6 27,323 34,265 Selling expenses (26,872) (22,789) Administrative expenses (148,146) (154,974) Other operating expenses (4,995) (8,026) Other gains and losses 7 43,556 (4,801) Impairment losses under expected credit loss (37,853) model, net 8 (20,139) Finance costs 9 (179,542) (255,266) (Loss)/profit before tax (48,182) 10,610 Income tax expense 10 (2,287) (6,709) (Loss)/profit and total comprehensive (50,469) (expense)/income for the period 11 3,901 (Loss)/profit and total comprehensive (expense)/income for the period attributable to: (13,514) Owners of the Company 1,281 Non-controlling interests (36,955) 2,620 (50,469) 3,901 (Loss)/earnings per share 13 RMB(0.08)fen - Basic RMB0.01fen - Diluted RMB(0.08)fen RMB0.01fen Interim Report 2020 17 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION At 30 June 2020 At At 30 June 31 December Notes 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (audited) NON-CURRENT ASSETS 6,566,837 Property, plant and equipment 14 6,789,956 Right-of-use assets 884,058 824,883 Exploration and evaluation assets 8,074 8,074 Intangible assets 630,871 659,513 Investment in joint ventures - - Deferred tax assets 15 73,154 71,324 Other deposits 18 79,244 76,311 Restricted bank deposits 20 44,776 44,776 8,287,014 8,474,837 CURRENT ASSETS 4,431,930 Inventories 16 4,869,157 Trade and bills receivables 17 408,153 1,009,800 Other deposits 18 101,619 111,228 Prepayments and other receivables 19 412,725 172,029 Derivative financial instruments 24 404,266 220,429 Structured bank deposits - 440,000 Restricted and pledged bank deposits 20 79,533 - Cash and bank balances 20 2,637,419 1,501,884 8,475,645 8,324,527 CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,507,007 Trade and bills payables 21 1,808,990 Other payables and accrued expenses 22 740,668 758,085 Contract liabilities 242,079 43,781 Bank and other borrowings 23 5,627,246 5,567,350 Lease liabilities 4,605 4,495 Derivative financial instruments 24 38,125 24,053 Early retirement obligations 36,450 38,820 Current income tax liabilities - 2,196 8,196,180 8,247,770 NET CURRENT ASSETS 279,465 76,757 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 8,566,479 8,551,594 18 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION At 30 June 2020 At At 30 June 31 December Notes 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (audited) CAPITAL AND RESERVES 727,893 Share capital 727,893 Share premium and reserves 1,642,718 1,656,232 Equity attributable to owners of 2,370,611 the Company 2,384,125 Non-controlling interests 488,482 485,437 TOTAL EQUITY 2,859,093 2,869,562 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 276,333 Other payables 22 278,333 Bank and other borrowings 23 3,937,249 3,898,781 Lease liabilities 134,362 142,570 Promissory note 1,032,156 1,011,039 Provisions for mine rehabilitation, 53,110 restoration and dismantling 51,332 Deferred income 161,150 176,087 Early retirement obligations 113,026 123,890 5,707,386 5,682,032 8,566,479 8,551,594 Interim Report 2020 19 Limited Mining Metals Ferrous-Non Daye China 20 Equity attributable to owners of the Company Non- Share Other Share Contributed Capital Statutory Translation Accumulated controlling Total capital reserve premium surplus reserve reserves reserve losses Total interests equity RMB' 000 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Six months ended 30 June 2020 (unaudited) 727,893 1,554,303 124,592 4,373,075 (4,184,848) 114,038 5,876 (330,804) 2,384,125 485,437 2,869,562 At 1 January 2020 (audited) Profit and total comprehensive - - - - - - - (13,514) (13,514) (36,955) (50,469) income for the period Appropriation of maintenance and - - - - - 26,947 - (26,947) - - - production funds Utilisation of maintenance and - - - - - (18,192) - 18,192 - - - production funds Capital injection from a non-controlling shareholder of - - - - - - - - - 40,000 40,000 a subsidiary At 30 June 2020 (unaudited) 727,893 1,554,303 124,592 4,373,075 (4,184,848) 122,793 5,876 (353,073) 2,370,611 488,482 2,859,093 Six months ended 30 June 2019 (unaudited) At 1 January 2019 (audited) 727,893 1,554,303 124,592 4,373,075 (4,184,848) 115,451 5,876 (478,881) 2,237,461 178,553 2,416,014 Profit and total comprehensive income for the period - - - - - - - 1,281 1,281 2,620 3,901 Appropriation of maintenance and production funds - - - - - 30,968 - (30,968) - - - Utilisation of maintenance and production funds - - - - - (28,582) - 28,582 - - - At 30 June 2019 (unaudited) 727,893 1,554,303 124,592 4,373,075 (4,184,848) 117,837 5,876 (479,986) 2,238,742 181,173 2,419,915 2020 June 30 ended months six the For CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED EQUITY IN CHANGES OF STATEMENT CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (unaudited) NET CASH GENERATED FROM 955,155 OPERATING ACTIVITIES 419,507 NET CASH GENERATED FROM (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES 13,050 Interest received 15,812 Payments for property, plant and equipment (62,197) (130,792) Payments for exploration and evaluation assets - (27,745) Payments for intangible assets - (13,704) Payments for right-of-use assets (71,068) - Decrease in short-term advances to Daye Nonferrous Metals Group Holding Co., Ltd ("Daye Group") 5,628 1,143,670 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and 5,638 equipment 84 Repayments from joint ventures - 28,775 Advances to fellow subsidiaries - (562) Decrease in structure bank deposits 440,000 - Placement of restricted and pledged bank deposits (158,674) (288,881) Withdrawal of restricted and pledged bank deposits 79,141 12,500 Receipts of government grants 3,030 7,700 254,548 746,857 Interim Report 2020 21 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (unaudited) NET CASH FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 3,599,977 Proceeds from new bank borrowings 4,590,802 Repayments of bank borrowings (3,560,070) (3,676,038) Repayments of other loans (500) (500) Loans from Daye Group 84,782 7,202 Repayment of loans from Daye Group - (11,878) Advance from a fellow subsidiary 227,161 234,003 Repayments to a fellow subsidiary (215,117) (426,820) Loans from Nonferrous Mining Group Finance Co., Ltd* ("Finance Company") 150,000 100,000 Repayment of loans from Finance Company (150,000) (250,000) Proceeds from gold loans 795,000 885,659 Repayments of gold loans (890,001) (1,585,915) Advance from joint ventures - 77 Repayment to Daye Group - (955) Capital injection from non-controlling Shareholders 40,000 - of a subsidiary Finance costs paid (155,420) (234,578) Other financing cash flows - 3,896 (74,188) (365,045) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND 1,135,515 CASH EQUIVALENTS 801,319 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 1,501,884 861,616 Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on the 20 balance of cash held in foreign currencies 861 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period, represented by: 2,637,419 Cash and bank balances 1,663,796 A non-banking financial institution. 22 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 1. GENERAL INFORMATION China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as the "Group") was incorporated in Bermuda as an exempted company with limited liability and its shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"). The principal activity of the Company is investment holding. The Company's subsidiaries are principally involved in mining and processing of mineral ores and selling/trading of metal products. In the opinion of the directors of the Company (the "Directors"), the ultimate holding company of the Company is China Nonferrous Metal Mining (Group) Co., Ltd., a state-owned enterprise established in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). The condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in Renminbi ("RMB"), which is also the functional currency of the Company. 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION The condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 ("HKAS 34") Interim Financial Reporting issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") as well as with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. 3. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis, except for certain financial instruments that are measured at fair value as disclosed in Note 26, as appropriate. The accounting policies used in the condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. Interim Report 2020 23 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 3. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES - CONTINUED In the current interim period, the Group has applied, for the first time, the Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRS") and the following amendments to HKFRSs issued by the HKICPA which are effective for the Group's financial year beginning 1 January 2020: Amendments to HKFRS 3 Definition of a Business Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 Definition of Material Amendments to HKFRS 9, HKAS 39 and Interest Rate Benchmark Reform HKFRS 7 The application of the Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in HKFRS and the amendments to HKFRSs in the current period has had no material impact on the Group's financial performance and positions for the current and prior periods and/or on the disclosures set out in these condensed consolidated financial statements. 4. REVENUE FROM GOODS AND SERVICES Disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers for the period is as follows: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Sales of goods 12,044,499 17,355,593 Rendering of services 11,078 21,776 12,055,577 17,377,369 Timing of revenue recognition: 12,044,499 A point in time 17,355,593 Over time 11,078 21,776 12,055,577 17,377,369 24 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 5. SEGMENT INFORMATION Information reported to the chief executive officer of the Company, being the chief operating decision maker ("CODM"), for the purposes of resources allocation and assessment of segment performance focuses on types of goods or services delivered or provided. The CODM of the Company reviews revenue by respective products and services and the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group prepared in accordance with HKFRSs as a whole. However, no further discrete financial information is available. Accordingly, no operating segment information is presented other than entity-wide disclosures. The following is an analysis of the Group's disaggregation of revenue by major product and service categories: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Sales of goods: 9,463,595 Copper cathodes 12,224,896 Other copper products 167,942 521,904 Gold and other gold products 1,084,667 2,032,100 Silver and other silver products 1,182,102 2,275,475 Sulphuric acid and sulphuric concentrate 8,549 119,361 Iron ores 55,316 62,127 Others 82,328 119,730 12,044,499 17,355,593 Rendering of services: 6,948 Copper processing 15,701 Others 4,130 6,075 11,078 21,776 Total revenue 12,055,577 17,377,369 Interim Report 2020 25 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 5. SEGMENT INFORMATION - CONTINUED Geographical information The Group operates in three principal geographical areas - the PRC, Hong Kong and The Republic of Mongolia ("Mongolia"). The Group's information about its non-current assets (excluding deferred tax assets and financial instruments) by location of assets are detailed below: At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (audited) PRC 8,168,837 8,358,420 Hong Kong 196 243 Mongolia 51 74 8,169,084 8,358,737 The Group's revenue from external customers by location of customers are detailed below: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (unaudited) PRC 11,563,019 16,448,326 Hong Kong 51,069 413,157 Others 441,489 515,886 12,055,577 17,377,369 26 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 6. OTHER INCOME Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income from banks 8,606 2,186 Interest income from Daye Group - 13,622 Interest income from Finance Company 4,444 2,658 Interest income from a joint venture 1,152 2,784 Government grants 1,994 288 Deferred income released 10,787 10,619 Rental income 340 2,108 27,323 34,265 7. OTHER GAINS AND LOSSES Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Fair value changes from: - Commodity derivatives contracts (223) Currency forward contracts (224) (1,301) Currency option contracts 16,584 37,308 Gold forward contracts 269,699 97,426 Currency exchange swap contracts (7,402) 4,461 Gold loans designated as financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL") (271,575) (118,729) Gain/(loss) on disposal of property, plant and 2,541 equipment, net (2) Exchange losses, net 33,933 (23,741) 43,556 (4,801) Interim Report 2020 27 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 8. IMPAIRMENT LOSSES UNDER EXPECTED CREDIT LOSS MODEL, NET Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Impairment losses under expected credit loss model, net, on: 37,638 Trade receivables measured at amortised cost - Other receivables 215 20,139 37,853 20,139 9. FINANCE COSTS Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest on bank and other borrowings 129,714 211,594 Interest on loans from Daye Group 12,521 7,595 Interest on loans from Finance Company 6,621 6,374 Interest on loans from and amounts due to 6,026 a fellow subsidiary 9,015 Interest on promissory note 21,116 21,000 Unwind interest of provisions for mine 741 rehabilitation, restoration and dismantling 652 Unwind interest of early retirement obligations 2,490 3,990 Interest on lease liabilities 3,603 3,708 Total borrowing costs 182,832 263,928 Less: Borrowing costs capitalised in the cost of (3,290) qualifying assets (8,662) 179,542 255,266 28 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 10. INCOME TAX EXPENSE Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Current tax: 4,117 PRC Enterprise Income Tax 14 Deferred tax (Note 15) (1,830) 6,695 2,287 6,709 11. (LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD (Loss)/profit for the period has been arrived at after charging: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Employee benefits expense (including directors' remuneration): 271,061 Salaries, wages and welfare 256,562 Retirement benefit schemes contributions 24,105 65,508 Total staff costs (note (i)) 295,166 322,070 Cost of sale and services rendered: 11,761,829 Cost of inventories recognised as an expense 16,906,941 Impairment loss of inventories 5,618 - Direct operating expense arising from 9,783 services provided 28,088 11,777,230 16,935,029 Depreciation of property, plant and 313,063 equipment (note (ii)) 314,639 Amortisation of intangible assets (note (ii)) 28,642 26,824 Depreciation of right-of-use assets (note (ii)) 14,204 14,409 Interim Report 2020 29 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 11. (LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD - CONTINUED Notes: During the current interim period, staff costs of RMB246,028,000 (unaudited) (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB299,272,000 (unaudited)) was capitalised to inventories. During the current interim period, depreciation of property, plant and equipment of RMB306,604,000 (unaudited) (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB308,007,000 (unaudited)), and amortisation/depreciation of intangible assets and right-of-use assets totaling RMB21,619,000 (unaudited) (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB18,086,000 (unaudited)) was capitalised to inventories. 12. DIVIDENDS No dividend was paid or proposed for ordinary shareholders of the Company during both the current and prior interim period, nor has any dividend been proposed since the end of the reporting period and up to the date of this report. 13. (LOSS)/EARNINGS PER SHARE The calculation of the basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the Company is based on the following data: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (unaudited) (Loss)/earnings (Loss)/earnings for the period attributable to owners of the Company for the purpose of (13,514) basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share 1,281 Number of ordinary shares ' 000 ' 000 Number of ordinary shares for the purpose of 17,895,580 basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share 17,895,580 The computation of diluted (loss)/earnings per share for both periods does not assume the conversion of the promissory note as the issue price is determined by reference to the market price of the shares of the Company. 30 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 14. MOVEMENTS IN PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT During the current interim period, the Group paid approximately RMB62,197,000 (unaudited) (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB130,792,000 (unaudited)) for construction costs for copper mines and for acquisition of plant and machinery. In addition, during the current interim period, the Group disposed of certain plant and machinery, and motor vehicles with an aggregate carrying amount of RMB1,968,000 (unaudited) (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB86,000 (unaudited)) for cash proceeds of RMB5,638,000 (unaudited) (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB84,000 (unaudited)), resulting in a gain on disposal of RMB3,006,000 (unaudited) (six months ended 30 June 2019: loss on disposal RMB2,000 (unaudited)). 15. DEFERRED TAX For the purpose of presentation in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position, certain deferred tax assets and liabilities have been offset. The following is the analysis of the deferred tax balances for financial reporting purposes: At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (audited) Deferred tax assets 73,154 71,324 Interim Report 2020 31 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 15. DEFERRED TAX - CONTINUED The following are the major deferred tax assets and liabilities recognised and movements thereon during the current and prior interim periods: Deferred tax assets Provision for mine Early Write-down rehabilitation, Accrued restoration retirement Impairment of Tax expenses and dismantling obligations losses inventories losses Others Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 At 1 January 2019 (audited) 22,568 11,352 47,059 60,238 10,342 401 2,785 154,745 (Charged)/credited to profit or loss (909) 163 (6,428) 35 - - (211) (7,350) At 30 June 2019 (unaudited) 21,659 11,515 40,631 60,273 10,342 401 2,574 147,395 At 1 January 2020 17,366 11,678 35 60,404 10,797 137 2,605 103,022 (audited) (Charged)/credited to (218) 168 - 28 1,404 - (348) 1,034 profit or loss At 30 June 2020 17,148 11,846 35 60,432 12,201 137 2,257 104,056 (unaudited) Deferred tax liabilities Mining rights RMB' 000 At 1 January 2019 (audited) (33,007) Credited to profit or loss 655 At 30 June 2019 (unaudited) (32,352) At 1 January 2020 (audited) (31,698) Credited to profit or loss 796 At 30 June 2020 (unaudited) (30,902) 32 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 16. INVENTORIES At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (audited) Raw materials 849,516 741,259 Work in progress 1,628,717 1,261,243 Finished goods 469,334 375,995 Goods in transit 1,484,363 2,490,660 4,431,930 4,869,157 17. TRADE AND BILLS RECEIVABLES At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (audited) Trade receivables 228,074 259,610 Less: Allowance for credit losses (48,343) (10,705) 179,731 248,905 Bills receivables, at amortised cost: 66,903 On hand 149,241 Endorsed to suppliers 2,769 56,420 Discounted to banks 158,750 555,234 228,422 760,895 Total trade and bills receivables 408,153 1,009,800 Interim Report 2020 33 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 17. TRADE AND BILLS RECEIVABLES - CONTINUED The majority of sales are made under contractual arrangements whereby a significant portion of transaction price is received before delivery or promptly after delivery. Bills receivables are matured within one year. The following is an ageing analysis of trade receivables, presented based on the date of delivery of goods which approximated the respective dates on which revenue was recognised, net of allowance for credit losses. At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (audited) Within 1 year 166,369 240,489 More than 1 year, but less than 2 years 9,727 7,177 More than 2 years, but less than 3 years 3,496 365 Over 3 years 139 874 179,731 248,905 Included in the Group's trade and bills receivables are balances with the following related parties: At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (audited) Trade receivables: 117,797 Fellow subsidiaries 99,737 Daye Group - 1 Bills receivables: - Daye Group 370,000 The above balances with related parties are unsecured, interest-free and are repayable according to the relevant sales contracts. The bills receivables from Daye Group are matured within one year. 34 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 18. OTHER DEPOSITS At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (audited) Classified under non-current assets: Deposits for acquisition of property, plant 43,187 and equipment 42,989 Deposits for environment rehabilitation 28,308 (Note (a)) 28,008 Deposits for land restoration (Note (b)) 7,749 5,314 79,244 76,311 Classified under current assets: 101,619 Margin deposits (Note (c)) 111,228 Notes: The deposits for environment rehabilitation represent estimated environment restoration costs placed with the PRC government. The deposits are held in a designated saving account in Finance Company as required by the PRC government which represent estimated land restoration costs for mining area of a copper mine held by the Group. The balances represent deposits in margin accounts held in Shanghai Futures Exchange, other futures exchanges and certain financial institutions as security for the commodity derivative contracts. Interim Report 2020 35 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 19. PREPAYMENTS AND OTHER RECEIVABLES At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (audited) Prepayments for inventories 319,563 40,851 Value-added tax recoverable 9,062 5,795 Short-term advances to Daye Group (Note (a)) - 5,628 Loans to a joint venture (Note (b)) 127,270 119,836 Amounts due from joint ventures of the Group 11,740 (Note (c)) 11,680 Amounts due from fellow subsidiaries (Note (c)) 104 20 Insurance claim receivable - 35,693 Receivable from brokers 11,992 19,229 Other receivables 50,103 50,192 529,834 288,924 Less: Allowance for credit losses on (117,109) other receivables (116,895) 412,725 172,029 Notes: The short-term advances to Daye Group as at 31 December 2019 carried fixed interest rate at 3.92% per annum and repayable on demand. The loans to a joint venture are unsecured, carry fixed interest rates ranging from 4.35% to 4.60% (31 December 2019: 4.35% to 4.60%) per annum and repayable within one year. The amounts due from joint ventures and fellow subsidiaries are unsecured, interest-free and repayable on demand. 36 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 20. RESTRICTED AND PLEDGED BANK DEPOSITS, AND CASH AND BANK BALANCES Restricted and pledged bank deposits At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (audited) Classified under non-current assets: 44,776 Bank deposits (Note (a)) 44,776 Classified under current assets: 79,533 Restricted bank balances (Note (b)) - Notes: The bank deposits are placed with Finance Company and are pledged as security for the Group's other loans from a third party financing company, which are not repayable within one year (Note 23). These deposits bear interest at a rate of 3.58% (31 December 2019: 3.58%) per annum. The bank balances are mainly held in designated bank accounts as security for the letters of credit. Cash and bank balances A s a t 30 J u n e 2020, t h e b a l a n c e s i n c l u d e d s a v i n g d e p o s i t s o f RMB1,255,250,000 (unaudited) (31 December 2019: RMB600,678,000) placed with Finance Company, which bear interest at rates ranging from 0.53% to 1.50% (31 December 2019: 0.53% to 1.50%) per annum. Interim Report 2020 37 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 21. TRADE AND BILLS PAYABLES At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (audited) Trade payables 1,507,007 1,780,050 Bills payables - 28,940 1,507,007 1,808,990 The following is an ageing analysis of trade payables, presented based on the invoice date: At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (audited) Within 1 year 1,476,383 1,759,310 More than 1 year, but less than 2 years 15,718 8,212 More than 2 years, but less than 3 years 6,863 2,549 Over 3 years 8,043 9,979 1,507,007 1,780,050 Included in the Group's trade and bills payables as at 30 June 2020 were payables to fellow subsidiaries of RMB23,383,000 (unaudited) (31 December 2019: RMB16,945,000). The payables to fellow subsidiaries are unsecured, interest-free and repayable according to respective purchase contracts. 38 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 22. OTHER PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES Included in the Group's other payables under current liabilities as at 30 June 2020 were payables to Daye Group and a joint venture of the Group of RMB31,596,000 (unaudited) (31 December 2019: RMB29,880,000) and RMB15,051,000 (unaudited) (31 December 2019: RMB15,044,000), respectively. The above payables to Daye Group and a joint venture of the Group are unsecured, interest-free and repayable on demand. Also included in the Group's other payables and accrued expenses under current liabilities and other payables under non-current liabilities as at 30 June 2020 totalling were payables for purchase of property, plant and equipment from fellow subsidiaries of RMB513,057,000 (unaudited) (31 December 2019: RMB466,314,000) in relation to the construction work conducted by these fellow subsidiaries. The above payables are unsecured and repayable in accordance with the terms of the relevant construction contracts, and except for the payables to a fellow subsidiary of RMB276,333,000 (unaudited) (31 December 2019: RMB278,333,000) which bear interest at 4.35% (31 December 2019: 4.35%) per annum, the remaining payables are interest-free. Interim Report 2020 39 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 23. BANK AND OTHER BORROWINGS At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (audited) Bank borrowings: 158,750 Secured 555,234 Unsecured 6,464,269 6,081,757 Other borrowings: 273,570 Loans from Daye Group, unsecured* 192,421 Loans from Finance Company, unsecured* 268,150 268,350 Loans from a fellow subsidiary, unsecured* 21,112 6,233 Gold loans 1,872,689 1,855,393 Other loans secured by bank deposits 505,955 (Note 20(a)) 506,743 9,564,495 9,466,131 Bank borrowings carrying amounts repayable: 3,564,800 Within 1 year 4,046,233 More than 1 year, but not exceeding 2 years 2,661,219 2,387,967 More than 2 years, but not exceeding 5 years 397,000 201,033 More than 5 years - 1,758 6,623,019 6,636,991 Other borrowings carrying amounts repayable: 2,062,446 Within 1 year 1,521,117 More than 1 year, but not exceeding 2 years 384,030 618,069 More than 2 years, but not exceeding 5 years 495,000 649,809 More than 5 years - 40,145 2,941,476 2,829,140 Less: Amounts due within 1 year shown (5,627,246) under current liabilities (5,567,350) Amounts shown under non-current liabilities 3,937,249 3,898,781 The loans from Daye Group bear interests ranging from 1.20% to 6.15% (31 December 2019: 1.20% to 6.15%) per annum and are repayable in various maturity dates up to 24 December 2025. The loans from Finance Company bear interests ranging from 3.915% to 5.225% (31 December 2019: 3.915% to 5.225%) per annum and are repayable in various maturity dates up to 17 September 2021. The loans from a fellow subsidiary include (i) a loan bore a three-year interest rate quoted by People's Bank of China per annum and is repayable on 11 January 2022 and (ii) an interest-free loan and is repayable on demand. 40 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 24. DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS Current assets Current liabilities At At At At 30 June 31 December 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) (audited) Carried at fair value: 108,257 26,582 - Copper futures contracts 25,776 2,527 - Gold futures contracts 32,162 4,086 6,093 - - Gold forward contracts 251,745 172,464 - - - Silver futures contracts 1,940 955 - 132 - Currency forward contracts - 224 - - - Currency option contracts 10,162 9,522 5,450 21,394 - Currency exchange swap contract - 7,402 - - 404,266 220,429 38,125 24,053 The Group uses commodity derivative contracts as an economic hedge of its commodity price risk and its exposure to variability in fair value changes attributable to price fluctuation risk associated with certain copper, gold and silver products. Commodity derivative contracts utilised by the Group include standardised copper futures contracts in Shanghai Futures Exchange and other futures exchanges. Besides, the Group also entered into currency forward, currency exchange swap contracts and currency option contracts with certain banks to hedge certain of its currency risk arising from certain of its bank loans denominated in United States dollar. The Group did not formally designate or document the hedging transactions with respect to the commodity derivative contracts, foreign currency forward contracts and currency option contracts. Therefore, those transactions were not designated for hedge accounting. Details of fair value measurement are disclosed in Note 26 to the condensed consolidated financial statements. Interim Report 2020 41 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 25. CAPITAL COMMITMENTS At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (audited) Capital expenditure contracted but not provided for in respect of: 238,855 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment 265,139 26. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS Fair value of the Group's financial instruments that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total RMB' 000 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 At 30 June 2020 (unaudited) Financial assets - 142,359 - 142,359 Commodity futures contracts Other derivative financial instruments - 261,907 - 261,907 Financial liabilities - 32,675 - 32,675 Commodity futures contracts Other derivative financial instruments - 5,450 - 5,450 Gold loans - 1,870,505 - 1,870,505 At 31 December 2019 (audited) Financial assets Commodity futures contracts - 30,817 - 30,817 Other derivative financial instruments - 189,612 - 189,612 Structured bank deposits - 440,000 - 440,000 Financial liabilities Commodity futures contracts - 2,659 - 2,659 Other derivative financial instruments - 21,394 - 21,394 Gold loans - 1,855,393 - 1,855,393 42 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 26. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS - CONTINUED Fair value of the Group's financial instruments that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis - continued The following table gives information about how the fair values of these financial assets and financial liabilities are determined (in particular, the valuation technique(s) and inputs used). Fair value At At 30 June 31 December Fair value Valuation 2020 2019 hierarchy technique RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (audited) Copper futures contracts: Assets 108,257 25,776 Level 2 Note 1 Liabilities 26,581 2,527 Level 2 Note 1 Gold futures contracts: Assets 32,162 4,086 Level 2 Note 1 Liabilities 6,093 - Level 2 Note 1 Gold forward contracts: Assets 251,745 172,464 Level 2 Note 2 Silver futures contracts: Assets 1,940 955 Level 2 Note 1 Liabilities - 132 Level 2 Note 1 Currency forward contracts: Assets - 224 Level 2 Note 2 Currency exchange swap - contracts: Assets 7,402 Level 2 Note 2 Currency option contracts: Assets 10,162 9,522 Level 2 Note 2 Liabilities 5,450 21,394 Level 2 Note 2 Gold loans: Liabilities 1,870,505 1,855,393 Level 2 Note 3 Structured bank deposits: Assets - 440,000 Level 2 Note 4 Interim Report 2020 43 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 26. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS - CONTINUED Fair value of the Group's financial instruments that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis - continued Notes: Calculating by reference to the quoted prices in active markets. Discounted cash flows, future cash flows are estimated based on forward exchange rates/prices and contracted forward rates/prices, discounted at a rate that reflects the credit risk of various counterparties. Discounted cash flows, future cash flows are estimated based on gold forward prices that are discounted at a rate that reflects the credit risk of various counterparties. Discounted cash flows, future cash flows are estimated based on forward exchange rates, discounted at a rate that reflects the credit risk of various counterparties. There were no transfers between Level 1 and 2 for the current and prior interim periods. Fair value of the Group's financial instruments that are not measured at fair value on a recurring basis The Directors consider that the carrying amounts of financial assets and financial liabilities recorded at amortised cost recognised in the condensed consolidated financial statements approximate to their fair values. 44 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 27. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Transactions and balances with PRC government-related entities The Company is ultimately controlled by the PRC government and the Group operates in an economic environment currently predominated by entities controlled, jointly controlled or significantly influenced by the PRC government ("government-related entities"). Transactions with China Non-ferrous Metal Mining (Group) Co., Ltd. Group Other than the transactions and balances with related parties disclosed elsewhere in these condensed consolidated financial statements, the Group also had the following significant transactions with related parties during the current and prior interim periods. Six months ended 30 June Notes Related parties 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Income: 185,159 Sales of non-ferrous metals (i) Daye Group 570,236 (i) Fellow subsidiaries 1,126,643 1,783,585 Sales of other materials (i) Daye Group 33 63 (i) Fellow subsidiaries 15,223 41,952 Rendering of services (i) Daye Group - - (i) Fellow subsidiaries 3,219 251 Interest income (ii) Finance Company 4,444 2,658 (ii) A joint venture 1,152 2,784 (v) Daye Group - 13,622 Rental income for leasing (i) Daye Group - - of assets (i) Fellow subsidiaries - 1,069 Rental income for leasing (i) Fellow subsidiaries - 699 of lands Interim Report 2020 45 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 27. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS - CONTINUED Transactions and balances with PRC government-related entities - continued Transactions with China Non-ferrous Metal Mining (Group) Co., Ltd. Group - continued Six months ended 30 June Notes Related parties 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Expenses: - Transportation fees (i) An associate of 1,059 Daye Group Utilities fees (i) Fellow subsidiaries 151,686 108,153 Purchases of non-ferrous metals (i) Daye Group - 241,118 (i) Fellow subsidiaries 351,827 531,262 Purchase of other products (i) Fellow subsidiaries 12,980 20,563 Other service expense (i) Fellow subsidiaries 38,104 24,722 Interest expense for financial (iii) Daye Group 12,521 7,595 liabilities at amortised cost (iii) Finance Company 6,621 6,374 (iii) A fellow subsidiary 6,026 9,015 (iv) Immediate holding 21,116 21,000 company Interest expense on lease liabilities (vi) Daye Group 3,603 3,708 Capital expenditures: 30,459 Construction contract fees (i) Fellow subsidiaries 60,614 Other service fees (i) Fellow subsidiaries 1,083 2,227 46 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 27. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS - CONTINUED Transactions and balances with PRC government-related entities - continued Transactions with China Non-ferrous Metal Mining (Group) Co., Ltd. Group - continued Notes: These transactions were conducted in accordance with terms of the relevant agreements, of which the transaction price was determined based on the government-prescribed price or by reference to market price. The interest income arose from the deposits placed with Finance Company and loans to a joint venture. Further details of the balances at the end of the reporting period are set out in Notes 20 and 19, respectively. The interest expense arose from unsecured loans from and/or amounts due to Daye Group, Finance Company and a fellow subsidiary. Further details of the balances at the end of the reporting period are set out in Notes 23 and 22, respectively. The interest expense arose from promissory note from the immediate holding company. The interest income arose from short-term advances to Daye Group. The Group leases certain lands from Daye Group. As at 30 June 2020, the related right-of-use assets amounted to RMB140,539,000 (31 December 2019: RMB144,143,000), and the related lease liabilities amounted to RMB138,967,000 (31 December 2019: RMB147,065,000). During the current interim period, lease payments of RMB5,850,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB5,850,000) payable to Daye Group was settled through the current account balances of Daye Group. Transactions with other PRC government-related entities The Group has entered into various transactions, amongst others, including deposit placements, borrowings, and other bank facilities, with certain banks and financial institutions which are PRC government-related entities in its ordinary course of business. In view of the nature of these transactions, the Directors are of the opinion that separate disclosures would not be meaningful. Compensation of key management personnel of the Group The key management personnel of the Group includes the directors (which are also top executives of the Company). Interim Report 2020 47 DEFINITIONS In this report, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms and expressions have the meaning set forth below: "associate(s)" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "Board" the board of Directors "Company" China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited (Stock code: 661), a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange "Director(s)" directors of the Company "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "PRC" the People's Republic of China, which for the purpose of this report, excludes Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administration of the People's Republic of China and Taiwan "RMB" Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC "SFO" Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of the share(s) of the Company "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "%" per cent 48 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 08:49:05 UTC 0 All news about CHINA DAYE NON-FERROUS METALS MINING LIMITED 04:50a CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Interim Report 2020 PU 08/31 CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Announcement of unaudited interim financi.. PU 08/28 CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Appointment of auditor PU 08/14 CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Environmental, social and governance repo.. PU 05/15 China copper smelter Daye misses output target, posts loss amid coronavirus RE 2019 FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE SPECIAL : 00 a.m. or any adjournment thereof PU 2019 CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Major transaction and continuing connecte.. PU 2019 CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Continuing connected transactions revisio.. PU 2019 CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Continuing connected transactions technic.. PU 2019 CHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Delay in despatch of circular in relation.. PU