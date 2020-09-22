China Daye Non Ferrous Metals Mining : Interim Report 2020
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
Stock Code : 00661
Interim Report
2020
MINERAL RESOURCES
HUBEI MINES
HUBEI MINES
XINJIANG MINE
Daye City
Yangxin County
Wuqia County
Tonglvshan Mine
Fengshan Mine
Sareke Copper Mine
Tongshankou Mine
Chimashan Mine
CONTENTS
Corporate Information
Management Discussion and Analysis
Corporate Governance and Other Information
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Proﬁt or Loss and
Other Comprehensive Income
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Deﬁnitions
CORPORATE INFORMATION
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Executive Directors:
Wang Yan (Chairman)
Long Zhong Sheng
(Chief Executive Officer)
Yu Liming
Chen Zhimiao
Independent Non-executive Directors:
Wang Guoqi
Wang Qihong
Liu Jishun
AUDIT COMMITTEE/ REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
Wang Guoqi (Chairman)
Wang Qihong
Liu Jishun
NOMINATION COMMITTEE
Wang Yan (Chairman)
Wang Guoqi
Wang Qihong
Liu Jishun
PRINCIPAL BANKERS
Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong)
Limited
Bank of Communications Co., Limited
REGISTERED OFFICE
Clarendon House
2 Church Street
Hamilton HM 11
Bermuda
HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS
Suite No. 10B, 16/F, Tower 3
China Hong Kong City
China Ferry Terminal
33 Canton Road
Kowloon
Hong Kong
PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR
MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited 4th floor North Cedar House
41 Cedar Avenue
Hamilton HM 12 Bermuda
COMPANY SECRETARY
Wong Yat Tung
LEGAL ADVISERS
As to Hong Kong law:
Paul Hastings
As to Bermuda law:
Conyers Dill & Pearman
AUDITOR
SHINEWING (HK) CPA Limited
HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR
Tricor Investor Services Limited
Level 54
Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East
Hong Kong
STOCK CODE
00661
China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
BUSINESS REVIEW
In the first half of 2020, the Group focused on work objectives throughout the year, striving to enhance the quality of its business development by aligning with the market expectations and implementing comprehensive in-depth reforms.
In the first half of 2020, the Group produced a total of approximately 9,645 tonnes of mined copper, representing a year-on-year decrease of 26.84%; approximately 240,930 tonnes of copper cathode, representing a year-on-year decrease of 10.54%; approximately 286.58 tonnes of precious metal (including approximately
2.76 tonnes of gold, approximately 268.81 tonnes of silver, approximately 7 kg of platinum, approximately 90 kg of palladium and approximately 14.91 tonnes of tellurium), representing a year-on-year decrease of 56.15%; approximately 539,276 tonnes of chemical products (including approximately 537,846 tonnes of sulfuric acid, approximately 1,199 tonnes of copper sulfate, approximately 157 tonnes of nickel sulfate (metal content) and approximately 74 tonnes of crude selenium (metal content)), representing a year-on-year decrease of 9.47 %; approximately 71,700 tonnes of iron concentrate, representing a year-on-year decrease of 16.14%; and approximately 31 tonnes of molybdenum concentrate, representing a year-on-year decrease of 21.58%.
Rebound of Copper Price
Since the second quarter of the year, driven by contraction of overseas raw material supply and strong domestic consumption due to economic recovery, copper price has steadily rebounded from the low point of US$4,371/tonne on 19 March 2020 to the high point of US$6,633/tonne on 13 July 2020, recording a strong V-shaped rebound. Meanwhile, price of sulphuric acid rose along with volatility, with selling price rising compared with beginning of the year. As a professional organisation predicts, with the gradual investment of "new infrastructure" in the PRC, copper price will continue to rise due to strong consumption, and the copper industry will usher in a new round of rapid growth.
Narrowing Decline in Operation Indicators
In recent years, we have carried out alignment with market expectations and in- depth reforms, resulting in significant improvement in scale of production and sales, labour productivity, technical and economic indicators as well as operating quality as compared with those before the alignment. Two sets of idle small-plate electrolyzers in the smelting plant have been transformed into large-plate electrolyzers, achieving monthly increase in output of approximately 600 tonnes of cathode copper. During late February to early March this year, we carried out alternate overhaul for the two sulfuric acid systems, thus creating favourable conditions for later full-load production and increased Ausmelt furnace life from 18 months to 26 months. Till now, the daily output of mined copper has reached 894 tonnes, laying foundation for achieving the annual objectives and targets. Meanwhile, the assessment and appointment for our reform of duties and ranks have also been completed with emerging internal vitality.
Interim Report 2020
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Gradual Realisation of Project Implementation
The 400,000-tonnes project has now fully entered the construction stage, and all tasks are advancing in full swing; the Tongshankou non-metal resource development project has been launched, and currently work such as the geological survey and construction, tendering for the main equipment together with the "preparatory works (三通一平)" and demolition of the gravel processing plant have been completed. The Tongshankou Mine's open-pit southern boundary optimisation project has completed 320,000 tonnes of topsoil stripping.
Double-lined Battles against Epidemic and Flood
Despite the unexpected epidemic which has brought a great impact to the Company's production and operation, all work of the Company processed orderly and its production and operation have gradually stabilised, while the metallurgical industry chain remained in order amid the fight against the epidemic. During the most critical period of the epidemic from February to March, we have carefully organised production of the smelting plant, ensuring that front-line production personnel were on their posts and thus achieving a daily output of 734 tonnes of mined copper with a capacity utilisation rate of 84.3%, and a daily output of 1,167 tonnes of cathode copper with a capacity utilisation rate of 83.8%. Solving of sluggish sales and bottleneck of inventory of sulfuric acid achieved sales of sulfuric acid of 162,000 tonnes. Relevant departments actively communicated and coordinated with government departments, ports and shipping companies, thus ensuring the smooth logistics and transportation of more than 500,000 tonnes of raw materials, pharmaceuticals and products. In the face of flood prevention and flood control, the Company immediately set up a rescue team to timely deal with two major pipings in the Yangtze River levee, thus effectively ensuring the safety of the tailing ponds along the river during the flood.
OUTLOOK
The Company will unswervingly keep a close eye on the production target. Under the premises of ensuring safety, we will increase daily as well as monthly production to recover the losses resulted from the epidemic, and will strive to stabilise and increase the output of the smelting plant. We shall further strengthen the effort to tackle key problems in the life span of the Ausmelt furnace, and will increase the utilisation rate of the smelting system under operation to ensure achieving an annual output of 300,000 tonnes while striving for reaching 305,000 tonnes of mined blister copper. We shall manage to balance the anode plates to improve the efficiency of electric current, and shall ensure to reach an annual output of 510,000 tonnes of copper cathode through the transformation and utilisation of idle production capacity of small plates.
We will earnestly implement the measures formulated at the beginning of the year, especially the tasks that lagged behind the progress in the first half of the year, to ensure that various measures will be proceeded on time; we will further strengthen cost control, while all departments of the Company shall keep a close eye on the target of annual cost control, strengthen supervision and control of key cost and expense indicators and cost deviation analysis, and will promote deep integration of professional linear management and cost control to ensure achieving the cost control target that the annual cash unit cost of major products decreases by 3% year-on-year while non-tax and other administrative expenses decrease by 5% year-on-year.
China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
We will attach great importance to risk management, and will realise effective prevention of internal and external risks of the Company through continuously improved risk management and control systems as well as risk management techniques and methods. We shall prevent and control the risk of capital chain disruption to ensure that there will be no debt default event. We will earnestly carry out post-investment project pilot evaluation, enhance audit supervision, strengthen review of investment budget and project completion progress, and improve the accuracy of project final accounts and the standardisation of asset transfer.
In the first half of the year, the Company remained stable in its safety and environmental protection. However, as various risks during this year are far greater than those in previous years, we must maintain the bottom line of safety and environmental protection to guarantee the stable reform and development of the Company. We shall carry out intensive three-year safety rectification actions to thoroughly solve the key and difficult problems of production safety; we shall fully assess systemic risks of tailings ponds to strictly prevent tailings pond accidents, and shall strengthen enhancement of safety skills for high-risk industries, so as to effectively eliminate the "three violations" behaviors; we shall establish a link mechanism for ecological and environmental protection management, complete the establishment of green mine standards and the safety and environmental protection grade evaluation of tailings ponds; we shall revise and improve relevant systems according to new state policies and new requirements to pay close attention to and correct the shortcomings of the system.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
EXPLORATION, DEVELOPMENT AND MINING PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES
Description of activities
The following table sets out the various exploration, development and mining production activities of the Group conducted at each of our mines during the six months ended 30 June 2020:
Mines
Exploration activities
Development activities
Mining production activities
Tonglvshan Mine
Horizontal drilling reached 2,474.8m/
27 holes, and pit drilling reached
555m/4,329m3.
The total completed drilling volume of middle
Mining volume: 353,566 tonnes
portion and mining preparation work for
Ore processing volume: 445,601
the development of the -545m and -605m
tonnes
middle portion of No. III and IV ore bodies of
Tonglvshan Mine was 5,163m3 from January
to June 2020.
Fengshan Mine
Horizontal drilling reached 491m/6
holes, and pit drilling reached
1,174.8m/7,983.7m3.
The total completed drilling volume of middle
Mining volume: 327,589 tonnes
portion for the development of the -440m
Ore processing volume: 332,845
middle portion of Fengshan Copper Mine
tonnes
was 5,265 m3 from January to June 2020.
The total completed drilling volume of ramps
and middle portion for the development of
the -440m to -550m of the south edge of
Fengshan Copper Mine was 2,496m3 from
January to June 2020.
Tongshankou Mine
Horizontal drilling reached 919.7m/
No development activities were conducted in
Mining volume: 630,372 tonnes
16 holes. No pit drilling were conducted.
the first half of the year.
Ore processing volume: 629,949
tonnes
Chimashan Mine
No exploration works were conducted.
Sareke Copper Mine
Due to the impact of the COVID-19
pandemic, works and production
gradually resumed in June except for
exploration activities.
N/A
Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, works and production gradually resumed in June except for investing activities.
Production suspended
Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, works and production gradually resumed in June. In the first of the year, 114,700 tonnes of raw ore was processed, and 1,246 tonnes of copper concentrate containing copper was produced.
China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Infrastructure projects, subcontracting arrangements and purchases of equipment
During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the new contracts entered into and commitments undertaken by the Group in relation to exploration, development and mining production activities were as follows:
Infrastructure
Subcontracting
Purchases of
Mines
projects
arrangements
equipment
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Tonglvshan Mine
2,688
-
-
2,688
Fengshan Mine
620
-
1,753
2,373
Tongshankou Mine
-
-
6,400
6,400
Chimashan Mine
-
-
-
-
Sareke Copper Mine
-
-
4,964
4,964
Others
-
-
50
50
Total
3,308
-
13,167
16,475
Expenditures incurred
During the six months
ended 30 June 2020, the Group incurred
expenditures
o f a p p r o x i m a t e l y R M B524,751,000 ( s i x m o n t h s e n d e d 30 J u n e 2019: RMB1,021,820,000) on exploration, development and mining production activities, details of which are set out below:
Six months ended 30 June
Operating
Capital
2020
2019
Mines
expenses
expenditures
Total
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Tonglvshan Mine
204,992
19,410
224,402
522,103
Fengshan Mine
85,262
1,851
87,113
137,173
Tongshankou Mine
130,361
13,329
143,690
244,568
Chimashan Mine
2,955
0
2,955
2,585
Sareke Copper Mine
66,591
0
66,591
115,391
Total
490,161
34,590
524,751
1,021,820
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Exploration, development and mining production activities expenditures Unit: RMB'000
Tonglvshan
Fengshan
Tongshankou
Chimashan
Sareke
Mine
Mine
Mine
Mine
Copper Mine
Exploration activities
Drilling and analysis
-
-
-
-
-
Others
-
-
-
-
-
Sub-total
-
-
-
-
-
Development activities
(including mine construction)
Purchase of assets and equipment
4,049
1,412
1,598
-
-
Civil work for construction of
tunnels and roads
15,361
439
8,440
-
-
Staff cost
-
-
-
-
-
Others
-
-
3,291
-
-
Sub-total
19,410
1,851
13,329
-
-
Mining production activities
(including ore processing)
Auxiliary material
17,253
5,147
10,795
-
12,161
Power supply
18,983
7,644
12,743
-
2,478
Staff cost
60,250
34,520
27,857
1,474
5,622
Depreciation
59,132
14,236
51,318
-
36,130
Taxes, resource compensation
7,632
4,714
7,062
252
1,637
Sub-contracting service
11,899
3,090
5,438
-
-
Others (administrative expenses,
selling expenses,
non-operating expenditures)
29,843
15,911
15,148
1,229
8,563
Sub-total
204,992
85,262
130,361
2,955
66,591
Total
224,402
87,113
143,690
2,955
66,591
China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
FINANCIAL REVIEW
The Group's revenue decreased by 30.62% to RMB12,055,577,000 during the period over the same period last year of RMB17,377,369,000. The decrease in revenue was mainly attributable to the epidemic effect causing poor production and sales of the main products of the Company.
Gross profit for the six months ended 30 June 2020 amounted to RMB278,347,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB442,340,000), representing a decrease of 37.07% from the previous period. The decrease was mainly due to cessation of production of mines of the subsidiary of the Company and the price of sulfuric acid product dropped sharply during the epidemic period from February to March.
Finance costs for the six months ended 30 June 2020 amounted to RMB179,542,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB255,266,000), representing a decrease of 29.66% from the previous period. The decrease was mainly due to the reduced interest-bearing debt scale and a portion of preferential loans sought by the Company during the epidemic period.
DETAILS OF MATERIAL ACQUISITION AND DISPOSAL
On 8 January 2020, Yangxin Hongsheng Copper Industry Company Limited* (陽新弘 盛銅業有限公司), a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Joint venture company"), and State Land and Resources Branch Bureau of Xingang (Logistics) Industrial Park, Yangxin County State Land Bureau* (陽新縣國土資源局新港（物流）工 業園區國土分局) ("Xingang Land and Resources Bureau") entered into the Transfer Contract, pursuant to which Xingang Land and Resources Bureau has agreed to sell, and the Joint venture company has agreed to purchase, the land use rights of a piece of land parcel located to the north of Haizhou Avenue and the west of Hejin Provincial Road at Yangxin County, Huangshi, Hubei Province, the PRC, with a total site area of approximately 281,356 square metres for a consideration of RMB62,440,000. Please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 8 January 2020 for details.
On 24 June 2020, the Joint venture company and Xingang Land and Resources Bureau entered into the Second Transfer Contract, pursuant to which Xingang Land and Resources Bureau has agreed to sell, and the Joint venture company has agreed to purchase, the land use rights of a piece of land parcel located to Tanjiafan Village, Weiyuankou Town at Yangxin County, Huangshi, Hubei Province, the PRC, adjacent to the land parcel described in the announcement dated 8 January 2020, with a total site area of approximately 258,456 square metres for a consideration of RMB57,820,000. Please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 24 June 2020 for details.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
PERFORMANCE AND PROSPECTS OF KEY INVESTMENT
Currently the key investment project of the Company is the joint venture's 400,000- ton high-purity copper cathode clean production project, which has adopted the cutting-edge "flash smelting + flash conversion" process to produce copper anode, and the permanent stainless steel cathode plate electrolysis process to produce copper cathode. Completion of the project will enable the production capacity of the Company's copper cathode to reach 1 million tonnes, with output value of the copper industry exceeding 100 billion, forming a scale competitive advantage; it will also be a new benchmark for green manufacturing in the industry, and will realise a win-win for the economy and the environment, supporting the Company's continuous rapid and quality development. With a total investment of RMB5.7 billion in the project, of which RMB2.4 billion is expected to be invested in 2020 and RMB2.3 billion in 2021, the project is planned to be completed by the end of 2021 and achieved expected production in 2022.
FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT AND TREASURY POLICY
The Group adopts a conservative approach for cash management and investment on uncommitted funds. We place cash and cash equivalents (which are mostly held in RMB) in short-term deposits with authorized institutions in Hong Kong and the PRC. During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group's receipts and payments were mainly denominated in RMB.
CAPITAL STRUCTURE, LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL RESOURCES
As at 30 June 2020, the Group had restricted and pledged bank deposits, and cash and bank balances of RMB2,761,728,000 (31 December 2019: RMB1,546,660,000), of which the majority were denominated in Renminbi, with a current ratio of 1.03 (31 December 2019: 1.01), based on the current assets of RMB8,475,645,000 (31 December 2019: RMB8,324,527,000) and current liabilities of RMB8,196,180,000 (31 December 2019: RMB8,247,770,000). The Group's gearing ratio was 336.36% (31 December 2019: 380.75%) based on the net debts (which includes bank and other borrowings, promissory notes and lease liabilities less restricted and pledged bank deposits, and cash and bank balances) of RMB7,973,890,000 (31 December 2019: RMB9,077,575,000) divided by equity attributable to owners of the Company of RMB2,370,611,000 (31 December 2019: RMB2,384,125,000). The decrease in gearing ratio was mainly due to the decrease in net debts.
As at 30 June 2020, the Group had bank and other borrowings of RMB5,627,246,000 (31 December 2019: RMB5,567,350,000) and RMB3,937,249,000 (31 December 2019: RMB3,898,781,000) which will be due within one year and after one year respectively. The majority of the Group's bank and other borrowings were denominated in RMB. The majority of the Group's bank and other borrowings bear interest at fixed rates. The Group did not use derivative financial instruments to hedge its interest rate risk during the period. The Group believes its current assets, funds and future revenue will be sufficient to finance the future expansion and working capital requirements of the Group.
China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION POLICY
As at 30 June 2020, the Group had a total of 5,627 employees (30 June 2019: 5,652). The Group's total staff costs for the six months ended 30 June 2020 was approximately RMB295,166,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB322,070,000). The remuneration packages consist of basic salary, retirement benefits scheme contributions, medical insurance and other benefits considered as appropriate. Remuneration packages are generally structured with reference to market terms, individual qualification and performance of the employee. They are periodically reviewed based on individual merit and other market factors.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE EXPOSURE
The Group operates in the PRC with most of the transactions settled in RMB except for certain purchases from the international market that are conducted in United States dollar ("US$") and certain borrowings that are denominated in US$.
Foreign exchange risk arises when future commercial transactions or recognised assets or liabilities are denominated in a currency that is not the entities' functional currency. The Group is exposed to foreign exchange risk primarily with respect to US$.
The Group manages its foreign exchange risk by performing regular reviews of the Group's net foreign exchange exposures and may enter into derivative financial instruments, when necessary, to manage its foreign exchange exposure. During the period, certain currency forward contracts, currency exchange swap contracts and currency option contracts had been entered into by the Group.
MATERIAL ACQUISITION AND DISPOSAL OF SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES
The Group did not make any material acquisition or disposal of subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures during the six months ended 30 June 2020.
CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
As at 30 June 2020, the Group had no contingent liabilities.
CHARGES ON ASSETS
As at 30 June 2020, other deposits which amounted to RMB101,619,000 (31 December 2019: RMB111,228,000) were held in futures exchanges and certain financial institutions as security for the commodity derivative contracts and other financing were secured by bank deposits and balances amounting to RMB44,776,000 (31 December 2019: RMB44,776,000).
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OTHER INFORMATION
PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF LISTED SECURITIES
During the six months ended 30 June 2020, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries had redeemed, purchased or sold any of the Company's listed securities.
INTERIM DIVIDEND
The Board has resolved not to declare any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (six months ended 30 June 2019: Nil).
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Composition of the Board
As at 30 June 2020, the Board comprised four executive Directors and three independent non-executive Directors, as follows:
Date of first
appointment
Name of Director
to the Board
Executive Directors
Wang Yan (Chairman)
23
April 2019
Long Zhong Sheng (Chief Executive Officer)
22
March 2012
Yu Liming
19
June 2018
Chen Zhimiao
21
June 2019
Independent Non-Executive Directors
Wang Guoqi
13
January 2006
Wang Qihong
13
January 2006
Liu Jishun
31
July 2014
China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OTHER INFORMATION
DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN SECURITIES
As at 30 June 2020, the interests and short positions of the Directors and chief executive of the Company in the shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) as recorded in the register required to be kept pursuant to Section 352 of the SFO, or as otherwise notified to the Company or the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules, were as follows:
Long Positions in the Shares of the Company
Approximate
percentage of
total shares in
issue as at
Nature of
Number of
30 June 2020
Name of Director
Capacity
interest
shares
(%) (Note 2)
Wang Qihong
Beneficial owner
Personal
594,000
0.00
Interest of spouse
Personal
1,000,000
0.01
(Note 1)
Wang Guoqi
Beneficial owner
Personal
600,000
0.00
Notes:
Mr. Wang Qihong is deemed to be interested in 1,000,000 shares through the interests of his spouse, Ms. Geng Shuang, pursuant to Part XV of the SFO.
The percentage of shareholding is calculated based on 17,895,579,706 issued shares of the Company as at 30 June 2020.
Save as disclosed above, as at 30 June 2020, none of the Directors, chief executive of the Company, their respective spouse or children under the age of 18 had any interests or short positions in any shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) as recorded in the register to be kept under section 352 of the SFO or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OTHER INFORMATION
SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN SECURITIES
As at 30 June 2020, so far as is known to the Directors, the following persons (other than the Directors and chief executive of the Company) had interests or short positions in the shares or underlying shares of the Company as recorded in the register required to be kept under section 336 of the SFO:
Long Positions in the Shares/Underlying Shares of the Company
Approximate
percentage of
total shares
in issue as at
Number of shares/
30 June 2020
Name of shareholder
Capacity
underlying shares
(%) (Note 4)
China Times Development
Beneficial owner
11,962,999,080
66.85
Limited
Daye Nonferrous Metals
Interest in a controlled
11,962,999,080
66.85
Group Holding Co., Ltd.
corporation
(Note 1)
China Nonferrous Metal Mining
Interest in a controlled
11,962,999,080
66.85
(Group) Co., Ltd.
corporation
(Note 2)
China Cinda (HK) Asset
Beneficial owner
936,953,542
5.24
Management Co., Limited
China Cinda Asset
Interest in a controlled
936,953,542
5.24
Management Co., Limited
corporation
(Note 3)
Notes:
These shares were held by China Times Development Limited, the entire issued share capital of which was beneficially owned by Daye Nonferrous Metals Group Holding Co., Ltd.
These Shares were held by China Times Development Limited, 57.99% of the share capital in Daye Nonferrous Metals Group Holding Co., Ltd. were beneficially owned by China Nonferrous Metal Mining (Group) Co., Ltd.
These shares were held by China Cinda (HK) Asset Management Co., Limited, the entire issued share capital of which was beneficially owned by China Cinda Asset Management Co., Limited.
These percentages are calculated based on 17,895,579,706 issued shares of the Company as at 30 June 2020.
China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OTHER INFORMATION
Save as disclosed above, as at 30 June 2020, the Directors are not aware of any other persons (other than the Directors and chief executives of the Company) who had interests or short positions in the shares and underlying shares of the Company as recorded in the register required to be kept under section 336 of the SFO.
EQUITY
As at 30 June 2020, the total number of issued and fully paid ordinary shares of the Company was 17,895,579,706 with nominal value of HK$0.05 each, amounting to a total issued share capital of approximately HK$894,779,000.
AUDIT COMMITTEE
The Company has established an audit committee (the "Audit Committee") with specific written terms of reference for the purpose of reviewing and providing supervision over the Group's financial reporting process and internal controls. The Audit Committee currently comprises three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Wang Guoqi, Mr. Wang Qihong and Mr. Liu Jishun. The Audit Committee has reviewed the interim report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020.
MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS
The Company has adopted the Model Code as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules as its own code of conduct regarding securities transactions by the Directors. All Directors have confirmed, following specific enquiries made by the Company, that they had complied with the required standard set out in the Model Code during the six months ended 30 June 2020.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OTHER INFORMATION
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE COMPLIANCE
The Company had complied with the code provisions set out in the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules (the "CG Code") throughout the six months ended 30 June 2020, save for the deviation as summarised below:
Pursuant to code provision A.4.1 of the CG Code, non-executive Directors of a listed issuer should be appointed for a specific term, subject to re-election. All independent non-executive Directors were not appointed for a specific term in their respective letter of appointment. However, they are still subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at least once every three years (after he was elected or re-elected) at the annual general meetings of the Company pursuant to the relevant provisions of the Company's Bye-laws, which achieves the same effect as having the non-executive Directors being appointed for a specific term.
EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD
SHINEWING (HK) CPA Limited has been appointed as the auditor of the Company with effect from 28 August 2020 to fill the casual vacancy following the resignation of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu with effect from 18 August 2020 and to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.
China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30 June 2020
Six months ended 30 June
Notes
2020
2019
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
4, 5
12,055,577
17,377,369
Cost of sales and services rendered
(11,777,230)
(16,935,029)
Gross profit
278,347
442,340
Other income
6
27,323
34,265
Selling expenses
(26,872)
(22,789)
Administrative expenses
(148,146)
(154,974)
Other operating expenses
(4,995)
(8,026)
Other gains and losses
7
43,556
(4,801)
Impairment losses under expected credit loss
(37,853)
model, net
8
(20,139)
Finance costs
9
(179,542)
(255,266)
(Loss)/profit before tax
(48,182)
10,610
Income tax expense
10
(2,287)
(6,709)
(Loss)/profit and total comprehensive
(50,469)
(expense)/income for the period
11
3,901
(Loss)/profit and total comprehensive
(expense)/income for the period
attributable to:
(13,514)
Owners of the Company
1,281
Non-controlling interests
(36,955)
2,620
(50,469)
3,901
(Loss)/earnings per share
13
RMB(0.08)fen
- Basic
RMB0.01fen
- Diluted
RMB(0.08)fen
RMB0.01fen
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 30 June 2020
At
At
30 June
31 December
Notes
2020
2019
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
(unaudited)
(audited)
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
6,566,837
Property, plant and equipment
14
6,789,956
Right-of-use assets
884,058
824,883
Exploration and evaluation assets
8,074
8,074
Intangible assets
630,871
659,513
Investment in joint ventures
-
-
Deferred tax assets
15
73,154
71,324
Other deposits
18
79,244
76,311
Restricted bank deposits
20
44,776
44,776
8,287,014
8,474,837
CURRENT ASSETS
4,431,930
Inventories
16
4,869,157
Trade and bills receivables
17
408,153
1,009,800
Other deposits
18
101,619
111,228
Prepayments and other receivables
19
412,725
172,029
Derivative financial instruments
24
404,266
220,429
Structured bank deposits
-
440,000
Restricted and pledged bank deposits
20
79,533
-
Cash and bank balances
20
2,637,419
1,501,884
8,475,645
8,324,527
CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,507,007
Trade and bills payables
21
1,808,990
Other payables and accrued expenses
22
740,668
758,085
Contract liabilities
242,079
43,781
Bank and other borrowings
23
5,627,246
5,567,350
Lease liabilities
4,605
4,495
Derivative financial instruments
24
38,125
24,053
Early retirement obligations
36,450
38,820
Current income tax liabilities
-
2,196
8,196,180
8,247,770
NET CURRENT ASSETS
279,465
76,757
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
8,566,479
8,551,594
China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 30 June 2020
At
At
30 June
31 December
Notes
2020
2019
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
(unaudited)
(audited)
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
727,893
Share capital
727,893
Share premium and reserves
1,642,718
1,656,232
Equity attributable to owners of
2,370,611
the Company
2,384,125
Non-controlling interests
488,482
485,437
TOTAL EQUITY
2,859,093
2,869,562
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
276,333
Other payables
22
278,333
Bank and other borrowings
23
3,937,249
3,898,781
Lease liabilities
134,362
142,570
Promissory note
1,032,156
1,011,039
Provisions for mine rehabilitation,
53,110
restoration and dismantling
51,332
Deferred income
161,150
176,087
Early retirement obligations
113,026
123,890
5,707,386
5,682,032
8,566,479
8,551,594
Limited Mining Metals Ferrous-Non Daye China 20
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Non-
Share
Other
Share
Contributed
Capital
Statutory
Translation
Accumulated
controlling
Total
capital
reserve
premium
surplus
reserve
reserves
reserve
losses
Total
interests
equity
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
Six months ended 30 June 2020
(unaudited)
727,893
1,554,303
124,592
4,373,075
(4,184,848)
114,038
5,876
(330,804)
2,384,125
485,437
2,869,562
At 1 January 2020 (audited)
Profit and total comprehensive
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(13,514)
(13,514)
(36,955)
(50,469)
income for the period
Appropriation of maintenance and
-
-
-
-
-
26,947
-
(26,947)
-
-
-
production funds
Utilisation of maintenance and
-
-
-
-
-
(18,192)
-
18,192
-
-
-
production funds
Capital injection from a
non-controlling shareholder of
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
40,000
40,000
a subsidiary
At 30 June 2020 (unaudited)
727,893
1,554,303
124,592
4,373,075
(4,184,848)
122,793
5,876
(353,073)
2,370,611
488,482
2,859,093
Six months ended 30 June 2019
(unaudited)
At 1 January 2019 (audited)
727,893
1,554,303
124,592
4,373,075
(4,184,848)
115,451
5,876
(478,881)
2,237,461
178,553
2,416,014
Profit and total comprehensive
income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,281
1,281
2,620
3,901
Appropriation of maintenance and
production funds
-
-
-
-
-
30,968
-
(30,968)
-
-
-
Utilisation of maintenance and
production funds
-
-
-
-
-
(28,582)
-
28,582
-
-
-
At 30 June 2019 (unaudited)
727,893
1,554,303
124,592
4,373,075
(4,184,848)
117,837
5,876
(479,986)
2,238,742
181,173
2,419,915
2020 June 30 ended months six the For
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED EQUITY IN CHANGES OF
STATEMENT
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the six months ended 30 June 2020
Six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
NET CASH GENERATED FROM
955,155
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
419,507
NET CASH GENERATED FROM (USED IN) INVESTING
ACTIVITIES
13,050
Interest received
15,812
Payments for property, plant and equipment
(62,197)
(130,792)
Payments for exploration and evaluation assets
-
(27,745)
Payments for intangible assets
-
(13,704)
Payments for right-of-use assets
(71,068)
-
Decrease in short-term advances to Daye Nonferrous
Metals Group Holding Co., Ltd ("Daye Group")
5,628
1,143,670
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and
5,638
equipment
84
Repayments from joint ventures
-
28,775
Advances to fellow subsidiaries
-
(562)
Decrease in structure bank deposits
440,000
-
Placement of restricted and pledged bank deposits
(158,674)
(288,881)
Withdrawal of restricted and pledged bank deposits
79,141
12,500
Receipts of government grants
3,030
7,700
254,548
746,857
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the six months ended 30 June 2020
Six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
NET CASH FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
3,599,977
Proceeds from new bank borrowings
4,590,802
Repayments of bank borrowings
(3,560,070)
(3,676,038)
Repayments of other loans
(500)
(500)
Loans from Daye Group
84,782
7,202
Repayment of loans from Daye Group
-
(11,878)
Advance from a fellow subsidiary
227,161
234,003
Repayments to a fellow subsidiary
(215,117)
(426,820)
Loans from Nonferrous Mining Group Finance
Co., Ltd* ("Finance Company")
150,000
100,000
Repayment of loans from Finance Company
(150,000)
(250,000)
Proceeds from gold loans
795,000
885,659
Repayments of gold loans
(890,001)
(1,585,915)
Advance from joint ventures
-
77
Repayment to Daye Group
-
(955)
Capital injection from non-controlling Shareholders
40,000
-
of a subsidiary
Finance costs paid
(155,420)
(234,578)
Other financing cash flows
-
3,896
(74,188)
(365,045)
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND
1,135,515
CASH EQUIVALENTS
801,319
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
1,501,884
861,616
Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on the
20
balance of cash held in foreign currencies
861
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period,
represented by:
2,637,419
Cash and bank balances
1,663,796
A non-banking financial institution.
China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the six months ended 30 June 2020
1. GENERAL INFORMATION
China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as the "Group") was incorporated in Bermuda as an exempted company with limited liability and its shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange").
The principal activity of the Company is investment holding. The Company's subsidiaries are principally involved in mining and processing of mineral ores and selling/trading of metal products. In the opinion of the directors of the Company (the "Directors"), the ultimate holding company of the Company is China Nonferrous Metal Mining (Group) Co., Ltd., a state-owned enterprise established in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC").
The condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in Renminbi ("RMB"), which is also the functional currency of the Company.
2. BASIS OF PREPARATION
The condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 ("HKAS 34") Interim Financial Reporting issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") as well as with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.
3. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis, except for certain financial instruments that are measured at fair value as disclosed in Note 26, as appropriate.
The accounting policies used in the condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the six months ended 30 June 2020
3. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES - CONTINUED
In the current interim period, the Group has applied, for the first time, the Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRS") and the following amendments to HKFRSs issued by the HKICPA which are effective for the Group's financial year beginning 1 January 2020:
Amendments to HKFRS 3
Definition of a Business
Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8
Definition of Material
Amendments to HKFRS 9, HKAS 39 and
Interest Rate Benchmark Reform
HKFRS 7
The application of the Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in HKFRS and the amendments to HKFRSs in the current period has had no material impact on the Group's financial performance and positions for the current and prior periods and/or on the disclosures set out in these condensed consolidated financial statements.
4. REVENUE FROM GOODS AND SERVICES
Disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers for the period is as follows:
Six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Sales of goods
12,044,499
17,355,593
Rendering of services
11,078
21,776
12,055,577
17,377,369
Timing of revenue recognition:
12,044,499
A point in time
17,355,593
Over time
11,078
21,776
12,055,577
17,377,369
China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the six months ended 30 June 2020
5. SEGMENT INFORMATION
Information reported to the chief executive officer of the Company, being the chief operating decision maker ("CODM"), for the purposes of resources allocation and assessment of segment performance focuses on types of goods or services delivered or provided. The CODM of the Company reviews revenue by respective products and services and the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group prepared in accordance with HKFRSs as a whole. However, no further discrete financial information is available. Accordingly, no operating segment information is presented other than entity-wide disclosures.
The following is an analysis of the Group's disaggregation of revenue by major product and service categories:
Six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Sales of goods:
9,463,595
Copper cathodes
12,224,896
Other copper products
167,942
521,904
Gold and other gold products
1,084,667
2,032,100
Silver and other silver products
1,182,102
2,275,475
Sulphuric acid and sulphuric concentrate
8,549
119,361
Iron ores
55,316
62,127
Others
82,328
119,730
12,044,499
17,355,593
Rendering of services:
6,948
Copper processing
15,701
Others
4,130
6,075
11,078
21,776
Total revenue
12,055,577
17,377,369
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the six months ended 30 June 2020
5. SEGMENT INFORMATION - CONTINUED
Geographical information
The Group operates in three principal geographical areas - the PRC, Hong Kong and The Republic of Mongolia ("Mongolia").
The Group's information about its non-current assets (excluding deferred tax assets and financial instruments) by location of assets are detailed below:
At
At
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
(unaudited)
(audited)
PRC
8,168,837
8,358,420
Hong Kong
196
243
Mongolia
51
74
8,169,084
8,358,737
The Group's revenue from external customers by location of customers are detailed below:
Six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
PRC
11,563,019
16,448,326
Hong Kong
51,069
413,157
Others
441,489
515,886
12,055,577
17,377,369
China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the six months ended 30 June 2020
6. OTHER INCOME
Six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Interest income from banks
8,606
2,186
Interest income from Daye Group
-
13,622
Interest income from Finance Company
4,444
2,658
Interest income from a joint venture
1,152
2,784
Government grants
1,994
288
Deferred income released
10,787
10,619
Rental income
340
2,108
27,323
34,265
7. OTHER GAINS AND LOSSES
Six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Fair value changes from:
-
Commodity derivatives contracts
(223)
Currency forward contracts
(224)
(1,301)
Currency option contracts
16,584
37,308
Gold forward contracts
269,699
97,426
Currency exchange swap contracts
(7,402)
4,461
Gold loans designated as financial liabilities
at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL")
(271,575)
(118,729)
Gain/(loss) on disposal of property, plant and
2,541
equipment, net
(2)
Exchange losses, net
33,933
(23,741)
43,556
(4,801)
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the six months ended 30 June 2020
8. IMPAIRMENT LOSSES UNDER EXPECTED CREDIT LOSS MODEL, NET
Six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Impairment losses under expected credit
loss model, net, on:
37,638
Trade receivables measured at amortised cost
-
Other receivables
215
20,139
37,853
20,139
9. FINANCE COSTS
Six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Interest on bank and other borrowings
129,714
211,594
Interest on loans from Daye Group
12,521
7,595
Interest on loans from Finance Company
6,621
6,374
Interest on loans from and amounts due to
6,026
a fellow subsidiary
9,015
Interest on promissory note
21,116
21,000
Unwind interest of provisions for mine
741
rehabilitation, restoration and dismantling
652
Unwind interest of early retirement obligations
2,490
3,990
Interest on lease liabilities
3,603
3,708
Total borrowing costs
182,832
263,928
Less: Borrowing costs capitalised in the cost of
(3,290)
qualifying assets
(8,662)
179,542
255,266
China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the six months ended 30 June 2020
10. INCOME TAX EXPENSE
Six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Current tax:
4,117
PRC Enterprise Income Tax
14
Deferred tax (Note 15)
(1,830)
6,695
2,287
6,709
11. (LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
(Loss)/profit for the period has been arrived at after charging:
Six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Employee benefits expense (including directors'
remuneration):
271,061
Salaries, wages and welfare
256,562
Retirement benefit schemes contributions
24,105
65,508
Total staff costs (note (i))
295,166
322,070
Cost of sale and services rendered:
11,761,829
Cost of inventories recognised as an expense
16,906,941
Impairment loss of inventories
5,618
-
Direct operating expense arising from
9,783
services provided
28,088
11,777,230
16,935,029
Depreciation of property, plant and
313,063
equipment (note (ii))
314,639
Amortisation of intangible assets (note (ii))
28,642
26,824
Depreciation of right-of-use assets (note (ii))
14,204
14,409
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the six months ended 30 June 2020
11. (LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD - CONTINUED
Notes:
During the current interim period, staff costs of RMB246,028,000 (unaudited) (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB299,272,000 (unaudited)) was capitalised to inventories.
During the current interim period, depreciation of property, plant and equipment of RMB306,604,000 (unaudited) (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB308,007,000 (unaudited)), and amortisation/depreciation of intangible assets and right-of-use assets totaling RMB21,619,000 (unaudited) (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB18,086,000 (unaudited)) was capitalised to inventories.
12. DIVIDENDS
No dividend was paid or proposed for ordinary shareholders of the Company during both the current and prior interim period, nor has any dividend been proposed since the end of the reporting period and up to the date of this report.
13. (LOSS)/EARNINGS PER SHARE
The calculation of the basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the Company is based on the following data:
Six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(Loss)/earnings
(Loss)/earnings for the period attributable to
owners of the Company for the purpose of
(13,514)
basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share
1,281
Number of ordinary shares
' 000
' 000
Number of ordinary shares for the purpose of
17,895,580
basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share
17,895,580
The computation of diluted (loss)/earnings per share for both periods does not assume the conversion of the promissory note as the issue price is determined by reference to the market price of the shares of the Company.
China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the six months ended 30 June 2020
14. MOVEMENTS IN PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
During the current interim period, the Group paid approximately RMB62,197,000 (unaudited) (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB130,792,000 (unaudited)) for construction costs for copper mines and for acquisition of plant and machinery.
In addition, during the current interim period, the Group disposed of certain plant and machinery, and motor vehicles with an aggregate carrying amount of RMB1,968,000 (unaudited) (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB86,000 (unaudited)) for cash proceeds of RMB5,638,000 (unaudited) (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB84,000 (unaudited)), resulting in a gain on disposal of RMB3,006,000 (unaudited) (six months ended 30 June 2019: loss on disposal RMB2,000 (unaudited)).
15. DEFERRED TAX
For the purpose of presentation in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position, certain deferred tax assets and liabilities have been offset. The following is the analysis of the deferred tax balances for financial reporting purposes:
At
At
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
(unaudited)
(audited)
Deferred tax assets
73,154
71,324
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the six months ended 30 June 2020
15. DEFERRED TAX - CONTINUED
The following are the major deferred tax assets and liabilities recognised and movements thereon during the current and prior interim periods:
Deferred tax assets
Provision
for mine
Early
Write-down
rehabilitation,
Accrued
restoration
retirement
Impairment
of
Tax
expenses
and dismantling
obligations
losses
inventories
losses
Others
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
At 1 January 2019
(audited)
22,568
11,352
47,059
60,238
10,342
401
2,785
154,745
(Charged)/credited to
profit or loss
(909)
163
(6,428)
35
-
-
(211)
(7,350)
At 30 June 2019
(unaudited)
21,659
11,515
40,631
60,273
10,342
401
2,574
147,395
At 1 January 2020
17,366
11,678
35
60,404
10,797
137
2,605
103,022
(audited)
(Charged)/credited to
(218)
168
-
28
1,404
-
(348)
1,034
profit or loss
At 30 June 2020
17,148
11,846
35
60,432
12,201
137
2,257
104,056
(unaudited)
Deferred tax liabilities
Mining rights
RMB' 000
At 1 January 2019 (audited)
(33,007)
Credited to profit or loss
655
At 30 June 2019 (unaudited)
(32,352)
At 1 January 2020 (audited)
(31,698)
Credited to profit or loss
796
At 30 June 2020 (unaudited)
(30,902)
China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the six months ended 30 June 2020
16. INVENTORIES
At
At
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
(unaudited)
(audited)
Raw materials
849,516
741,259
Work in progress
1,628,717
1,261,243
Finished goods
469,334
375,995
Goods in transit
1,484,363
2,490,660
4,431,930
4,869,157
17. TRADE AND BILLS RECEIVABLES
At
At
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
(unaudited)
(audited)
Trade receivables
228,074
259,610
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(48,343)
(10,705)
179,731
248,905
Bills receivables, at amortised cost:
66,903
On hand
149,241
Endorsed to suppliers
2,769
56,420
Discounted to banks
158,750
555,234
228,422
760,895
Total trade and bills receivables
408,153
1,009,800
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the six months ended 30 June 2020
17. TRADE AND BILLS RECEIVABLES - CONTINUED
The majority of sales are made under contractual arrangements whereby a significant portion of transaction price is received before delivery or promptly after delivery. Bills receivables are matured within one year.
The following is an ageing analysis of trade receivables, presented based on the date of delivery of goods which approximated the respective dates on which revenue was recognised, net of allowance for credit losses.
At
At
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
(unaudited)
(audited)
Within 1 year
166,369
240,489
More than 1 year, but less than 2 years
9,727
7,177
More than 2 years, but less than 3 years
3,496
365
Over 3 years
139
874
179,731
248,905
Included in the Group's trade and bills receivables are balances with the following related parties:
At
At
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
(unaudited)
(audited)
Trade receivables:
117,797
Fellow subsidiaries
99,737
Daye Group
-
1
Bills receivables:
-
Daye Group
370,000
The above balances with related parties are unsecured, interest-free and are repayable according to the relevant sales contracts. The bills receivables from Daye Group are matured within one year.
China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the six months ended 30 June 2020
18. OTHER DEPOSITS
At
At
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
(unaudited)
(audited)
Classified under non-current assets:
Deposits for acquisition of property, plant
43,187
and equipment
42,989
Deposits for environment rehabilitation
28,308
(Note (a))
28,008
Deposits for land restoration (Note (b))
7,749
5,314
79,244
76,311
Classified under current assets:
101,619
Margin deposits (Note (c))
111,228
Notes:
The deposits for environment rehabilitation represent estimated environment restoration costs placed with the PRC government.
The deposits are held in a designated saving account in Finance Company as required by the PRC government which represent estimated land restoration costs for mining area of a copper mine held by the Group.
The balances represent deposits in margin accounts held in Shanghai Futures Exchange, other futures exchanges and certain financial institutions as security for the commodity derivative contracts.
Interim Report 2020 35
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the six months ended 30 June 2020
19. PREPAYMENTS AND OTHER RECEIVABLES
At
At
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
(unaudited)
(audited)
Prepayments for inventories
319,563
40,851
Value-added tax recoverable
9,062
5,795
Short-term advances to Daye Group (Note (a))
-
5,628
Loans to a joint venture (Note (b))
127,270
119,836
Amounts due from joint ventures of the Group
11,740
(Note (c))
11,680
Amounts due from fellow subsidiaries (Note (c))
104
20
Insurance claim receivable
-
35,693
Receivable from brokers
11,992
19,229
Other receivables
50,103
50,192
529,834
288,924
Less: Allowance for credit losses on
(117,109)
other receivables
(116,895)
412,725
172,029
Notes:
The short-term advances to Daye Group as at 31 December 2019 carried fixed interest rate at 3.92% per annum and repayable on demand.
The loans to a joint venture are unsecured, carry fixed interest rates ranging from 4.35% to 4.60% (31 December 2019: 4.35% to 4.60%) per annum and repayable within one year.
The amounts due from joint ventures and fellow subsidiaries are unsecured, interest-free and repayable on demand.
China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the six months ended 30 June 2020
20. RESTRICTED AND PLEDGED BANK DEPOSITS, AND CASH AND BANK BALANCES
Restricted and pledged bank deposits
At
At
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
(unaudited)
(audited)
Classified under non-current assets:
44,776
Bank deposits (Note (a))
44,776
Classified under current assets:
79,533
Restricted bank balances (Note (b))
-
Notes:
The bank deposits are placed with Finance Company and are pledged as security for the Group's other loans from a third party financing company, which are not repayable within one year (Note 23). These deposits bear interest at a rate of 3.58% (31 December 2019: 3.58%) per annum.
The bank balances are mainly held in designated bank accounts as security for the letters of credit.
Cash and bank balances
A s a t 30 J u n e 2020, t h e b a l a n c e s i n c l u d e d s a v i n g d e p o s i t s o f RMB1,255,250,000 (unaudited) (31 December 2019: RMB600,678,000) placed with Finance Company, which bear interest at rates ranging from 0.53% to 1.50% (31 December 2019: 0.53% to 1.50%) per annum.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the six months ended 30 June 2020
21. TRADE AND BILLS PAYABLES
At
At
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
(unaudited)
(audited)
Trade payables
1,507,007
1,780,050
Bills payables
-
28,940
1,507,007
1,808,990
The following is an ageing analysis of trade payables, presented based on the invoice date:
At
At
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
(unaudited)
(audited)
Within 1 year
1,476,383
1,759,310
More than 1 year, but less than 2 years
15,718
8,212
More than 2 years, but less than 3 years
6,863
2,549
Over 3 years
8,043
9,979
1,507,007
1,780,050
Included in the Group's trade and bills payables as at 30 June 2020 were payables to fellow subsidiaries of RMB23,383,000 (unaudited) (31 December 2019: RMB16,945,000). The payables to fellow subsidiaries are unsecured, interest-free and repayable according to respective purchase contracts.
China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the six months ended 30 June 2020
22. OTHER PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES
Included in the Group's other payables under current liabilities as at 30 June 2020 were payables to Daye Group and a joint venture of the Group of RMB31,596,000 (unaudited) (31 December 2019: RMB29,880,000) and RMB15,051,000 (unaudited) (31 December 2019: RMB15,044,000), respectively. The above payables to Daye Group and a joint venture of the Group are unsecured, interest-free and repayable on demand.
Also included in the Group's other payables and accrued expenses under current liabilities and other payables under non-current liabilities as at 30 June 2020 totalling were payables for purchase of property, plant and equipment from fellow subsidiaries of RMB513,057,000 (unaudited) (31 December 2019: RMB466,314,000) in relation to the construction work conducted by these fellow subsidiaries. The above payables are unsecured and repayable in accordance with the terms of the relevant construction contracts, and except for the payables to a fellow subsidiary of RMB276,333,000 (unaudited) (31 December 2019: RMB278,333,000) which bear interest at 4.35% (31 December 2019: 4.35%) per annum, the remaining payables are interest-free.
Interim Report 2020 39
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the six months ended 30 June 2020
23. BANK AND OTHER BORROWINGS
At
At
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
(unaudited)
(audited)
Bank borrowings:
158,750
Secured
555,234
Unsecured
6,464,269
6,081,757
Other borrowings:
273,570
Loans from Daye Group, unsecured*
192,421
Loans from Finance Company, unsecured*
268,150
268,350
Loans from a fellow subsidiary, unsecured*
21,112
6,233
Gold loans
1,872,689
1,855,393
Other loans secured by bank deposits
505,955
(Note 20(a))
506,743
9,564,495
9,466,131
Bank borrowings carrying amounts repayable:
3,564,800
Within 1 year
4,046,233
More than 1 year, but not exceeding 2 years
2,661,219
2,387,967
More than 2 years, but not exceeding 5 years
397,000
201,033
More than 5 years
-
1,758
6,623,019
6,636,991
Other borrowings carrying amounts repayable:
2,062,446
Within 1 year
1,521,117
More than 1 year, but not exceeding 2 years
384,030
618,069
More than 2 years, but not exceeding 5 years
495,000
649,809
More than 5 years
-
40,145
2,941,476
2,829,140
Less: Amounts due within 1 year shown
(5,627,246)
under current liabilities
(5,567,350)
Amounts shown under non-current liabilities
3,937,249
3,898,781
The loans from Daye Group bear interests ranging from 1.20% to 6.15% (31 December 2019: 1.20% to 6.15%) per annum and are repayable in various maturity dates up to 24 December 2025. The loans from Finance Company bear interests ranging from 3.915% to 5.225% (31 December 2019: 3.915% to 5.225%) per annum and are repayable in various maturity dates up to 17 September 2021. The loans from a fellow subsidiary include (i) a loan bore a three-year interest rate quoted by People's Bank of China per annum and is repayable on 11 January 2022 and (ii) an interest-free loan and is repayable on demand.
China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the six months ended 30 June 2020
24. DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
Current assets
Current liabilities
At
At
At
At
30 June
31 December
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
2020
2019
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
(unaudited)
(audited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Carried at fair value:
108,257
26,582
- Copper futures contracts
25,776
2,527
- Gold futures contracts
32,162
4,086
6,093
-
- Gold forward contracts
251,745
172,464
-
-
- Silver futures contracts
1,940
955
-
132
- Currency forward contracts
-
224
-
-
- Currency option contracts
10,162
9,522
5,450
21,394
- Currency exchange swap contract
-
7,402
-
-
404,266
220,429
38,125
24,053
The Group uses commodity derivative contracts as an economic hedge of its commodity price risk and its exposure to variability in fair value changes attributable to price fluctuation risk associated with certain copper, gold and silver products. Commodity derivative contracts utilised by the Group include standardised copper futures contracts in Shanghai Futures Exchange and other futures exchanges. Besides, the Group also entered into currency forward, currency exchange swap contracts and currency option contracts with certain banks to hedge certain of its currency risk arising from certain of its bank loans denominated in United States dollar. The Group did not formally designate or document the hedging transactions with respect to the commodity derivative contracts, foreign currency forward contracts and currency option contracts. Therefore, those transactions were not designated for hedge accounting.
Details of fair value measurement are disclosed in Note 26 to the condensed consolidated financial statements.
Interim Report 2020 41
For the six months ended 30 June 2020
25. CAPITAL COMMITMENTS
At
At
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
(unaudited)
(audited)
Capital expenditure contracted but not
provided for in respect of:
238,855
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
265,139
26. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
Fair value of the Group's financial instruments that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
At 30 June 2020 (unaudited)
Financial assets
-
142,359
-
142,359
Commodity futures contracts
Other derivative financial instruments
-
261,907
-
261,907
Financial liabilities
-
32,675
-
32,675
Commodity futures contracts
Other derivative financial instruments
-
5,450
-
5,450
Gold loans
-
1,870,505
-
1,870,505
At 31 December 2019 (audited)
Financial assets
Commodity futures contracts
-
30,817
-
30,817
Other derivative financial instruments
-
189,612
-
189,612
Structured bank deposits
-
440,000
-
440,000
Financial liabilities
Commodity futures contracts
-
2,659
-
2,659
Other derivative financial instruments
-
21,394
-
21,394
Gold loans
-
1,855,393
-
1,855,393
China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the six months ended 30 June 2020
26. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS - CONTINUED
Fair value of the Group's financial instruments that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis - continued
The following table gives information about how the fair values of these financial assets and financial liabilities are determined (in particular, the valuation technique(s) and inputs used).
Fair value
At
At
30 June
31 December
Fair value
Valuation
2020
2019
hierarchy
technique
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
(unaudited)
(audited)
Copper futures contracts:
Assets
108,257
25,776
Level 2
Note 1
Liabilities
26,581
2,527
Level 2
Note 1
Gold futures contracts:
Assets
32,162
4,086
Level 2
Note 1
Liabilities
6,093
-
Level 2
Note 1
Gold forward contracts:
Assets
251,745
172,464
Level 2
Note 2
Silver futures contracts:
Assets
1,940
955
Level 2
Note 1
Liabilities
-
132
Level 2
Note 1
Currency forward contracts:
Assets
-
224
Level 2
Note 2
Currency exchange swap
-
contracts:
Assets
7,402
Level 2
Note 2
Currency option contracts:
Assets
10,162
9,522
Level 2
Note 2
Liabilities
5,450
21,394
Level 2
Note 2
Gold loans:
Liabilities
1,870,505
1,855,393
Level 2
Note 3
Structured bank deposits:
Assets
-
440,000
Level 2
Note 4
Interim Report 2020 43
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the six months ended 30 June 2020
26. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS - CONTINUED
Fair value of the Group's financial instruments that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis - continued
Notes:
Calculating by reference to the quoted prices in active markets.
Discounted cash flows, future cash flows are estimated based on forward exchange rates/prices and contracted forward rates/prices, discounted at a rate that reflects the credit risk of various counterparties.
Discounted cash flows, future cash flows are estimated based on gold forward prices that are discounted at a rate that reflects the credit risk of various counterparties.
Discounted cash flows, future cash flows are estimated based on forward exchange rates, discounted at a rate that reflects the credit risk of various counterparties.
There were no transfers between Level 1 and 2 for the current and prior interim periods.
Fair value of the Group's financial instruments that are not measured at fair value on a recurring basis
The Directors consider that the carrying amounts of financial assets and financial liabilities recorded at amortised cost recognised in the condensed consolidated financial statements approximate to their fair values.
China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the six months ended 30 June 2020
27. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Transactions and balances with PRC government-related entities
The Company is ultimately controlled by the PRC government and the Group operates in an economic environment currently predominated by entities controlled, jointly controlled or significantly influenced by the PRC government ("government-related entities").
Transactions with China Non-ferrous Metal Mining (Group) Co., Ltd. Group
Other than the transactions and balances with related parties disclosed elsewhere in these condensed consolidated financial statements, the Group also had the following significant transactions with related parties during the current and prior interim periods.
Six months ended 30 June
Notes
Related parties
2020
2019
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Income:
185,159
Sales of non-ferrous metals
(i)
Daye Group
570,236
(i)
Fellow subsidiaries
1,126,643
1,783,585
Sales of other materials
(i)
Daye Group
33
63
(i)
Fellow subsidiaries
15,223
41,952
Rendering of services
(i)
Daye Group
-
-
(i)
Fellow subsidiaries
3,219
251
Interest income
(ii)
Finance Company
4,444
2,658
(ii)
A joint venture
1,152
2,784
(v)
Daye Group
-
13,622
Rental income for leasing
(i)
Daye Group
-
-
of assets
(i)
Fellow subsidiaries
-
1,069
Rental income for leasing
(i)
Fellow subsidiaries
-
699
of lands
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the six months ended 30 June 2020
27. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS - CONTINUED
Transactions and balances with PRC government-related entities - continued
Transactions with China Non-ferrous Metal Mining (Group) Co., Ltd. Group - continued
Six months ended 30 June
Notes
Related parties
2020
2019
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Expenses:
-
Transportation fees
(i)
An associate of
1,059
Daye Group
Utilities fees
(i)
Fellow subsidiaries
151,686
108,153
Purchases of non-ferrous metals
(i)
Daye Group
-
241,118
(i)
Fellow subsidiaries
351,827
531,262
Purchase of other products
(i)
Fellow subsidiaries
12,980
20,563
Other service expense
(i)
Fellow subsidiaries
38,104
24,722
Interest expense for financial
(iii)
Daye Group
12,521
7,595
liabilities at amortised cost
(iii)
Finance Company
6,621
6,374
(iii)
A fellow subsidiary
6,026
9,015
(iv)
Immediate holding
21,116
21,000
company
Interest expense on lease liabilities
(vi)
Daye Group
3,603
3,708
Capital expenditures:
30,459
Construction contract fees
(i)
Fellow subsidiaries
60,614
Other service fees
(i)
Fellow subsidiaries
1,083
2,227
China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the six months ended 30 June 2020
27. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS - CONTINUED
Transactions and balances with PRC government-related entities - continued
Transactions with China Non-ferrous Metal Mining (Group) Co., Ltd. Group - continued
Notes:
These transactions were conducted in accordance with terms of the relevant agreements, of which the transaction price was determined based on the government-prescribed price or by reference to market price.
The interest income arose from the deposits placed with Finance Company and loans to a joint venture. Further details of the balances at the end of the reporting period are set out in Notes 20 and 19, respectively.
The interest expense arose from unsecured loans from and/or amounts due to Daye Group, Finance Company and a fellow subsidiary. Further details of the balances at the end of the reporting period are set out in Notes 23 and 22, respectively.
The interest expense arose from promissory note from the immediate holding company.
The interest income arose from short-term advances to Daye Group.
The Group leases certain lands from Daye Group. As at 30 June 2020, the related right-of-use assets amounted to RMB140,539,000 (31 December 2019: RMB144,143,000), and the related lease liabilities amounted to RMB138,967,000 (31 December 2019: RMB147,065,000). During the current interim period, lease payments of RMB5,850,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB5,850,000) payable to Daye Group was settled through the current account balances of Daye Group.
Transactions with other PRC government-related entities
The Group has entered into various transactions, amongst others, including deposit placements, borrowings, and other bank facilities, with certain banks and financial institutions which are PRC government-related entities in its ordinary course of business. In view of the nature of these transactions, the Directors are of the opinion that separate disclosures would not be meaningful.
Compensation of key management personnel of the Group
The key management personnel of the Group includes the directors (which are also top executives of the Company).
DEFINITIONS
In this report, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms and expressions have the meaning set forth below:
"associate(s)"
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
"Board"
the board of Directors
"Company"
China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited (Stock code:
661), a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability,
the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock
Exchange
"Director(s)"
directors of the Company
"Group"
the Company and its subsidiaries
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock
Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"PRC"
the People's Republic of China, which for the purpose of this
report, excludes Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administration
of the People's Republic of China and Taiwan
"RMB"
Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC
"SFO"
Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of
Hong Kong
"Shareholder(s)"
holder(s) of the share(s) of the Company
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"%"
per cent
48 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited
