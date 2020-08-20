China Development Bank Financial Leasing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - FINANCE LEASE ASSET TRANSFER AGREEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

FINANCE LEASE ASSET TRANSFER AGREEMENT

The Board hereby announces that on 20 August 2020 (after trading hours), the Company (as the Asset Transferor) entered into the Asset Transfer Agreement with the Asset Transferee, pursuant to which the Company agreed to transfer the ownership of the Leased Assets, the creditor's rights under the lease, and the obligations of the Lessor to the Lessee under the Finance Lease Agreement to the Asset Transferee, and the Asset Transferee agreed to accept the transfer of such assets, rights and obligations and pay the Company the transfer consideration of RMB1,253.41 million.

According to Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules, as the highest applicable percentage ratio of the transaction under the Asset Transfer Agreement is higher than 5% but lower than 25%, such transaction constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to the announcement requirement but is exempt from the shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

ASSET TRANSFER AGREEMENT

