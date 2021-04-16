China Development Bank Financial Leasing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - FINANCE LEASE TRANSACTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

國銀金融租賃股份有限公司*

CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1606)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

FINANCE LEASE TRANSACTIONS

The Board hereby announces that on 16 April 2021 (after trading hours), the Company (as the Lessor) entered into a series of Finance Lease Agreements with Lessee I, pursuant to which (i) the Lessor purchased the Leased Assets from Lessee I in batches at an additional consideration of RMB1,500,000,000, and (ii) the Lessor agreed to lease the Leased Assets to Lessee I in batches with a lease period of no more than 36 months (the "Current Transaction").

References are made to the major transaction announcement dated 29 April 2020, the poll results announcement and the further announcement of major transaction both dated 24 June 2020, the further announcement of major transaction dated 30 June 2020, the circular dated 3 June 2020, and the discloseable transaction announcement dated 29 January 2021 of the Company in relation to certain finance lease agreements entered into between the Company and Lessee I, Lessee II and Lessee III over the past 12 months in respect of certain vehicle equipment (collectively, the "Disclosed Transactions").

As the parent company of Lessee I, Lessee II and Lessee III is the same party, according to Rule 14.22 and Rule 14.23 of the Listing Rules, the Current Transaction shall be aggregated with the Disclosed Transactions. As the highest applicable percentage ratio of the Disclosed Transactions is higher than 25% but lower than 100%, the Company has complied with the reporting, announcement and independent shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. As the highest applicable percentage ratio of the Current Transaction is higher than 5% but lower than 25%, and the highest applicable percentage ratio upon aggregation with the Disclosed Transactions is higher than 25% but lower than 100%, therefore, the Current Transaction constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to the announcement requirement but is exempt from the shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.