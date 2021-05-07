Log in
    1606   CNE1000027C9

CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.

(1606)
China Development Bank Financial Leasing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT TO THE FINANCE LEASE TRANSACTION

05/07/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

國 銀 金 融 租 賃 股 份 有 限 公 司 *

CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1606)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT TO THE FINANCE LEASE TRANSACTION

Reference is made to the announcement of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 25 December 2018 (the "Announcement") in relation to the entering into the Finance Lease Agreement between the Company (as the Lessor) and the Lessee. Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board announces that on 28 April 2021 (after trading hours), the Company entered into a supplemental agreement to the Finance Lease Agreement (the "Supplemental Agreement") with the Lessee, Kong Sun Fengrong Investment Co., Ltd. (the original shareholder of the Lessee), Beijing United Rongbang New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (the new shareholder of the Lessee), Kong Sun Yongtai Investment Holdings Limited and Zkenergy Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (the original guarantors), and the new guarantor Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd. ("Beijing Energy International"). Pursuant to the Supplemental Agreement, both parties agreed;

  1. to release the original pledge for all equipment assets under the Finance Lease Agreement;
  2. to release the original pledge for equity interest under the Finance Lease Agreement. After the new and old shareholders of the Lessee complete the transfer of equity interest, Beijing United Rongbang New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. will pledge 100% equity interest it held in the Lessee to the Company; and (iii) that Beijing Energy International will take joint responsibility for the debts of the Lessee under the Finance Lease Agreement. Upon the completion of the subsequent change process, Kong Sun Yongtai Investment Holdings Limited and Zkenergy Science & Technology Co., Ltd. will no longer take joint responsibility for the debts of the Lessee under the Finance Lease Agreement.

Save as disclosed above, there are no other changes in the finance lease transaction, and all other terms and conditions of the Finance Lease Agreement remain unchanged and continue to be in full force and effect.

  • CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD. is (a) not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance; (b) not authorized to carry on banking/deposit-taking business in Hong Kong; and (c) not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

REASONS FOR ENTERING INTO THE SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT

The terms under the Supplemental Agreement were arrived at upon arm's length negotiation among all parties. As the original shareholder of the Lessee has transferred 100% equity interest it held in the Lessee to Beijing United Rongbang New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., the relevant terms under the Finance Lease Agreement shall be adjusted accordingly. The Directors are of the view that the terms under the Supplemental Agreement are fair and reasonable and are in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

By order of the Board

CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.

Wang Xuedong

Chairman

Shenzhen, the PRC

6 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Xuedong, Mr. PENG Zhong and Mr. HUANG Min; the non-executive directors are Mr. LI Yingbao and Mr. WANG Bangyi; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. ZHENG Xueding, Mr. XU Jin and Mr. ZHANG Xianchu.

Disclaimer

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 07:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
