China Development Bank Financial Leasing : MAJOR TRANSACTION - IN RELATION TO THE PURCHASE AND LEASEBACK OF FOUR AIRCRAFT AND DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - IN RELATION TO THE GRANT OF PURCHASE OPTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

਷ვږፄॡ༣ٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡*

CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1606)

MAJOR TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO THE PURCHASE AND LEASEBACK OF

FOUR AIRCRAFT

AND

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO THE GRANT OF PURCHASE OPTION

Reference is made to the announcement of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 29 June 2020 in relation to the purchase and leaseback agreement in respect of one (1) new Airbus A350-900 aircraft, one (1) used Airbus A320 neo aircraft and two (2) Airbus A320 neo aircraft entered into between the Lessor (as defined hereinafter) and the Lessee (as defined hereinafter) (the "Previous Transaction").

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC ("CDBALF"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and certain wholly-owned subsidiaries and nominees of CDBALF have entered into a purchase and leaseback agreement (the "Purchase and Leaseback Agreement") with the Lessee (as defined hereinafter) on 25 March 2021, pursuant to which (i) the Lessee agreed, among other things, to assign to the Lessor (as defined hereinafter), respectively, the Lessee's right to purchase and take delivery of each of one (1) Airbus A350-900 aircraft and three (3) Airbus A320 neo aircraft (the "Aircraft") from Airbus (as defined hereinafter) pursuant to the original purchase contracts between the Lessee and Airbus. Each Aircraft will be leased back by the Lessor, respectively, to the Lessee (acting through an affiliate of the Lessee) under an operating lease agreement upon delivery; and (ii) the Lessor agreed, among other things, to grant a purchase option to the Lessee to purchase the Airbus A350-900 aircraft under the Purchase and Leaseback Agreement (the "Option Arrangement"), which is exercisable during the lease term.

*CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD. is (a) not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance; (b) not authorized to carry on banking/deposit-taking business in Hong Kong; and (c) not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

As the Lessee under the Previous Transaction and the purchase and leaseback transaction contemplated under the Purchase and Leaseback Agreement (the "Current Transaction") is the same party, according to Rule 14.22 of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), the Current Transaction is required to be aggregated with the Previous Transaction. As the highest applicable percentage ratio (as defined in the Listing Rules) for the Current Transaction exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, while the highest applicable percentage ratio upon aggregation with the Previous Transaction exceeds 25% but is less than 100%, the Current Transaction constitutes a major transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

As the highest applicable percentage ratio (as defined in the Listing Rules) for the Option Arrangement exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the Option Arrangement constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. Nevertheless, as the Current Transaction and the Option Arrangement constitute Qualified Aircraft Leasing Activities (as defined in the Listing Rules), the Current Transaction and the Option Arrangement are exempt from the announcement, circular and/or shareholders' approval requirements set out in Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules, provided that the conditions set out in Rule 14.33C of the Listing Rules are fulfilled.

The details of the Current Transaction and the Option Arrangement are summarized as follows:

Date

25 March 2021

Aircraft under the Current Transaction

One (1) Airbus A350-900 aircraft and three (3) Airbus A320 neo aircraft

Aircraft under the Option Arrangement

One (1) Airbus A350-900 aircraft under the Current Transaction

Parties

"Purchaser" or CDBALF or certain wholly-owned subsidiaries or nominees of "Lessor" or CDBALF, which are principally engaged in aircraft leasing. CDBALF "Option Grantor" is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The principal business of the Company includes providing comprehensive leasing services to high-quality customers in industries including aviation, infrastructure, shipping, vehicle and construction machinery. 2

"Seller" or "Lessee"

or "Option Grantee"

Scandinavian Airlines System or affiliates within the group of Scandinavian Airlines System. Scandinavian Airlines System is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SAS AB, whose shares are listed on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: SAS:DC), Oslo Stock Exchange (Stock Code: SASNOK:NO), and Stockholm Stock Exchange (Stock Code: SAS:SS). The principal business of the Lessee is the operation of scheduled airline services.

"Airbus"

Airbus S.A.S., which is principally engaged in the business of aircraft manufacturing and selling.

To the best of the Company's directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Lessee, Airbus and their respective ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons under the Listing Rules.

Delivery Term

The Lessor expects to take delivery of the one (1) Airbus A350-900 aircraft under the Purchase and Leaseback Agreement in 2021 and the three (3) Airbus A320 neo aircraft under the Purchase and Leaseback Agreement in 2022.

Exercise Period of the Option Arrangement

The purchase option shall be exercisable by the Option Grantee during the lease term.

The Board hereby confirms that, (i) the Company has fulfilled the qualification criteria for a Qualified Aircraft Lessor as set out in Rule 14.04(10E) of the Listing Rules; (ii) the Current Transaction and the Option Arrangement are entered into by the Company, through the Purchaser, Lessor and the Option Grantor, in its ordinary and usual course of business and on normal commercial terms; and (iii) the terms of the Current Transaction and the Option Arrangement are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

By order of the Board

CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.

Wang Xuedong

Chairman

Shenzhen, the PRC

26 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Xuedong, Mr. PENG Zhong and Mr. HUANG Min; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. LI Yingbao and Mr. WANG Bangyi; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHENG Xueding, Mr. XU Jin and Mr. ZHANG Xianchu.