China Development Bank Financial Leasing : REPLY SLIP OF HOLDERS OF H SHARES FOR THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, 29 JUNE 2021

國銀金 融 租 賃股份有限公司*

CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1606)

REPLY SLIP OF HOLDERS OF H SHARES FOR

THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, 29 JUNE 2021

To: China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Company")

I/We(Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of(Note 2)H share(s)

of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Company hereby inform the Company that I/we or my/our proxy wish to attend the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 at CDB Financial Center, No. 2003 Fuzhong Third Road, Futian District, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, the PRC.

Date: 2021 Signature(s):

Notes: