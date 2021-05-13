China Development Bank Financial Leasing : REPLY SLIP OF HOLDERS OF H SHARES FOR THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, 29 JUNE 2021

國銀金 融 租 賃股份有限公司*
CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.*
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 1606)
REPLY SLIP OF HOLDERS OF H SHARES FOR
THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, 29 JUNE 2021
To: China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Company")
I/We(Note 1)
of
being the registered holder(s) of(Note 2)H share(s)
of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Company hereby inform the Company that I/we or my/our proxy wish to attend the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 at CDB Financial Center, No. 2003 Fuzhong Third Road, Futian District, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, the PRC.
Notes:
-
Please insert full name(s) and address(es) (as registered in the register of members) in BLOCK CAPITALS.
-
Please insert the number of shares registered under your name(s).
-
Holders of H shares should return the completed and signed reply slip to the H share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, by hand, by post or by fax on or before Tuesday, 8 June 2021.