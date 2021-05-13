Log in
    1606   CNE1000027C9

CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.

(1606)
  Report
China Development Bank Financial Leasing : REPLY SLIP OF HOLDERS OF H SHARES FOR THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, 29 JUNE 2021

05/13/2021 | 01:06pm EDT
國銀金 融 租 賃股份有限公司*

CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1606)

REPLY SLIP OF HOLDERS OF H SHARES FOR

THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, 29 JUNE 2021

To: China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Company")

I/We(Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of(Note 2)H share(s)

of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Company hereby inform the Company that I/we or my/our proxy wish to attend the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 at CDB Financial Center, No. 2003 Fuzhong Third Road, Futian District, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, the PRC.

Date:

2021

Signature(s):

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) and address(es) (as registered in the register of members) in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares registered under your name(s).
  3. Holders of H shares should return the completed and signed reply slip to the H share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, by hand, by post or by fax on or before Tuesday, 8 June 2021.
  • CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD. is (a) not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance; (b) not authorized to carry on banking/deposit-taking business in Hong Kong; and (c) not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

Disclaimer

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 17:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 11 374 M 1 763 M 1 763 M
Net income 2020 3 268 M 507 M 507 M
Net Debt 2020 224 B 34 665 M 34 665 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,74x
Yield 2020 8,01%
Capitalization 14 792 M 1 904 M 2 293 M
EV / Sales 2019 20,8x
EV / Sales 2020 20,7x
Nbr of Employees 494
Free-Float 11,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xue Dong Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zhong Peng President & Executive Director
Ling Zhi Zhang General Manager-Operation & Management Department
Xue Mei Huang Member-Supervisory Board
Xue Ding Zheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.1.74%1 937
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-21.39%7 170
BOC AVIATION LIMITED5.75%6 170
AVIC CAPITAL CO.,LTD-11.87%5 280
COSCO SHIPPING DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.26.98%4 718
GATX CORPORATION24.73%3 524