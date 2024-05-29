Table of Contents
I.
LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS
1
II. INTRODUCTION OF THE FINANCIAL HOLDING CORPORATION
8
2.1
Date of Incorporation
8
2.2
History and Organization
8
III.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT
10
3.1
Organization
10
3.1.1 Organization and responsibilities of key departments
10
3.1.2
Organizational Chart
15
3.2
Directors, President, Executive Vice Presidents, Vice President and Management
Team
......................................................................................................................
16
3.2.1
Directors
16
3.2.2
Directors (II)
22
3.2.3
Management Team
32
3.2.4 Information of retire chairmen and presidents rehired as consultants
44
3.2.5 The chairperson and president or equivalent position are the same person,
spouses, or first-degree relatives
44
3.3 Remuneration of Directors, Supervisors, President, Vice President and Consultant 45
3.3.1
Remuneration of Directors
45
3.3.2 Remuneration of the President and Vice President
47
3.3.3
Employee Remuneration
51
3.3.4 Comparison of Remuneration for Directors, Presidents and Vice Presidents in Recent Two Fiscal Years and Remuneration Policy for Directors, Presidents
and Vice Presidents
52
3.4 Corporate Governance Implementation Status
54
3.4.1
Operations of the Board of Directors
54
3.4.2
Operations of Audit Committee
65
3.4.3 Items for disclosure according to the "Financial Holding Company
Governance Best Practice Principles"
80
3.4.4 Implementation Status of Corporate Governance and Deviations from the Corporate Governance Best-Practice Principles for Financial Holding
Companies and Reasons Thereof
81
3.4.5 Composition, Responsibilities and Operations of the Remuneration
Committee and the Nomination and Performance Evaluation Committee ...111
- Implementation of the Promotion of Sustainable Development and the Circumstances and Reasons for Differences from the Sustainable Development Best Practice Principles for TWSE/TPEx Listed Companies 118
- Implementation of ethical corporate management and measures and departure from Ethical Corporate Management Best Practice Principles for
TWSE/TPEx Listed Companies and reasons
141
3.4.8 Access to the Company's Corporate Governance Best Practice Principles and
Related Rules and Regulations
149
3.4.9 Other Information Providing a Better Understanding of the Company's
Corporate Governance Status
150
3.4.10 Implementation of Internal Control System
154
- Penalties imposed on the Company and its subsidiaries during the most recent two years for illegalities and major deficiencies, and improvements made 157
- Important resolutions of the shareholders' meeting and board of directors in the most recent year and up to the publication date of this Annual Report . 160
- Where, during the most recent fiscal year or during the current fiscal year up to the date of publication of the annual report, a Director has expressed a dissenting opinion with respect to a material resolution passed by the Board
of Directors, and saiddissenting opinion has been recorded or prepared as a
written declaration, and its main content
162
3.4.14 Resignation or Termination of the Company's Key Individuals, Including the Chairman, President and Heads of Finance, Accounting, Internal Audit, and Corporate Governance in the Most Recent Year and Up to the Date of
Publication of This Annual Report
163
3.5 Information on Audit Fee
163
3.5.1 Audit fee and Non-audit fee to the CPAs, their accouting firm, and their
affiliated firms
163
3.5.2 If a change of accounting firm has taken place during the year, please divide the audit period and disclose audit and non-audit fee in chronological order.
Please also state the reason for such changes
163
3.5.3 If audit fee is reduced by 10% or more from the previous year, the amount,
percentage and reason for reduction must be disclosed
163
3.6 Information on replacement of CPA
163
3.7 The Company's Chairman, President, or any managers involved in financial and accounting affairs being employed by the audit firm or any of its affiliated company
within the last year
164
3.8 Facts about the director, manager, or a same person or a same affiliated enterprise
having held the equity of a same financial holding corporation with voting power
reaching the specified ratio which should be declared the facts of equity transfer and
change in equity pledge under Article 11 of the Managerial Regulations
164
3.8.1 Changes in Shareholding of Directors, Managers and Major Shareholders 164
3.8.2
Shares Trading with Related Parties
167
3.8.3
Shares Pledge with Related Parties
167
3.9 Relationship among the Top Ten Shareholders
168
3.10 Shares jointly held by CDF, subsidiaries, CDF's directors, managers,and directly/indirectly controlled entities on any single investee. Calculate shareholding
percentage in aggregate of the above parties
......................................................... 170
IV. CAPITAL OVERVIEW
172
4.1 Capital and Shares
172
4.1.1
Source of Capital
172
4.1.2
Status of Shareholders
173
4.1.3
Shareholding Distribution Status
173
4.1.4 List of Major Shareholders
174
4.1.5 Market Price, Net Worth, Earnings, and Dividends per Share
175
4.1.6 Dividend Policy and Implementation
176
4.1.7 Impact of the proposed stock dividend on the Company's business
performance and EPS
176
4.1.8
Employees' compensation and directors' remuneration
176
4.1.9 Company stock buyback status of the Financial Holding Company
177
4.2
Corporate Bonds
178
4.3
Issuance of Preferred Shares
183
4.4
Issuance of Global Depository Receipts
184
4.5
Employee Stock Options
184
4.5.1 Issuance of Employee Stock Options (ESO)
184
4.5.2 Issuance of New Restricted Employee Shares
184
4.6
Merger or Acquisition of Other Financial Institutions
187
4.6.1 Disclosure of information on the merger and acquisition of other financial institutions in the most recent five fiscal years; when acquiring or transferring
shares of other financial institutions through the issuance of new shares, the
evaluation opinionissued by the lead underwriter of the securities should be
disclosed
187
4.6.2 CPA opinions on share swap ratios of financial institution mergers and
acquisitions in the last year
187
4.6.3 Implementation status of new share issuance in connection with mergers and acquisitions or transfers of other financial institutions approved by the Board, information on merged or acquired institutions, and the impact on shareholders' equity in connectin with the ongoing merger and acquisition.
...................................................................................................................
188
V. OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
189
5.1
Business Activities
189
5.1.1
Business Scope
189
5.1.2 Business Plan for the Year
196
5.1.3
Industry Overview
198
5.1.4
Research and development
203
5.1.5 Long-term and short-term development plans
205
5.2
Cross-Selling and Synergy
208
5.3
Market and Business Overview
208
5.4
Employee Profile
218
5.4.1 Employee profile (population, years of service, age and highest educational attainment) for the last two years and before the printing date of the Report
...................................................................................................................
218
5.4.2 Education and Training for Employees in 2023
221
5.5 Corporate responsibility and ethical conduct
222
5.5.1
Inclusiveness project
222
5.6
Number of non-executivefull-time employees, and the average and median annual
employee compensation and differentials from the previous year
223
5.7
Information Technology Facilities
223
5.7.1 Software and hardware configurations and maintenance
223
5.7.2 Future development or procurement plans
224
5.7.3 Emergency backup and security measures
226
5.8
Information security management
227
5.8.1 Information security risk management structure
227
5.8.2
Cyber security policy
227
5.8.3 specific management scheme and resources invested in Cyber security
management
228
5.8.4 Losses, possible impacts by major information security incidents in the most
recent year and up to the date of printing of the annual report and
countermeasures
228
5.9
Labor Relations
228
5.9.1 Employee welfare, retirement policy and implementation; agreements
between labor and management, measures for securing employees' rights. 228
5.9.2 Recent losses resulting from employment disputes as of the publication date
of the Annual Report (including violations of the Labor Standards Act
identified by labor inspection results, and including the violation name,
article and contents, the violatio date and sanctions); disclose current and
estimated losses and any response or action taken; state reasons in cases
where losses cannot be reasonably estimated
230
5.9.3 Preventive measures taken to ensure a safe working environment and
maintain employee safety
230
5.10 Material Contracts
232
VI. FINANCIAL INFORMATION
234
6.1
Five-Year Financial Summary
234
6.1.1 Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheet
234
6.1.2 Unconsolidated Condensed Balance Sheet
236
6.1.3 Consolidated Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income
237
6.1.4 Unconsolidated Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income
238
6.1.5 Auditors' Opinions from 2019 to 2023
238
6.2
Five-Year Financial Analysis
239
6.3
Audit Committee's Report for the Most Recent Year
242
6.4
Financial Statements for the Years Ended December 31, 2023and 2022, and
Independent Auditors' Report
243
6.5
Any financial distress experienced by CDF or its affiliated enterprises and impact on
CDF's financial status, in the latest year up till the publication date of this annual
report
...................................................................................................................
494
VII. REVIEW OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS, FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE, AND RISK
MANAGEMENT
495
7.1
Analysis of Financial Status
495
7.2
Analysis of Financial Performance
497
7.3
Anlysis of Cash Flow
497
7.3.1 Remedy for Cash Deficit and Liquidity Analysis
497
7.3.2 Improvement plan of Illiquidity
497
7.3.3 Cash Flow Analysis for the Coming Year
498
7.4
Major Capital Expenditure Items
498
7.5
Investment policy in the most recent fiscal year, profit/loss analysis, improvement
plan, and investment plan for the coming year
498
7.5.1 Re-investment policy in the most recent year
498
7.5.2 Main reasons for gains and improvement plans
498
7.5.3 Investment plan for the following year
499
7.6
Evaluation of risk management practices, on a consolidated basis, for the last year
up until the publication date of this annual report
500
7.6.1 Risk management framework and policies of the Company and its
subsidiaries
500
7.6.2 Methods adopted by the Company and its subsidiaries for the assessment and
control of risks, and disclosure of quantified risk exposures
501
7.6.3 Financial impacts and responsive measures in the event of changes in local
and foreign regulations
512
7.6.4 Financial impacts and responsive measures in the event of technological or
industrial changes
513
7.6.5 The effects that changes in image have on the Financial Holding Company
and its subsidiaries, as well as response measures
515
7.6.6 Expected benefits, potential risks, and countermeasures of mergers and
acquisitions
515
7.6.7 Risks and responsive measures associated with concentration of business
activities
515
7.6.8 Impacts, risks, and responsive measures following a major transfer of shareholding by directors, supervisors, or shareholders with more than
1%ownership interest
516
7.6.9 Impacts, risks and responsive measures associated with a change of
management
516
7.6.10
Litigious and Non-Litigious Matters
516
7.6.11
Other key risks and responsive measures
517
7.7
Risk Management and Response Mechanism
517
7.8
Other Major Events
518
VIII. SPECIAL DISCLOSURE
519
8.1
Summary of Affiliated Companies
519
8.1.1
Organizational Chart
519
8.1.2
Backgrounds of affiliated enterprises
523
8.1.3 Those with controlling and subordinate stakes should disclose the same
shareholder information
529
8.1.4 Backgrounds of directors, supervisors and presidents of affiliated enterprises
as of the publication date of annual report
530
8.1.5
Status of operation for various affiliated companies
542
8.2 Private placement of securities in the most recent fiscal year and as of the printing
date of the annual report
548
8.3 The holding or disposing of the company's stocks by subsidiary companies in therecent annual and up-to-date reports printed as of the recent year and up to the
printing date of the annual report
548
8.4 Other supplemental information
549
- Letter to Shareholders
As we look back on 2023, the first half of the year saw inflation continuing worldwide, tightening policies from central banks, and the continued decline of the manufacturing industry. Global trade went through a recession, which also affected Taiwan's export demand. However, export orders recovered in the fourth quarter, and the performance of overall net exports contributed to the recovery of the economy. In terms of domestic demand, private consumption continues to drive the recovery momentum in the post-pandemic era. For investments, there was a clear decline due to weak terminal demand, corporations reducing inventory, and the high base period of the previous year. Overall economic growth slowed to 1.4% in 2023, but Taiwan still performed relatively well when compared to other major countries such as South Korean and Singapore. In the capital markets, the emergence of generative AI has driven up semiconductor stocks, which has in turn pushed the Taiwan stock market upward. In addition, the U.S. Federal Reserve stopped its interest rate hikes in the second half of the year, which led to international money returning to Taiwan stocks. The TWSE closed at 17,930.8 points at the end of 2023, a rise of 26.8% compared to the end of 2022.
The stabilization of the global financial market in 2023 coupled with increases in capital market transaction volumes have benefited the related business operations of KGI Securities and its subsidiaries such as CDIB Capital. The subsidiaries KGI Life Insurance and KGI Bank continued to focus their efforts on business expansion despite being impacted on their operating profits by rising U.S. dollar interest rates, elevated hedging costs and capital costs.
In 2023, China Development Financials consolidated net profit was NT$18.95 billion (including NT$5.4 million of non-controlling interests), the after-tax earnings per share was NT$1.13, representing a growth of 16% year-on-year. The comprehensive income for 2023 was NT$ 53.85 billion driven by recovery of bond valuations ranking number four amongst the financial holding companies.
Taiwan Ratings Corp. gave the company a long-term credit rating of "twAA-," a short-term credit rating of "twA-1+," and a "Stable" long-term outlook in August 2023. These ratings continue to affirm the group's robust credit structure and capital levels. Furthermore, Taiwan Ratings Corp. believes that the CDF Group should be able to deliver operating performances on par with the industry average in the next two years, while the major subsidiaries will be able to maintain their capital levels.
In 2023, CDF was once again listed as a constituent stock in DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Markets for the fourth consecutive year. Its overall score ranked third internationally and second in Taiwan among the insurance industry. It also ranked in the top 5% of the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook. The company has been included as a constituent stock in the FTSE4Good Emerging Market Index and FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index for seven consecutive years. In addition to being included in the Top 100 Taiwan Sustainability Model Companies of the TCSA, the company has also earned an "A-" score from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).
The company is actively working toward a low-carbon and sustainable environment, and is promoting low-carbon operations, supporting green energy initiatives, and building sustainable supply chains. In addition to implementing a variety of energy-saving and carbon reduction measures, since 2022 the company has also started to purchase green energy, which cumulatively accounts for 21% of the group's electricity usage per year. It is expected that in 2024 the CDF headquarters building will become the first financial holding headquarters building with both carbon neutrality and green building certifications.
In addition to ESG, the company's efforts on enriching customer experience and improving productivity via digital tools as part of its ABCDE strategy (A: Accelerate Digital; B: Become Employer of Choice; C: Customer Focus; D: Drive Growth, and E: Execution Excellence) has also yielded positive progress. Digitally acquired customers has increased by 29% compared to 2022, while end-to-end straight through processing (E2E STP) processes have increased by 21%, 35%, and 8% in KGI Bank, KGI Securities and KGI Life Insurance subsidiaries respectively.
1
With the commitment to "Become Employe of Choice," we continued to strengthen employee wellbeing in 2023 by offering above market standard, including maternity, paternity and volunteering leaves as well as flexible working program. Recognition and feedback programs were also launched to recognize employees demonstrating CDF values-aligned behaviors. These initiatives have been well received by employees and are reflected in the 2023 OAQ employee survey with staff engagement score increasing for the third consecutive year.
The following are the highlights each main business segment's performance in 2023:
-
Life Insurance Business
KGI Life Insurance uses a customer-centric approach based on meeting customers' needs at different life stages such as protection, increasing value, retirement, inheritance, etc., while also helping customers achieve comprehensive protection planning. Its product types cover life insurance, retirement, accident insurance, medical insurance, long-term care, financial management, protection, and others. KGI Life Insurance develops long-term,protection-based products with rigorous asset liability management and risk control and is committed to improving the protection of people in Taiwan. Moreover, KGI Life Insurance has spent years developing its sales staff, channels, bancassurance, brokers, financial services, group insurance, and e- commerce to continue expanding its scale of operations, increase its market share, and provide policy holders with comprehensive services. Differentiated products are offered based on the goals and special qualities of each channel to maintain sales advantages and balanced development.
Due to fluctuations in financial markets, KGI Life Insurance's new contract premium income in 2023 was NT$52.3 billion, while total premium income totaled NT$159.6 billion. The market share of new contract premiums was 7.8%, ranking fourth in the market. Though the market environment was challenging in 2023, our long-term sales strategy of focusing on high-value commodities produced clear results, with income from high-value commodity premiums hitting NT$21.1 billion and placing third in the industry in market share. Premium income from protection-based products was NT$20.7 billion, an increase of 39% compared over 2022 and ranking second in the industry in market share. Premium income from traditional foreign currency commodities was NT$26.4 billion, ranking second in the industry in market share. KGI Life Insurance will continue to focus on foreign currency insurance policies and protection-based products and will actively increase the proportion of sales of installment-based products to create long-term value for the company.
In terms of sales staff and channels, recruitment and training are enhanced through in-depth cultivation of new employees, guidance from senior colleagues, digital training systems, and the introduction of the latest generative AI technology. Through our talent selection models and alliances with strategic partners, we are actively bringing in diverse and elite talent while also developing and promoting colleagues with high potential. The combination of our management models and digital AI platforms, have overhauled the customer experience and allowed us to build a sales team with professional expertise and the latest digital skills as a key part of our ABCDE strategy in accelerating digital and customer focus.
Regarding corporate governance and sustainable operations and development, KGI Life Insurance has established a comprehensive sustainable governance structure. The board of directors and functional committees serve to integrate and supervise the company's various departments to promote ESG sustainability and develop related business. The company works under the framework of four major strategic axes: deepening stewardship, guiding sustainable finance, creating inclusiveness and mutual benefit, and realizing low-carbon transformations. In particular, the company has been recognized through a variety of awards in 2023 both at home and abroad for its contributions in climate governance, fair treatment of customers, and digital innovation. These include the Green Leadership award at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA), the Best Initiative in Diversity and Inclusion award from the Asset magazine,
2
