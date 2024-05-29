Letter to Shareholders

As we look back on 2023, the first half of the year saw inflation continuing worldwide, tightening policies from central banks, and the continued decline of the manufacturing industry. Global trade went through a recession, which also affected Taiwan's export demand. However, export orders recovered in the fourth quarter, and the performance of overall net exports contributed to the recovery of the economy. In terms of domestic demand, private consumption continues to drive the recovery momentum in the post-pandemic era. For investments, there was a clear decline due to weak terminal demand, corporations reducing inventory, and the high base period of the previous year. Overall economic growth slowed to 1.4% in 2023, but Taiwan still performed relatively well when compared to other major countries such as South Korean and Singapore. In the capital markets, the emergence of generative AI has driven up semiconductor stocks, which has in turn pushed the Taiwan stock market upward. In addition, the U.S. Federal Reserve stopped its interest rate hikes in the second half of the year, which led to international money returning to Taiwan stocks. The TWSE closed at 17,930.8 points at the end of 2023, a rise of 26.8% compared to the end of 2022.

The stabilization of the global financial market in 2023 coupled with increases in capital market transaction volumes have benefited the related business operations of KGI Securities and its subsidiaries such as CDIB Capital. The subsidiaries KGI Life Insurance and KGI Bank continued to focus their efforts on business expansion despite being impacted on their operating profits by rising U.S. dollar interest rates, elevated hedging costs and capital costs.

In 2023, China Development Financials consolidated net profit was NT$18.95 billion (including NT$5.4 million of non-controlling interests), the after-tax earnings per share was NT$1.13, representing a growth of 16% year-on-year. The comprehensive income for 2023 was NT$ 53.85 billion driven by recovery of bond valuations ranking number four amongst the financial holding companies.

Taiwan Ratings Corp. gave the company a long-term credit rating of "twAA-," a short-term credit rating of "twA-1+," and a "Stable" long-term outlook in August 2023. These ratings continue to affirm the group's robust credit structure and capital levels. Furthermore, Taiwan Ratings Corp. believes that the CDF Group should be able to deliver operating performances on par with the industry average in the next two years, while the major subsidiaries will be able to maintain their capital levels.

In 2023, CDF was once again listed as a constituent stock in DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Markets for the fourth consecutive year. Its overall score ranked third internationally and second in Taiwan among the insurance industry. It also ranked in the top 5% of the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook. The company has been included as a constituent stock in the FTSE4Good Emerging Market Index and FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index for seven consecutive years. In addition to being included in the Top 100 Taiwan Sustainability Model Companies of the TCSA, the company has also earned an "A-" score from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).

The company is actively working toward a low-carbon and sustainable environment, and is promoting low-carbon operations, supporting green energy initiatives, and building sustainable supply chains. In addition to implementing a variety of energy-saving and carbon reduction measures, since 2022 the company has also started to purchase green energy, which cumulatively accounts for 21% of the group's electricity usage per year. It is expected that in 2024 the CDF headquarters building will become the first financial holding headquarters building with both carbon neutrality and green building certifications.

In addition to ESG, the company's efforts on enriching customer experience and improving productivity via digital tools as part of its ABCDE strategy (A: Accelerate Digital; B: Become Employer of Choice; C: Customer Focus; D: Drive Growth, and E: Execution Excellence) has also yielded positive progress. Digitally acquired customers has increased by 29% compared to 2022, while end-to-end straight through processing (E2E STP) processes have increased by 21%, 35%, and 8% in KGI Bank, KGI Securities and KGI Life Insurance subsidiaries respectively.