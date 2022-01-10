China Development Financial : CDF announced its and major subsidiaries' unaudited consolidated earnings for and as at December 2021
01/10/2022
CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP.
Date of announcement
2022/01/10
CDF announced its and major subsidiaries'
unaudited consolidated earnings for and as at December
2021
2022/01/10
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/10
2.Company name:China Development Financial Holding Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:CDF announced its and major subsidiaries' unaudited
consolidated earnings for and as at December 2021.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Consolidated After Tax (In hundred millions of NTD)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
December Until December
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Stock- Non- Net Stock- Non- EPS
Profit holders controlling Profit holders controlling (NT$)
After of the Interests After of the Interests
Tax Parent Tax Parent
Company Company
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
CDF 16.24 17.10 -0.86 470.58 350.02 120.56 2.34
China Life 1.24 1.24 0.00 285.40 285.40 0.00 5.80
KGI Bank 3.56 3.56 0.00 41.48 41.36 0.12 0.90
CDIB Capital
Group 3.49 3.48 0.01 98.91 98.94 -0.03 4.85
KGI Securities 11.52 11.52 0.00 129.04 129.01 0.03 3.65
Above figures are unaudited.
Note�GChina Life accumulated EPS as of the end of December (Excluding
Foreign Exchange Valuation Reserve)�GNT$ 5.69
