  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. China Development Financial Holding Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2883   TW0002883006

CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORPORATION

(2883)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

China Development Financial : CDF announced its and major subsidiaries' unaudited consolidated earnings for and as at December 2021

01/10/2022 | 04:38am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/01/10 Time of announcement 17:27:54
Subject 
 CDF announced its and major subsidiaries'
unaudited consolidated earnings for and as at December
2021
Date of events 2022/01/10 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/10
2.Company name:China Development Financial Holding Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:CDF announced its and major subsidiaries' unaudited
consolidated earnings for and as at December 2021.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
                Consolidated After Tax (In hundred millions of NTD)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     December                   Until December
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
               Net    Stock-  Non-         Net    Stock-  Non-        EPS
               Profit holders controlling  Profit holders controlling (NT$)
               After  of the  Interests    After  of the  Interests
               Tax    Parent               Tax    Parent
                      Company                     Company
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
CDF            16.24   17.10    -0.86      470.58  350.02   120.56    2.34
China Life      1.24    1.24     0.00      285.40  285.40     0.00    5.80
KGI Bank        3.56    3.56     0.00       41.48   41.36     0.12    0.90
CDIB Capital
Group           3.49    3.48     0.01       98.91   98.94    -0.03    4.85
KGI Securities 11.52   11.52     0.00      129.04  129.01     0.03    3.65
Above figures are unaudited.
Note�GChina Life accumulated EPS as of the end of December (Excluding
Foreign Exchange Valuation Reserve)�GNT$ 5.69

Disclaimer

CDFH – China Development Financial Holding Corp. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 09:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
