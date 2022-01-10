China Development Financial : CDF announced its and major subsidiaries' unaudited consolidated earnings for and as at December 2021

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/10 2.Company name:China Development Financial Holding Corporation 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:CDF announced its and major subsidiaries' unaudited consolidated earnings for and as at December 2021. 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Consolidated After Tax (In hundred millions of NTD) -------------------------------------------------------------------------- December Until December -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Stock- Non- Net Stock- Non- EPS Profit holders controlling Profit holders controlling (NT$) After of the Interests After of the Interests Tax Parent Tax Parent Company Company --------------------------------------------------------------------------- CDF 16.24 17.10 -0.86 470.58 350.02 120.56 2.34 China Life 1.24 1.24 0.00 285.40 285.40 0.00 5.80 KGI Bank 3.56 3.56 0.00 41.48 41.36 0.12 0.90 CDIB Capital Group 3.49 3.48 0.01 98.91 98.94 -0.03 4.85 KGI Securities 11.52 11.52 0.00 129.04 129.01 0.03 3.65 Above figures are unaudited. Note�GChina Life accumulated EPS as of the end of December (Excluding Foreign Exchange Valuation Reserve)�GNT$ 5.69