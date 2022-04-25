Log in
  China Development Financial Holding Corporation
    2883   TW0002883006

CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORPORATION

(2883)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-21
18.60 TWD   +1.09%
18.60 TWD   +1.09%
06:49aCHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF announced the Board's resolution for 2021 Preferred Share B dividends distribution
PU
06:49aCHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF announced the Board's resolution for 2021 dividends distribution
PU
06:49aCHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF announced the Board of Directors' resolution to cancel its treasury shares through capital reduction
PU
China Development Financial : CDF announced the Board of Directors' resolution to cancel its treasury shares through capital reduction

04/25/2022 | 06:49am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/04/25 Time of announcement 18:41:21
Subject 
 CDF announced the Board of Directors' resolution
to cancel its treasury shares through capital reduction
Date of events 2022/04/25 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/25
2.Reason for capital reduction:Since KGI Securities, a subsidiary of the
Company, has returned 340,713,669 CDF common shares, 310,901,223 CDF
preferred shares and NT$4,897,759,016, which KGI Securities received as a
result of the share swap transaction between the Company and China Life
Insurance Co., Ltd., to the company by capital reduction, the Company will
apply for cancellation of the treasury shares received from KGI Securities.
3.Amount of capital reduction:NT$6,516,148,920
4.Cancelled shares:
340,713,669 CDF common shares, 310,901,223 CDF preferred shares
5.Capital reduction percentage:3.41%
6.Share capital after capital reduction:NT$184,342,060,050
7.Scheduled date of the shareholders meeting:N/A
8.Estimated no.of listed common shares after issuance of new shares
upon capital reduction:N/A
9.Estimated ratio of listed common shares after issuance of new shares upon
capital reduction to outstanding common shares:N/A
10.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation in
shareholding if the aforesaid estimated no.of listed common shares upon
capital reduction does not reach 60 million and the percentage does not
reach 25%:N/A
11.The record date for capital reduction:The record date for capital
reduction will be decided by Chairman after obtaining approval from the
Financial Supervisory Commission.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

CDFH – China Development Financial Holding Corp. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 10:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
