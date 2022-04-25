China Development Financial : CDF announced the Board of Directors' resolution to cancel its treasury shares through capital reduction

|
Statement
|
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/25
2.Reason for capital reduction:Since KGI Securities, a subsidiary of the
Company, has returned 340,713,669 CDF common shares, 310,901,223 CDF
preferred shares and NT$4,897,759,016, which KGI Securities received as a
result of the share swap transaction between the Company and China Life
Insurance Co., Ltd., to the company by capital reduction, the Company will
apply for cancellation of the treasury shares received from KGI Securities.
3.Amount of capital reduction:NT$6,516,148,920
4.Cancelled shares:
340,713,669 CDF common shares, 310,901,223 CDF preferred shares
5.Capital reduction percentage:3.41%
6.Share capital after capital reduction:NT$184,342,060,050
7.Scheduled date of the shareholders meeting:N/A
8.Estimated no.of listed common shares after issuance of new shares
upon capital reduction:N/A
9.Estimated ratio of listed common shares after issuance of new shares upon
capital reduction to outstanding common shares:N/A
10.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation in
shareholding if the aforesaid estimated no.of listed common shares upon
capital reduction does not reach 60 million and the percentage does not
reach 25%:N/A
11.The record date for capital reduction:The record date for capital
reduction will be decided by Chairman after obtaining approval from the
Financial Supervisory Commission.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A