China Development Financial : CDF announced the Board of Directors' resolution to cancel its treasury shares through capital reduction

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/25 2.Reason for capital reduction:Since KGI Securities, a subsidiary of the Company, has returned 340,713,669 CDF common shares, 310,901,223 CDF preferred shares and NT$4,897,759,016, which KGI Securities received as a result of the share swap transaction between the Company and China Life Insurance Co., Ltd., to the company by capital reduction, the Company will apply for cancellation of the treasury shares received from KGI Securities. 3.Amount of capital reduction:NT$6,516,148,920 4.Cancelled shares: 340,713,669 CDF common shares, 310,901,223 CDF preferred shares 5.Capital reduction percentage:3.41% 6.Share capital after capital reduction:NT$184,342,060,050 7.Scheduled date of the shareholders meeting:N/A 8.Estimated no.of listed common shares after issuance of new shares upon capital reduction:N/A 9.Estimated ratio of listed common shares after issuance of new shares upon capital reduction to outstanding common shares:N/A 10.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation in shareholding if the aforesaid estimated no.of listed common shares upon capital reduction does not reach 60 million and the percentage does not reach 25%:N/A 11.The record date for capital reduction:The record date for capital reduction will be decided by Chairman after obtaining approval from the Financial Supervisory Commission. 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A