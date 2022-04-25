Log in
    2883   TW0002883006

CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORPORATION

(2883)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-21
18.60 TWD   +1.09%
China Development Financial : CDF announced the Board's resolution for 2021 Preferred Share B dividends distribution

04/25/2022 | 06:49am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/04/25 Time of announcement 18:41:51
Subject 
 CDF announced the Board's resolution for 2021
Preferred Share B dividends distribution
Date of events 2022/04/25 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/04/25
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021 year
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01-2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0.00194520
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):3,077,592
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10

Disclaimer

CDFH – China Development Financial Holding Corp. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 10:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
