China Development Financial : CDF announced the Board's resolution for 2021 Preferred Share B dividends distribution
04/25/2022 | 06:49am EDT
Provided by: CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP.
Date of announcement
2022/04/25
CDF announced the Board's resolution for 2021
Preferred Share B dividends distribution
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/04/25
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021 year
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01-2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0.00194520
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):3,077,592
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10
