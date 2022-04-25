China Development Financial : CDF announced the Board's resolution for supplemental agenda in the 2022 general shareholders' meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/04/25 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/17 3.Shareholders meeting location: Grand Victoria Hotel, No.168, Jingye 4th Road, Taipei City, Taiwan 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: (a) 2021 business report. (b) Audit Committee's 2021 review report. (c) 2021 distribution plan for employees' compensation and directors' remuneration 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: (a)Ratification of 2021 business report and financial statements. (b)Ratification of 2021 earnings distribution plan. 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: (a)Amendment to the "Articles of Incorporation" (b)Amendment to the "Regulations for Shareholders Meeting Procedure". (c)The Company's plan to raise long-term capital. (d)Approval of the proposal for lift of non-compete restriction on the directors of the board. 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None 11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/19 12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/17 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: The declaration of the general shareholder's meeting has been announced in Market Observation Post System of Taiwan Stock Exchange on March 29, 2022.