China Development Financial : CDF announced the Board's resolution for supplemental agenda in the 2022 general shareholders' meeting.
04/25/2022 | 06:49am EDT
Provided by: CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/25
Time of announcement
18:40:53
Subject
CDF announced the Board's resolution for
supplemental agenda in the 2022 general shareholders'
meeting.
Date of events
2022/04/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/04/25
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/17
3.Shareholders meeting location:
Grand Victoria Hotel, No.168, Jingye 4th Road, Taipei City, Taiwan
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
(a) 2021 business report.
(b) Audit Committee's 2021 review report.
(c) 2021 distribution plan for employees' compensation and directors'
remuneration
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(a)Ratification of 2021 business report and financial statements.
(b)Ratification of 2021 earnings distribution plan.
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
(a)Amendment to the "Articles of Incorporation"
(b)Amendment to the "Regulations for Shareholders Meeting Procedure".
(c)The Company's plan to raise long-term capital.
(d)Approval of the proposal for lift of non-compete restriction on the
directors of the board.
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/19
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/17
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The declaration of the general shareholder's meeting has been announced
in Market Observation Post System of Taiwan Stock Exchange on March 29,
2022.
CDFH – China Development Financial Holding Corp. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 10:48:05 UTC.