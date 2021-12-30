Log in
    2883   TW0002883006

CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORPORATION

(2883)
China Development Financial : CDF announced the utilization status of funds received through capital reduction from its subsidiary company, KGIS

12/30/2021 | 05:47am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/30 Time of announcement 18:30:51
Subject 
 CDF announced the utilization status of funds
received through capital reduction from its subsidiary
company, KGIS
Date of events 2021/12/30 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/30
2.Company name:China Development Financial Holding Corporation.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):Head office.
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:
1) The NTD$ 2.5 billion capital reduction of KGI Securities, a subsidiary
of CDF, has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Commission
(��FSC��) on October, 19, 2021.
2) According to Article 5, Paragraph 2 of the Regulations Governing the
Capital Reduction at the Subsidiaries of a Financial Holding Company,
the Company is required to post information regarding the utilization
status of funds on the Market Observation Post System within ten days
after execution.
 i. The use of funds from the capital reduction: To provide partial
 funding for the share swap with China Life Insurance Co., Ltd
 (China Life), and repay additional debt incurred for the previous tender
 offer.
 ii.Status of use of capital reduction funds: The funds were used to
 partially fund the share swap to acquire China Life and repay additional
 debt incurred for the previous tender offer. Use of funds fully executed
 as planned.
6.Countermeasures:No
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:No

Disclaimer

CDFH – China Development Financial Holding Corp. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 10:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
