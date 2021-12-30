China Development Financial : CDF announced the utilization status of funds received through capital reduction from its subsidiary company, KGIS
12/30/2021 | 05:47am EST
Provided by: CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/30
Time of announcement
18:30:51
Subject
CDF announced the utilization status of funds
received through capital reduction from its subsidiary
company, KGIS
Date of events
2021/12/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/30
2.Company name:China Development Financial Holding Corporation.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):Head office.
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:
1) The NTD$ 2.5 billion capital reduction of KGI Securities, a subsidiary
of CDF, has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Commission
(��FSC��) on October, 19, 2021.
2) According to Article 5, Paragraph 2 of the Regulations Governing the
Capital Reduction at the Subsidiaries of a Financial Holding Company,
the Company is required to post information regarding the utilization
status of funds on the Market Observation Post System within ten days
after execution.
i. The use of funds from the capital reduction: To provide partial
funding for the share swap with China Life Insurance Co., Ltd
(China Life), and repay additional debt incurred for the previous tender
offer.
ii.Status of use of capital reduction funds: The funds were used to
partially fund the share swap to acquire China Life and repay additional
debt incurred for the previous tender offer. Use of funds fully executed
as planned.
6.Countermeasures:No
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:No
