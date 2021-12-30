China Development Financial : CDF announced the utilization status of funds received through capital reduction from its subsidiary company, KGIS

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/30 2.Company name:China Development Financial Holding Corporation. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):Head office. 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable 5.Cause of occurrence: 1) The NTD$ 2.5 billion capital reduction of KGI Securities, a subsidiary of CDF, has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Commission (��FSC��) on October, 19, 2021. 2) According to Article 5, Paragraph 2 of the Regulations Governing the Capital Reduction at the Subsidiaries of a Financial Holding Company, the Company is required to post information regarding the utilization status of funds on the Market Observation Post System within ten days after execution. i. The use of funds from the capital reduction: To provide partial funding for the share swap with China Life Insurance Co., Ltd (China Life), and repay additional debt incurred for the previous tender offer. ii.Status of use of capital reduction funds: The funds were used to partially fund the share swap to acquire China Life and repay additional debt incurred for the previous tender offer. Use of funds fully executed as planned. 6.Countermeasures:No 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:No