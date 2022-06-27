China Development Financial : CDF, on behalf of CDIB Capital Group, announced the members of the 4th-term Audit Committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/27 2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: (1) Tyzz-Jiun Duh. (2) Jui-Te Yu. (3) Yih Jeng. 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1) Tyzz-Jiun Duh：Independent Director, China Development Financial Holding Corporation. (2) Jui-Te Yu：Secretary-general, Taiwan Corporate Governance Association. (3) Yih Jeng：Associate Professor of the Finance Department and Chair of Social Enterprise Development and Research Center, National Sun Yat-Sen University. 5.Name of the new position holder: (1) Tyzz-Jiun Duh. (2) Grace Lei. (3) Ching-Ting Lin. 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1) Tyzz-Jiun Duh：Independent Director, China Development Financial Holding Corporation. (2) Grace Lei：Chief Operating Officer/EVP, Gogoro Taiwan Limited; General Counsel & Secretary, HTC Corporation. (3) Ching-Ting Lin：Associate Professor, Department of Money and Banking, National Chengchi University. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired. 8.Reason for the change: The parent company China Development Financial Holding Corporation re-appointed the independent directors, and the Audit Committee is composed of all independent directors. 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/14~2022/06/13 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/27 11.Any other matters that need to be specified: The original term of the directorship expired on 2022/06/13. However, according to Article 195 of the Company Act and Article 16 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the term of original directorship extended until the time new independent directors have been appointed and assumed their office.