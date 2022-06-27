China Development Financial : CDF, on behalf of CDIB Capital Group, announced the members of the 4th-term Audit Committee
06/27/2022 | 08:25am EDT
Provided by: CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP.
SEQ_NO
14
Date of announcement
2022/06/27
Time of announcement
19:58:26
Subject
CDF, on behalf of CDIB Capital Group, announced
the members of the 4th-term Audit Committee
Date of events
2022/06/27
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/27
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(1) Tyzz-Jiun Duh.
(2) Jui-Te Yu.
(3) Yih Jeng.
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1) Tyzz-Jiun Duh：Independent Director, China Development Financial
Holding Corporation.
(2) Jui-Te Yu：Secretary-general, Taiwan Corporate Governance Association.
(3) Yih Jeng：Associate Professor of the Finance Department and Chair of
Social Enterprise Development and Research Center, National Sun
Yat-Sen University.
5.Name of the new position holder:
(1) Tyzz-Jiun Duh.
(2) Grace Lei.
(3) Ching-Ting Lin.
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1) Tyzz-Jiun Duh：Independent Director, China Development Financial
Holding Corporation.
(2) Grace Lei：Chief Operating Officer/EVP, Gogoro Taiwan Limited; General
Counsel & Secretary, HTC Corporation.
(3) Ching-Ting Lin：Associate Professor, Department of Money and Banking,
National Chengchi University.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired.
8.Reason for the change:
The parent company China Development Financial Holding Corporation
re-appointed the independent directors, and the Audit Committee is
composed of all independent directors.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/14~2022/06/13
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/27
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The original term of the directorship expired on 2022/06/13. However,
according to Article 195 of the Company Act and Article 16 of the
Company's Articles of Incorporation, the term of original directorship
extended until the time new independent directors have been appointed
and assumed their office.
