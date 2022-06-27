Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  China Development Financial Holding Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2883   TW0002883006

CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORPORATION

(2883)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-23
15.25 TWD   +0.99%
08:35aCHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDFH on behalf of CDIB announced the acquisition for the real estate right-of-use assets
PU
08:35aCHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF, on behalf of CDIB Capital Group, announced the members of the 22nd-term Board of Directors
PU
08:35aCHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF, on behalf of KGI Bank, announced the members of the 7 th -term Compensation Committee
PU
China Development Financial : CDF, on behalf of CDIB Capital Group, announced the members of the 4th-term Audit Committee

06/27/2022 | 08:25am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP.
SEQ_NO 14 Date of announcement 2022/06/27 Time of announcement 19:58:26
Subject 
 CDF, on behalf of CDIB Capital Group, announced
the members of the 4th-term Audit Committee
Date of events 2022/06/27 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/27
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
  (1) Tyzz-Jiun Duh.
  (2) Jui-Te Yu.
  (3) Yih Jeng.
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
  (1) Tyzz-Jiun Duh：Independent Director, China Development Financial
      Holding Corporation.
  (2) Jui-Te Yu：Secretary-general, Taiwan Corporate Governance Association.
  (3) Yih Jeng：Associate Professor of the Finance Department and Chair of
      Social Enterprise Development and Research Center, National Sun
      Yat-Sen University.
5.Name of the new position holder:
  (1) Tyzz-Jiun Duh.
  (2) Grace Lei.
  (3) Ching-Ting Lin.
6.Resume of the new position holder:
  (1) Tyzz-Jiun Duh：Independent Director, China Development Financial
      Holding Corporation.
  (2) Grace Lei：Chief Operating Officer/EVP, Gogoro Taiwan Limited; General
      Counsel & Secretary, HTC Corporation.
  (3) Ching-Ting Lin：Associate Professor, Department of Money and Banking,
      National Chengchi University.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired.
8.Reason for the change:
  The parent company China Development Financial Holding Corporation
  re-appointed the independent directors, and the Audit Committee is
  composed of all independent directors.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/14~2022/06/13
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/27
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:
  The original term of the directorship expired on 2022/06/13. However,
  according to Article 195 of the Company Act and Article 16 of the
  Company's Articles of Incorporation, the term of original directorship
  extended until the time new independent directors have been appointed
  and assumed their office.

Disclaimer

CDFH – China Development Financial Holding Corp. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 12:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
