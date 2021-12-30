China Development Financial : CDF, on behalf of China Life, announced election of the 22nd Chairman of the board.
12/30/2021 | 05:47am EST
Provided by: CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP.
Date of announcement
2021/12/30
Time of announcement
18:33:13
Subject
CDF, on behalf of China Life, announced election
of the 22nd Chairman of the board.
Date of events
2021/12/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2021/12/30
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairman
3.Name of the previous position holder:Saloon Tham
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairman of China Life Insurance
Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:Saloon Tham
6.Resume of the new position holder:Chairman of China Life Insurance Co.,
Ltd; Director of China Development Financial Holding Corporation.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��,
��death�� or ��new appointment��):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:Elected by board of directors
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/12/30
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:The Company elects the
Chairman at 1st meeting of 22nd term BOD on December 30th, 2021.
