China Development Financial : CDF, on behalf of China Life, announced election of the 22nd Chairman of the board.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/30 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairman 3.Name of the previous position holder:Saloon Tham 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairman of China Life Insurance Co., Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder:Saloon Tham 6.Resume of the new position holder:Chairman of China Life Insurance Co., Ltd; Director of China Development Financial Holding Corporation. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��, ��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):new appointment 8.Reason for the change:Elected by board of directors 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/12/30 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:The Company elects the Chairman at 1st meeting of 22nd term BOD on December 30th, 2021.