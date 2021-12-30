China Development Financial : CDF, on behalf of China Life, announced the important resolutions adopted at the Shareholders' Meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2021/12/30 2.Important resolutions: (1) Approval for the amendment to the company ��Articles of Incorporation.�� (2) Approval for the resolution to permit the directors (including juristic person) to engage in competitive conduct adopted at shareholders' meeting. 3.Any other matters that need to be specified:The BOD is authorized to exercise the rights and functions of the shareholders' meeting pursuant to Article 15 of the Financial Holding Company Act.