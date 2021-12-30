Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  China Development Financial Holding Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2883   TW0002883006

CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORPORATION

(2883)
  Report
China Development Financial : CDF, on behalf of China Life, announced the important resolutions adopted at the Shareholders' Meeting.

12/30/2021 | 05:47am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/12/30 Time of announcement 18:32:42
Subject 
 CDF, on behalf of China Life, announced the
important resolutions adopted at the Shareholders��
Meeting.
Date of events 2021/12/30 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2021/12/30
2.Important resolutions:
(1) Approval for the amendment to the company ��Articles of
Incorporation.��
(2) Approval for the resolution to permit the directors (including juristic
person) to engage in competitive conduct adopted at shareholders' meeting.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:The BOD is authorized to
exercise the rights and functions of the shareholders' meeting pursuant to
Article 15 of the Financial Holding Company Act.

Disclaimer

CDFH – China Development Financial Holding Corp. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 10:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
