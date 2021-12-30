China Development Financial : CDF, on behalf of China Life, announced the important resolutions adopted at the Shareholders' Meeting.
12/30/2021 | 05:47am EST
Provided by: CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP.
Date of announcement
2021/12/30
Time of announcement
18:32:42
Subject
CDF, on behalf of China Life, announced the
Meeting.
Date of events
2021/12/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2021/12/30
2.Important resolutions:
(1) Approval for the amendment to the company ��Articles of
Incorporation.��
(2) Approval for the resolution to permit the directors (including juristic
person) to engage in competitive conduct adopted at shareholders' meeting.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:The BOD is authorized to
exercise the rights and functions of the shareholders' meeting pursuant to
Article 15 of the Financial Holding Company Act.
CDFH – China Development Financial Holding Corp. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 10:46:05 UTC.