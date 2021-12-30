China Development Financial : CDF, on behalf of China Life announced the members of 5th term Audit Committee
12/30/2021 | 05:47am EST
Provided by: CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP.
SEQ_NO
6
Date of announcement
2021/12/30
Time of announcement
18:35:37
Subject
CDF, on behalf of China Life announced the
members of 5th term Audit Committee
Date of events
2021/12/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/30
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:Johnson F.H. Huang, Cheng-Hsien Tsai,
Da-Bai Shen, Ming-Jung Lai
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1) Johnson F.H. Huang/ Director of Attorney, Johnson & Partners.
(2) Cheng-Hsien Tsai/ Professor, Department of Risk Management and
Insurance, National Chengchi University.
(3) Da-Bai Shen/ Professor, Department of Accounting, Soochow University.
(4) Ming-Jung Lai/ Independent Director, Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.;
Regular lecturer of Taiwan Insurance Institute.
5.Name of the new position holder:Johnson F.H. Huang, Cheng-Hsien Tsai,
Da-Bai Shen, Ming-Jung Lai
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1) Johnson F.H. Huang/ Director of Attorney, Johnson & Partners.
(2) Cheng-Hsien Tsai/ Professor, Department of Risk Management and
Insurance, National Chengchi University.
(3) Da-Bai Shen/ Professor, Department of Accounting, Soochow University.
(4) Ming-Jung Lai/ Independent Director, Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.;
Regular lecturer of Taiwan Insurance Institute.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:CDF has re-appointed the Company��s independent
directors and the audit committee will be composed of independent directors.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________): from 2020/05/27 to
2023/05/26
10.Effective date of the new member:2021/12/30
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:In accordance with the
resolution in the first meeting of the 5th term Audit Committee, Independent
Director Da-Bai, Shen was elected to be the convener by all attending
members. The term will commence from Dec 30, 2021 to May 26, 2023.
