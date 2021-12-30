China Development Financial : CDF, on behalf of China Life announced the members of 5th term Audit Committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/30 2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder:Johnson F.H. Huang, Cheng-Hsien Tsai, Da-Bai Shen, Ming-Jung Lai 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1) Johnson F.H. Huang/ Director of Attorney, Johnson & Partners. (2) Cheng-Hsien Tsai/ Professor, Department of Risk Management and Insurance, National Chengchi University. (3) Da-Bai Shen/ Professor, Department of Accounting, Soochow University. (4) Ming-Jung Lai/ Independent Director, Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Regular lecturer of Taiwan Insurance Institute. 5.Name of the new position holder:Johnson F.H. Huang, Cheng-Hsien Tsai, Da-Bai Shen, Ming-Jung Lai 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1) Johnson F.H. Huang/ Director of Attorney, Johnson & Partners. (2) Cheng-Hsien Tsai/ Professor, Department of Risk Management and Insurance, National Chengchi University. (3) Da-Bai Shen/ Professor, Department of Accounting, Soochow University. (4) Ming-Jung Lai/ Independent Director, Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Regular lecturer of Taiwan Insurance Institute. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��, ��term expired��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):new appointment 8.Reason for the change:CDF has re-appointed the Company��s independent directors and the audit committee will be composed of independent directors. 9.Original term (from __________ to __________): from 2020/05/27 to 2023/05/26 10.Effective date of the new member:2021/12/30 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:In accordance with the resolution in the first meeting of the 5th term Audit Committee, Independent Director Da-Bai, Shen was elected to be the convener by all attending members. The term will commence from Dec 30, 2021 to May 26, 2023.