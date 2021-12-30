China Development Financial : CDF, on behalf of China Life announced the members of 5th term Remuneration Committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/30 2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder:Johnson F.H. Huang, Cheng-Hsien Tsai, Da-Bai Shen, Ming-Jung Lai 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1) Johnson F.H. Huang/ Director of Attorney, Johnson & Partners. (2) Cheng-Hsien Tsai/ Professor, Department of Risk Management and Insurance, National Chengchi University. (3) Da-Bai Shen/ Professor, Department of Accounting, Soochow University. (4) Ming-Jung Lai/ Independent Director, Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Regular lecturer of Taiwan Insurance Institute. 5.Name of the new position holder:Johnson F.H. Huang, Cheng-Hsien Tsai, Da-Bai Shen, Ming-Jung Lai 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1) Johnson F.H. Huang/ Director of Attorney, Johnson & Partners. (2) Cheng-Hsien Tsai/ Professor, Department of Risk Management and Insurance, National Chengchi University. (3) Da-Bai Shen/ Professor, Department of Accounting, Soochow University. (4) Ming-Jung Lai/ Independent Director, Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Regular lecturer of @Taiwan Insurance Institute. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��, ��term expired��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):new appointment 8.Reason for the change:CDF has re-appointed the Company��s independent directors and the remuneration committee will be composed of independent directors. 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):from 2020/05/27 to 2023/05/26 10.Effective date of the new member:2021/12/30 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:In accordance with the resolution in the first meeting of the 5th term Remuneration Committee, Independent Director Johnson F.H. Huang was elected to be the convener by all attending members. The term will commence from Dec 30, 2021 to May 26, 2023.