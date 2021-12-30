China Development Financial : CDF, on behalf of China Life, announced the resolution to permit directors to engage in competitive conduct was adopted at shareholders' meeting
12/30/2021 | 05:47am EST
Provided by: CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2021/12/30
Time of announcement
18:33:43
Subject
CDF, on behalf of China Life, announced the
resolution to permit directors to engage in competitive
conduct was adopted at shareholders' meeting
Date of events
2021/12/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution: 2021/12/30
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:Stephanie Hwang/ Director
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
The directors are allowed to have concurrent positions in other company
which has similar business scale with China Life and has no interest
conflicts.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:Appointment term
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):Approved by the board of
directors without the attendance of the interested directors.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
��N/A�� below):Stephanie Hwang/ Director
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise: Stephanie Hwang/ CCB Life (Mainland China)/
Supervisor
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:29-33/F, CCB Tower, No.99,
Yincheng Road, Pudong New District, Shanghai
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:Life Insurance
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio: NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:The BOD is authorized to
exercise the rights and functions of the shareholders' meeting pursuant
to Article 15 of the Financial Holding Company Act.
