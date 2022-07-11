Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. China Development Financial Holding Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2883   TW0002883006

CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORPORATION

(2883)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-07
12.90 TWD    0.00%
07/08CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF announced the utilization status of funds received through capital reduction of its subsidiary company, KGI Securities Co. Ltd.(“KGI Securities”)
PU
07/06CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF announced the record date of capital reduction for treasury shares
PU
07/06CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Development Financial : CDF, on behalf of China Life announces acquisition of domestic real estate

07/11/2022 | 07:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/11 Time of announcement 19:02:49
Subject 
 CDF, on behalf of China Life announces
acquisition of domestic real estate
Date of events 2022/07/11 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/11
2.Company name:China Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Subsidiaries.
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:China Life plans to acquire domestic real estate.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
  Terms and conditions of the transaction will be announced after the
  counterparty and transaction price are confirmed.

Disclaimer

CDFH – China Development Financial Holding Corp. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 11:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORPORATION
07/08CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF announced the utilization status of funds received throu..
PU
07/06CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF announced the record date of capital reduction for treas..
PU
07/06CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/01CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF, on behalf of CDIB Capital Group, announced the members ..
PU
07/01CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF, on behalf of CDIB Capital Group, announced the change o..
PU
07/01CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF, on behalf of CDIB Capital Group, announced that Board o..
PU
07/01CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF, on behalf of CDIB Capital Group, announced that Board o..
PU
06/30CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF, on behalf of KGI International (Hong Kong) Limited, ann..
PU
06/27CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF, on behalf of KGI Securities, announced the election of ..
PU
06/27CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF, on behalf of KGI Securities, announced the election of ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 210 B 7 047 M 7 047 M
Net income 2022 31 103 M 1 045 M 1 045 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,07x
Yield 2022 5,73%
Capitalization 217 B 7 303 M 7 303 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 13 197
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Development Financial Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12,90 TWD
Average target price 18,77 TWD
Spread / Average Target 45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Yang Wang General Manager & Director
Shao Hua Lin Head-Finance, Deputy GM, Spokesman
Chia Juch Chang Chairman
Lin Deyun Chief Operating Officer
Sophia Chen Vice President-Direct Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORPORATION-26.29%7 303
AIA GROUP LIMITED8.33%129 410
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-5.88%123 124
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-2.32%106 074
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-15.63%29 997
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-22.80%26 477