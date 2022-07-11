China Development Financial : CDF, on behalf of China Life announces acquisition of domestic real estate

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/11 2.Company name:China Life Insurance Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Subsidiaries. 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% 5.Cause of occurrence:China Life plans to acquire domestic real estate. 6.Countermeasures:None. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Terms and conditions of the transaction will be announced after the counterparty and transaction price are confirmed.