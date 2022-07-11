China Development Financial : CDF, on behalf of China Life announces acquisition of domestic real estate
07/11/2022 | 07:14am EDT
Provided by: CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/11
Time of announcement
19:02:49
Subject
CDF, on behalf of China Life announces
acquisition of domestic real estate
Date of events
2022/07/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/11
2.Company name:China Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Subsidiaries.
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:China Life plans to acquire domestic real estate.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Terms and conditions of the transaction will be announced after the
counterparty and transaction price are confirmed.
CDFH – China Development Financial Holding Corp. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.