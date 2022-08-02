Log in
    2883   TW0002883006

CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORPORATION

(2883)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-01
12.90 TWD   -1.15%
05:42pCHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF, on behalf of KGI Securities, announced that FSC imposed discipline actions on KGI Securities.
PU
05:32pCHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF, on behalf of China Life, announces explanation to the FSC's recent penalty judgement
PU
05:32pCHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : Announcement of penalty imposed by the FSC on CDFH
PU
China Development Financial : CDF, on behalf of China Life, announces explanation to the FSC's recent penalty judgement

08/02/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/08/03 Time of announcement 05:17:18
Subject 
 CDF, on behalf of China Life, announces
explanation to the FSC's recent penalty judgement
Date of events 2022/08/02 To which item it meets paragraph 39
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/02
2.Circumstances of the violation:
  FSC discovered China Life's violations of relevant insurance
  regulations after auditing CDF's business affairs.
3.Monetary amount of fines:NT$6 million
4.Status of the injunction by the respective competent authority:
  A penalty of NT$6 million and 1 deficiency in accordance with the
  Insurance Act.
5.Intended improvement measures:
  Relevant improvement measures in accordance with the opinions of
  the competent authority
6.Effect on the Company's business operations:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CDFH – China Development Financial Holding Corp. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 21:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 210 B 7 010 M 7 010 M
Net income 2022 31 103 M 1 039 M 1 039 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,07x
Yield 2022 5,73%
Capitalization 217 B 7 265 M 7 265 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 13 197
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Development Financial Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12,90 TWD
Average target price 18,77 TWD
Spread / Average Target 45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Yang Wang General Manager & Director
Shao Hua Lin Head-Finance, Deputy GM, Spokesman
Chia Juch Chang Chairman
Lin Deyun Chief Operating Officer
Sophia Chen Vice President-Direct Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORPORATION-26.29%7 312
AIA GROUP LIMITED-1.78%117 113
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-17.81%109 677
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-10.06%95 553
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.97%26 517
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-28.13%25 967