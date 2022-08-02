China Development Financial : CDF, on behalf of China Life, announces explanation to the FSC's recent penalty judgement

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/02 2.Circumstances of the violation: FSC discovered China Life's violations of relevant insurance regulations after auditing CDF's business affairs. 3.Monetary amount of fines:NT$6 million 4.Status of the injunction by the respective competent authority: A penalty of NT$6 million and 1 deficiency in accordance with the Insurance Act. 5.Intended improvement measures: Relevant improvement measures in accordance with the opinions of the competent authority 6.Effect on the Company's business operations:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None