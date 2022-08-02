China Development Financial : CDF, on behalf of China Life, announces explanation to the FSC's recent penalty judgement
08/02/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
Provided by: CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/08/03
Time of announcement
05:17:18
Subject
CDF, on behalf of China Life, announces
explanation to the FSC's recent penalty judgement
Date of events
2022/08/02
To which item it meets
paragraph 39
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/02
2.Circumstances of the violation:
FSC discovered China Life's violations of relevant insurance
regulations after auditing CDF's business affairs.
3.Monetary amount of fines:NT$6 million
4.Status of the injunction by the respective competent authority:
A penalty of NT$6 million and 1 deficiency in accordance with the
Insurance Act.
5.Intended improvement measures:
Relevant improvement measures in accordance with the opinions of
the competent authority
6.Effect on the Company's business operations:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
CDFH – China Development Financial Holding Corp. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 21:31:08 UTC.