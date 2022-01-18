Log in
    2883   TW0002883006

CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORPORATION

(2883)
China Development Financial : CDF, on behalf of KGI Asia Limited, announced director change

01/18/2022 | 02:25am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/18 Time of announcement 15:18:37
Subject 
 CDF, on behalf of KGI Asia Limited, announced
director change
Date of events 2022/01/18 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/01/18
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Natural-person director.
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:Chan Hin Geung Mark /
Director, KGI Asia Limited.
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Director, KGI Asia Limited.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:N/A.
6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):Resignation.
8.Reason for the change:Resignation.
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A.
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):N/A.
11.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A.
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:1/7
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter ��Yes�� or
��No��):No.
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Mr. Chan Hin Geung Mark had tendered his resignation as the director of
the Company with effect from 1 February 2022.
(2)The Company is incorporated in Hong Kong. The Articles of Association of
the Company do not stipulate tenure for directors.

Disclaimer

CDFH – China Development Financial Holding Corp. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 07:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
