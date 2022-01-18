China Development Financial : CDF, on behalf of KGI Asia Limited, announced director change

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/01/18 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):Natural-person director. 3.Title and name of the previous position holder:Chan Hin Geung Mark / Director, KGI Asia Limited. 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Director, KGI Asia Limited. 5.Title and name of the new position holder:N/A. 6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��, ��term expired��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):Resignation. 8.Reason for the change:Resignation. 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A. 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):N/A. 11.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A. 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:1/7 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter ��Yes�� or ��No��):No. 16.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)Mr. Chan Hin Geung Mark had tendered his resignation as the director of the Company with effect from 1 February 2022. (2)The Company is incorporated in Hong Kong. The Articles of Association of the Company do not stipulate tenure for directors.