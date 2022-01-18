China Development Financial : CDF, on behalf of KGI Asia Limited, announced director change
01/18/2022 | 02:25am EST
Provided by: CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP.
Date of announcement
2022/01/18
Subject
CDF, on behalf of KGI Asia Limited, announced
director change
Date of events
2022/01/18
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/01/18
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Natural-person director.
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:Chan Hin Geung Mark /
Director, KGI Asia Limited.
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Director, KGI Asia Limited.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:N/A.
6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):Resignation.
8.Reason for the change:Resignation.
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A.
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):N/A.
11.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A.
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:1/7
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter ��Yes�� or
��No��):No.
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Mr. Chan Hin Geung Mark had tendered his resignation as the director of
the Company with effect from 1 February 2022.
(2)The Company is incorporated in Hong Kong. The Articles of Association of
the Company do not stipulate tenure for directors.
