China Development Financial : CDF, on behalf of KGI Futures Co., Ltd, announced the Board's resolution for cash distribution from capital surplus.

04/20/2022 | 05:05am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP.
SEQ_NO
6
Date of announcement
2022/04/20
Time of announcement
16:48:00
Subject
CDF, on behalf of KGI Futures Co., Ltd, announced
the Board's resolution for cash distribution from capital
surplus.
Date of events
2022/04/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/20
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Distributing
NT$154,003,419 in cash from capital surplus to shareholder.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:The case still needs to be
approved by the shareholders' meeting and shall be exercised subject to the
approval of the competent authority.
