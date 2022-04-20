China Development Financial : CDF, on behalf of KGI Futures Co. Ltd., announced the date for convening the 2022 general shareholders' meeting and related matters.
04/20/2022 | 05:05am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP.
SEQ_NO
8
Date of announcement
2022/04/20
Time of announcement
16:48:19
Subject
CDF, on behalf of KGI Futures Co. Ltd., announced
the date for convening the 2022 general
shareholders' meeting and related matters.
Date of events
2022/04/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/04/20
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/24
3.Shareholders meeting location:
12 F, No.2, Sec. 1, Chongqing S. Rd.,Taipei City, Taiwan
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
A. 2021 business report
B. Supervisors' report on 2021 business report, financial statements,
and surplus earnings distribution
C. Employee compensation for 2021
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
A. Ratification of 2021 business report and financial statement
B. Ratification of surplus earnings distribution for 2021
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
A. To approve the amendment to the Company's Articles of Incorporation
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:none
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:none
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:none
10.Book closure starting date:2022/04/25
11.Book closure ending date:2022/05/24
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:
According to Article 172-1 of the Company Act, shareholders holding 1% or
more of the total number of outstanding shares of the company may submit a
proposal for discussion at the general shareholders' meeting.
Submission period: 2022/04/25-2022/05/24
Submission location: KGI Futures Co., Ltd. at 13F, No.2, Sec. 1,
Chongqing S. Rd., Taipei City
CDFH – China Development Financial Holding Corp. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 09:04:07 UTC.