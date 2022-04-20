China Development Financial : CDF, on behalf of KGI Futures Co. Ltd., announced the date for convening the 2022 general shareholders' meeting and related matters.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/04/20 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/24 3.Shareholders meeting location: 12 F, No.2, Sec. 1, Chongqing S. Rd.,Taipei City, Taiwan 4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: A. 2021 business report B. Supervisors' report on 2021 business report, financial statements, and surplus earnings distribution C. Employee compensation for 2021 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: A. Ratification of 2021 business report and financial statement B. Ratification of surplus earnings distribution for 2021 6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: A. To approve the amendment to the Company's Articles of Incorporation 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:none 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:none 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:none 10.Book closure starting date:2022/04/25 11.Book closure ending date:2022/05/24 12.Any other matters that need to be specified: According to Article 172-1 of the Company Act, shareholders holding 1% or more of the total number of outstanding shares of the company may submit a proposal for discussion at the general shareholders' meeting. Submission period: 2022/04/25-2022/05/24 Submission location: KGI Futures Co., Ltd. at 13F, No.2, Sec. 1, Chongqing S. Rd., Taipei City