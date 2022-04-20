China Development Financial : CDF, on behalf of KGI Futures, Co., Ltd, announced the dividend distribution for 2021.
04/20/2022 | 04:57am EDT
Provided by: CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/20
Time of announcement
16:45:52
Subject
CDF, on behalf of KGI Futures, Co., Ltd, announced
the dividend distribution for 2021.
Date of events
2022/04/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/20
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:The amount of cash
dividends were NT$409,605,172
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:The case still needs to be
approved by the shareholders' meeting.
CDFH – China Development Financial Holding Corp. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 08:54:06 UTC.