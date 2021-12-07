Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. China Development Financial Holding Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2883   TW0002883006

CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORPORATION

(2883)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Development Financial : CDF, on behalf of KGI Futures, announcing the acquisition of the right-of-use asset from a related party

12/07/2021 | 02:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/12/07 Time of announcement 15:01:01
Subject 
 CDF, on behalf of KGI Futures, announcing the
acquisition of the right-of-use asset from a related
party
Date of events 2021/12/07 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
Name:12F., No.74, Zhongzheng 2nd Road, Lingya Dist., Kaohsiung City,
Taiwan
Nature of the subject matter: Right-of-use asset
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/07
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Volume�G100.21 ping
Unit price�GNT$550 per ping
Monthly price�GNT$55,116
Total transaction price�GNT$2,617,367
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Counterparty: KGI Securities Co., Ltd.
Relationship: Related party
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
The reason for choosing the related party as counterparty: the overall
planning of the company's business , Office Lease.
The identity of the previous owner (including its relationship with the
company and the counterparty), price of transfer and the date of
acquisition :N/A
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):NA
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
  Payment period:2022/1/1~2025/12/31(48 months)
  Monetary amount: NT$55,116 per month
  Restrictive covenants or other important stipulations: N/A
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
(1)The manner of deciding on this transaction: Negotiation between both
parties.
(2)The reference basis for the decision on price: Referring to local office
rental price.
(3)The decision-making department: This case is a ��delegated transaction��
under Article 5 of ��Guidelines Governing the Transactions Other Than
Credit Extension According to Article 45 of Financial Holding Company Act��
of the company and has been approved by the authorized management department
according to the relevant policy, procedure and manual.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:NA
11.Name of the professional appraiser:NA
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:NA
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Broker and broker's fee:NA
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
the overall planning of the company's business, Office Lease.
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NA
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:YES
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:YES
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CDFH – China Development Financial Holding Corp. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 07:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORPORATION
11/19China Development Financial Holding Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third ..
CI
11/19CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF announced the consolidated financial statements for the ..
PU
11/19CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF announced the Board's reso on the record date of capital..
PU
11/18CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF, on behalf of GM, announced the board resolution regardi..
PU
11/18CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF, on behalf of GM, announced the board reso of the invest..
PU
11/18CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF, on behalf of CDIB Capital Investment I Limited ("the Co..
PU
11/18CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF, on behalf of CDIB Global Markets Limited ("the Company"..
PU
11/18Peter's Technology Co., Ltd. announced that it has received $15 million in funding from..
CI
11/17CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF, on behalf of KGI Futures, announcing the acquisition of..
PU
11/16CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF announces the record date of the capital increase and th..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 244 B 8 792 M 8 792 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 4,74%
Capitalization 247 B 8 895 M 8 897 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 12 821
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Development Financial Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 16,45 TWD
Average target price 16,30 TWD
Spread / Average Target -0,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Yang Wang General Manager & Director
Shao Hua Lin Head-Finance, Deputy GM, Spokesman
Chia Juch Chang Chairman
Lin Deyun Chief Operating Officer
Sophia Chen Vice President-Direct Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORPORATION76.88%8 895
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-41.37%135 076
AIA GROUP LIMITED-15.11%125 855
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-23.51%108 180
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-29.01%37 264
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.74.35%35 658