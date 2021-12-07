Log in
    2883   TW0002883006

CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORPORATION

(2883)
China Development Financial : CDF, on behalf of KGI Securities Co. Ltd., announced the record date of capital reduction.

12/07/2021 | 02:22am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/07 Time of announcement 15:00:45
Subject 
 CDF, on behalf of KGI Securities Co. Ltd.,
announced the record date of capital reduction.
Date of events 2021/12/07 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
2.Record date of capital reduction:2021/12/13
3.Plan for capital reduction and replacement of shares:NA
4.Record date of replacement of shares:NA
5.Book closure starting date:2021/12/09
6.Book closure ending date:2021/12/13
7.Rights and obligations of the new shares after capital reduction:
Same as existing shares.
8.Anticipated listing date for the new shares:NA
9.Estimated no.of listed common shares after issuance of new shares upon
capital reduction:NA
10.Estimated ratio of listed common shares after issuance of new shares upon
capital reduction to outstanding common shares:NA
11.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation in shareholding
if the aforesaid estimated no.of listed common shares upon capital
reduction does not reach 60 million and the percentage does not
reach 25%:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1) The aforementioned capital reduction was approved by the Financial
Supervisory Commission on October 19, 2021.
(2) The chairman of the Board is authorized to determine the record date
of the capital reduction in accordance with a resolution passed in the
board meeting of KGI Securities Co. Ltd. (the rights and functions of the
shareholders' meeting are to be exercised by the board of directors) held
on August 20, 2021. On December 7, the chairman of the Board determined
the record date of the capital reduction is December 13, 2021.

Disclaimer

CDFH – China Development Financial Holding Corp. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 07:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
