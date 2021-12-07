China Development Financial : CDF, on behalf of KGI Securities Co. Ltd., announced the record date of capital reduction.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA 2.Record date of capital reduction:2021/12/13 3.Plan for capital reduction and replacement of shares:NA 4.Record date of replacement of shares:NA 5.Book closure starting date:2021/12/09 6.Book closure ending date:2021/12/13 7.Rights and obligations of the new shares after capital reduction: Same as existing shares. 8.Anticipated listing date for the new shares:NA 9.Estimated no.of listed common shares after issuance of new shares upon capital reduction:NA 10.Estimated ratio of listed common shares after issuance of new shares upon capital reduction to outstanding common shares:NA 11.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation in shareholding if the aforesaid estimated no.of listed common shares upon capital reduction does not reach 60 million and the percentage does not reach 25%:NA 12.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1) The aforementioned capital reduction was approved by the Financial Supervisory Commission on October 19, 2021. (2) The chairman of the Board is authorized to determine the record date of the capital reduction in accordance with a resolution passed in the board meeting of KGI Securities Co. Ltd. (the rights and functions of the shareholders' meeting are to be exercised by the board of directors) held on August 20, 2021. On December 7, the chairman of the Board determined the record date of the capital reduction is December 13, 2021.