China Development Financial : CDF, on behalf of KGI Securities Investment Advisory Co. Ltd., announced the dividend distribution for 2021.
Provided by: CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/04/20
Time of announcement
16:46:30
Subject
CDF, on behalf of KGI Securities Investment
Advisory Co. Ltd., announced the dividend distribution
for 2021.
Date of events
2022/04/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/20
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:no dividend distribution
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Disclaimer
CDFH – China Development Financial Holding Corp. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 08:54:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2022
210 B
7 157 M
7 157 M
Net income 2022
32 158 M
1 097 M
1 097 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
9,53x
Yield 2022
4,76%
Capitalization
353 B
12 047 M
12 047 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,68x
Capi. / Sales 2023
-
Nbr of Employees
13 197
Free-Float
90,3%
Chart CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORPORATION
Technical analysis trends CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
18,50 TWD
Average target price
20,40 TWD
Spread / Average Target
10,3%
