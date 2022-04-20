Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. China Development Financial Holding Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2883   TW0002883006

CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORPORATION

(2883)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Development Financial : CDF, on behalf of KGI Securities Investment Advisory Co. Ltd., announced the dividend distribution for 2021.

04/20/2022 | 04:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/04/20 Time of announcement 16:46:30
Subject 
 CDF, on behalf of KGI Securities Investment
Advisory Co. Ltd., announced the dividend distribution
for 2021.
Date of events 2022/04/20 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/20
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:no dividend distribution
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CDFH – China Development Financial Holding Corp. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 08:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORPORATION
05:05aCHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF, on behalf of KGI Futures Co. Ltd., announced the date f..
PU
05:05aCHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF, on behalf of KGI Futures Co., Ltd, announced the Board'..
PU
05:05aCHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF, on behalf of KGI Securities Investment Advisory Co. Ltd..
PU
04:57aCHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF, on behalf of KGI Securities Investment Advisory Co. Ltd..
PU
04:57aCHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF, on behalf of GM, announced the reso to convert its orig..
PU
04:57aCHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF, on behalf of KGI Futures, Co., Ltd, announced the divid..
PU
04/19CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF, on behalf of KGI Insurance Brokers Co., Ltd. announced ..
PU
04/19CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF, on behalf of KGI Insurance Brokers Co. Ltd., announced ..
PU
04/19CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF, on behalf of KGI Securities Investment Trust Co. Ltd., ..
PU
04/19CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF, on behalf of KGI Securities Investment Trust Co. Ltd., ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 210 B 7 157 M 7 157 M
Net income 2022 32 158 M 1 097 M 1 097 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,53x
Yield 2022 4,76%
Capitalization 353 B 12 047 M 12 047 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,68x
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 13 197
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Development Financial Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 18,50 TWD
Average target price 20,40 TWD
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Yang Wang General Manager & Director
Shao Hua Lin Head-Finance, Deputy GM, Spokesman
Chia Juch Chang Chairman
Lin Deyun Chief Operating Officer
Sophia Chen Vice President-Direct Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORPORATION5.71%12 047
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY2.05%129 793
AIA GROUP LIMITED1.97%120 214
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-5.88%95 882
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-3.67%33 556
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-18.99%30 145