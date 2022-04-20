China Development Financial : CDF, on behalf of KGI Securities Investment Advisory Co. Ltd. announced the important resolutions adopted at the shareholders' meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/04/20 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Ratification of loss offsetting proposal for 2021. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:No 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Ratification of the 2021 business report and financial statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:No. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:No. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: The board of directors is authorized to exercise the rights of the shareholders' meeting pursuant to Article 128-1 of the Company Act.