China Development Financial : CDF, on behalf of KGI Securities Investment Advisory Co. Ltd. announced the important resolutions adopted at the shareholders' meeting.
04/20/2022 | 05:05am EDT
Provided by: CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP.
SEQ_NO
5
Date of announcement
2022/04/20
Time of announcement
16:47:33
Subject
CDF, on behalf of KGI Securities Investment
Advisory Co. Ltd. announced the important
resolutions adopted at the shareholders' meeting.
Date of events
2022/04/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/04/20
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Ratification of loss offsetting proposal for 2021.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:No
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Ratification of the 2021 business report and financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:No.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:No.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The board of directors is authorized to exercise the rights of the
shareholders' meeting pursuant to Article 128-1 of the Company Act.
CDFH – China Development Financial Holding Corp. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 09:04:07 UTC.