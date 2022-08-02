China Development Financial : CDF, on behalf of KGI Securities, announced that FSC imposed discipline actions on KGI Securities.
08/02/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
Provided by: CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP.
2022/08/03
05:16:55
CDF, on behalf of KGI Securities, announced that
FSC imposed discipline actions on KGI Securities.
2022/08/02
paragraph 39
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/02
2.Circumstances of the violation:
KGI Securities seriously violated the principles of corporate governance,
and failed to implement the internal control system, thus affecting its
operations of securities business and violating relevant securities
regulations.
3.Monetary amount of fines:NT$2.4 million.
4.Status of the injunction by the respective competent authority:
FSC imposed a fine of NT$2.4 million and a corrective order on KGI
Securities in accordance with Item 4, Paragraph 1, Article 178-1 and
Article 65 of the Securities and Exchange Act ("SEA"). In addition, FSC
ordered KGI Securities' Audit Committee to take necessary actions with
respect to the findings and report the implementation of the same to
the Board of Directors. Further, KGI Securities was ordered to,
1) beginning from the day following the delivery of the FSC's ruling,
reduce its Chairman's monthly salary by 20% for 3 months, and
2) to suspend its President from performing his duties for 6 months in
accordance with Article 56 of the SEA.
5.Intended improvement measures:
The Company will implement business practice improvements, strengthen
corporate governance and enhance internal control mechanisms as well as compliance management.
6.Effect on the Company's business operations:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
CDFH – China Development Financial Holding Corp. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 21:41:06 UTC.