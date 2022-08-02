China Development Financial : CDF, on behalf of KGI Securities, announced that FSC imposed discipline actions on KGI Securities.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/02 2.Circumstances of the violation: KGI Securities seriously violated the principles of corporate governance, and failed to implement the internal control system, thus affecting its operations of securities business and violating relevant securities regulations. 3.Monetary amount of fines:NT$2.4 million. 4.Status of the injunction by the respective competent authority: FSC imposed a fine of NT$2.4 million and a corrective order on KGI Securities in accordance with Item 4, Paragraph 1, Article 178-1 and Article 65 of the Securities and Exchange Act ("SEA"). In addition, FSC ordered KGI Securities' Audit Committee to take necessary actions with respect to the findings and report the implementation of the same to the Board of Directors. Further, KGI Securities was ordered to, 1) beginning from the day following the delivery of the FSC's ruling, reduce its Chairman's monthly salary by 20% for 3 months, and 2) to suspend its President from performing his duties for 6 months in accordance with Article 56 of the SEA. 5.Intended improvement measures: The Company will implement business practice improvements, strengthen corporate governance and enhance internal control mechanisms as well as compliance management. 6.Effect on the Company's business operations:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None